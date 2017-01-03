Shocking is an over-used adjective, but how else would you describe what happened to Anne Wafula Strike while on a rail journey?

The Paralympian, wheelchair racer and UK Athletics board member has revealed that she was forced to urinate upon herself while travelling from Coventry to Stansted with CrossCountry Rail.

The disabled toilet on the train was out of order. A member of staff did suggest that she get off to use the facilities at a station and then board the following train. But (and you can see where this is going) there were no staff on said station to assist her with getting back on.

So, yes, shocking. In “modern” Britain, a wealthy “first world” country. Horrible. That too. Depressing? Tick. Surprising? Well, no. That, sadly, is not an adjective that one could use to describe what happened.

I’ve been writing about similarly unpleasant incidents for years now. Last year was filled with them.

Over the festive season, I highlighted the cases of M&S and Cineworld, both of which refused a quite reasonable request from a mother to install equipment so her severely disabled son could use the toilet.

A few months earlier I wrote about Will Pike, who was paralysed from the waist down after being caught up in the Mumbai terror attacks of 2008. He had released a video that parodied Channel Four’s “Yes I Can” Paralympics campaign. It showed him trying to access a Caffé Nero (he couldn’t: no ramp), a Pizza Express where he fancied a drink (but no disabled toilet), and an American Apparel where he wanted to browse the menswear department (downstairs, no lift), among others.

A wheelchair-using friend of mine was berated when he turned up at an Ilford station for not giving 24 hours’ notice (the point being that he didn’t know he was travelling 24 hours earlier). Another friend had to remove her glass eye to prove that, yes, she was entitled to a disabled travel card when another member of staff got antsy.

These are just a few of the stories I’ve picked up, and that’s only in the last year or so. Thousands more such humiliations go unreported because the people who suffer them don’t happen to be high-profile sports people. They might lack the know-how to make a video that goes viral, and they probably don’t happen to be friends with someone who writes for a national news organisation.

Consider this: It can’t have been easy for Anne Wafula Strike to go public with what happened to her, and with what she was forced to do. It’s not the sort of thing people find easy to admit. There’s a fairly high chance that she is not alone and that others have suffered a similar indignity to the one she suffered, but were just too embarrassed to speak about it.

1/7 Closing Remploy factories The Work and Pensions Secretary called time on Britain’s system of Remploy factories, which provided subsidised and sheltered employment to disabled people. People employed at the factories protested against their closure and said they provided gainful work. “Is it a kindness to stick people in some factory where they are not doing any work at all? Just making cups of coffee?” Mr Duncan Smith said at the time, defending the decision. “I promise you this is better.” The Remploy organisation was privatised and sold to American workfare provider Maximus, with the majority of the organisation’s factories closed. The future of the remaining sites is unclear

2/7 Scrapping the Independent Living Fund The £320m Independent Living Fund was established in 1988 to give financial support to people with disabilities. It was scrapped on July 1 2015, with 18,000 often severely disabled people losing out by an average of £300 a week. The money was generally used to help pay for carers so people could live in communities rather than institutions. Councils will get a boost in funding to compensate but it will not cover the whole cost of the fund. This new cash also doesn’t have to be spent on the disabled

3/7 Cut payments for the disabled Access To Work scheme Iain Duncan Smith is bringing forward a policy that will reduce payments to some disabled people from a scheme designed to help them into work. The £108m scheme, which helps 35,540 people, will be capped on a per-used basis, potentially hitting those with the more serious disabilities who currently receive the most help. The single biggest users of the fund are people who have difficulty seeing and hearing. The cut will come in from October 2015. The charity Disability UK says the scheme actually makes the Government money because the people who gain access to work tend pay tax that more than covers its cost. The DWP does not describe the reduction as a “cut” and says it will be able to spread the money more thinly and cover more people

4/7 Cut Employment and Support Allowance The latest Budget included a £30 a week cut in disability benefits for some new claimants of Employment and Support Allowance (ESA). The Government says it is equalising the rate of disability benefits with Jobseekers Allowance because giving disabled people more help is a “perverse incentive”. The people affected by this cut are those assessed as having a limited capability for work but as being capable of some “work-related activity”. A group of prominent Catholics wrote to Mr Duncan Smith to say there was “no justification” for this cut. Mental health charity Mind, said the cut was “insulting and misguided”

5/7 Risk homelessness with a sharp increase disability benefit sanctions Official figures in the first quarter of 2014 found a huge increase in sanctions against people reliant on ESA sickness benefit. The 15,955 sanctions were handed out in that period compared to 3,574 in the same period the year before, 2013 – a 4.5 times increase. The homelessness charity Crisis warned at the time that the sharp rise in temporary benefit cuts was “cruel and can leave people utterly destitute – without money even for food and at severe risk of homelessness”. “It is difficult to see how they are meant to help people prepare for work,” Matt Downie, director of policy at the charity added

6/7 Sending sick people to work because of broken fitness to work tests In 2012 a government advisor appointed to review the Government’s Work Capability Assessment said the tests causing suffering by sending sick people back to work inappropriately. “There are certainly areas where it's still not working and I am sorry there are people going through a system which I think still needs improvement,” Professor Malcolm Harrington concluded. The tests are said to have improved since then, but as recently as this summer they are still coming in for criticism. In June the British Psychological Society said there was “now significant body of evidence that the WCA is failing to assess people’s fitness for work accurately and appropriately”. It called for a full overhaul of the way the tests are carried out. The WCA appeals system has also been fraught with controversy with a very high rate of overturns and delays lasting months and blamed for hardship

7/7 The bedroom tax The Government’s benefit cut for people who it says are “under-occupying” their homes disproportionately affects disabled people. Statistics released last year show that around two-thirds of those affected by the under-occupancy penalty, widely known as the ‘bedroom tax’, are disabled. There have been a number of high profile cases of disabled people being moved out of specially adapted homes by the policy. In one case publicised by the Sunday People last week, a 48 year old man with cerebral palsy was forced to bathe in a paddling pool after the tax moved him out of his home with a walk-in shower. The Government says it has provided councils with a discretionary fund to help reduce the policy’s impact on disabled people, but cases continue to arise

This, sadly, is what comes from living in a society that treats disabled people as second class citizens at best; a society that views people with disabilities as a cost and a burden, when they’re not being characterised as scroungers and cheats.

Businesses like CrossCountry probably feel they can get away with running a train without a disabled toilet because so many others play the same game (the MD has apparently tried to apologise but it’s a bit late for that).

If you think this doesn’t involve you, or concern you, well, it does.

As I can personally testify, you are only a road accident away from getting the chance to experience some of these humiliations (and perhaps even worse).

Remember, too, you’re getting older. So if you’re not disabled now, you may very well become disabled in the future as a result of age. Or one of your friends or relatives will.

The attitudes that allow businesses to behave like this towards their disabled customers may soon affect you if they are not already doing so.

Not that that should come into it. None of the incidents I mentioned should have happened. They are shameful.

Anne Wafula Strike was born in Kenya and has spoken of the challenges she faced after polio robbed her of the use of her legs when she was young. Some people thought her disability was a curse from God. Others thought it evidence of witchcraft.

Scratch the surface and you will find that attitudes towards disability in Britain aren’t actually all that much better.

It is not Anne Wafula Strike who should feel humiliated, although I understand why she does. It is the rail company that put her in that position. And the country that allowed it to happen too. How about we do something to change that?