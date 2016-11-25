Sorry Louise Mensch, you don't get to decide how the law works

Despite the guilty verdict this week, Louise Mensch is sticking by her remarks that Thomas Mair’s trial – which resulted in his life imprisonment for the murder of Jo Cox – was potentially prejudiced. Mensch of course has a right to free speech and to her opinion. And she has raised some very interesting questions about criminal trials in general. Had it not been for her obsessiveness over this particular case, people might have begun to listen.

As a former police detective who has been party to the entire criminal investigation process, and worked with the Crown Prosecution Service in bringing offenders to justice, I have no doubt that Mair has been rightly convicted for the horrendous act he committed.

Like most Britons, I wasn’t present at the trial of Mair – and neither was Mensch. Yet she has become convinced that something unusual, perhaps wrongful, took place during the justice process. What is wrong is that a beautiful wife, mother, daughter, sister and public servant was killed in her prime, in such a violent and barbaric manner.

Jo Cox's husband hopes to continue her legacy after Mair guilty verdict

Mensch has been critical of the media reporting of the trial, but it is the questions she has raised over the way the criminal justice system handled the defendant’s mental health that has angered many, and got my back up too.

Of course I do not know why there was no psychiatric evidence offered at court in defence of Mair – but neither does Mensch. And for that reason, she has no evidence that such events prejudiced the trial. What we do know is that, in the police interviews, Mair was given ample opportunities to speak and explain himself, and to discuss his mental health – and he didn’t. Where a defendant’s judgement is seriously impaired by mental illness, they can be found unfit to stand trial. In this case, that did not happen.

This was never going to be an ordinary legal trial. A British politician was murdered on the streets of Britain by a far-right extremist. But what right does Mensch have to question the expert conclusion of criminal justice professionals, who work with individuals like Mair every day, on the basis of media reports? In all the trials I have been involved in, the jury is told to concentrate on only the evidence that they hear in court.

Jo Cox tributes - in pictures







20 show all Jo Cox tributes - in pictures





































1/20 Floral tributes and candles are placed by a picture of slain Labour MP Jo Cox at a vigil in Parliament square in London AFP

2/20 Tributes to Labour Party MP Jo Cox are placed on her houseboat in Wapping in London REUTERS

3/20 The Union flag at half-mast on top of Portcullis House in London after Labour MP Jo Cox was shot and stabbed to death PA

4/20 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn (2R) and deputy leader Tom Watson (L) light candles as they attend a vigil to slain Labour MP Jo Cox in Parliament square in London AFP/Getty Images

5/20 Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and deputy leader Tom Watson (rear) arrive to leave tributes at Parliament Square PA

6/20 People leave St Peter's Church after a vigil in memory of Jo Cox REUTERS

7/20 Flowers left at Parliament Square opposite the Palace of Westminste, following the death of Labour MP Jo Cox PA

8/20 People react as they look at tributes left for Labour Member of Parliament Jo Cox in Parliament Square, London REUTERS

9/20 A man writes a message at Parliament Square PA

10/20 People stop to look at tributes left at Parliament Square opposite the Palace of Westminster PA

11/20 A woman arrives to lay flowers at a statue to Joseph Priestly in Birstall near to the scene where Labour MP Jo Cox was shot AFP/Getty Images

12/20 Tributes at Parliament Square opposite the Palace of Westminster PA

13/20 A woman places candles in tribute to Labour Party MP Jo Cox REUTERS

14/20 A member of the public signs a memorial for British MP Jo Cox in Parliament Square, London EPA

15/20 People sign messages of condolence for MP Jo Cox during a vigil in Parliament Square in London Getty Images

16/20 Flags at half mast outside Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, after Labour MP Jo Cox was shot and stabbed to death in the street outside her constituency advice surgery in Birstall PA

17/20 People arrive in Market Square with floral tributes after the death of Jo Co Getty Images

18/20 Floral tributes are placed in Market Square next to the statue of Joseph Priestley following the death of Jo Cox Getty Images

19/20 Floral tributes are brought to the scene after the death of Jo Cox Getty Images

20/20 A police officer carries bunches of flowers at the scene of the shooting of Labour MP Jo Cox in Birstall REUTERS

Judges do sometimes get things wrong. There are recent, and troubling, cases of miscarriage of justice in this country. But there is absolutely no evidence that this sensitive trial has been prejudiced in any way, and to suggest it has – especially in this febrile climate – is not only incredulous but dangerous. What Mensch has tried to do is to muddy clear waters for personal and political gain.

In one aspect, however, Mensch is right. There are some serious questions to ask about our legal system, especially around race equality. The law doesn’t always work for everyone and we already acknowledge the Criminal Justice System to be unfair towards specific social groups. That must stop.

But, in this case, there is no suggestion that such distortions occurred. Justice was done, and prevailed. Mensch must accept this and move on.

Kevin Maxwell is a writer, advocate and former detective of both the Greater Manchester Police and London’s Metropolitan Police