Rihanna's new boyfriend is from Saudi Arabia, but that doesn't make him sexist

Earlier this week, R’n’B megastar Rihanna was photographed in a passionate cinch with an as-of-then unidentified man.

Predictably, huge interest greeted the publication of the photographs – following her doomed relationship with rapper and domestic abuser Chris Brown, Rihanna hasn’t gone public with any romance other than a short fling with musical collaborator Drake.

As social media users gushed their approval, media outlets rushed to identify her handsome new love interest. It didn’t take long before he was revealed to be prominent Saudi Arabian businessman Hassan Jameel of Abdul Latif Jameel Domestic, which owns the rights to sell Toyota cars in the gulf state. Jameel’s family has an estimated worth of $1.5 billion (£1.1 billion), and he’s formerly been romantically linked to British supermodel Naomi Campbell.

While Jameel is undeniably fabulously wealthy, Rihanna is hardly broke – her fortune is estimated at around $230m. Both successful entrepreneurs in their own right, Jameel and Rihanna make for a well-matched (and genetically blessed) couple. So far, good for them – and given the abuse Rihanna suffered at the hands of Brown, no-one would begrudge her some romantic happiness.

Rihanna holds mic out for singing fan at gig, has her mind blown

Which is why the racist response to Jameel’s ethnic origin has been particularly painful to see. As it became known that Jameel was a Saudi heartthrob, the backlash commenced.

Some mistakenly identified Jameel as a member of Saudi’s ruling royal and suddenly, Jameel became responsible for the Saudi Government’s multiple human rights abuses; for the nation’s grotesque wealth inequality; for the House of Saud’s continued subjugation of women. Rihanna – whose unapologetically sexual, don’t-give-a-f*** attitude has won her many feminist fans – was suddenly debasing herself by dating a woman-hating member of a corrupt Arab ruling elite.

“Rihanna you can do better than a man whose family would have an empowered woman like you disowned, locked away or stoned. Dump the loser,” wrote one prominent feminist activist. “I like to tell women about abusive men or men who support abuse. It's called sisterhood … He is linked to the house of Saudi and family rule over the abuse of women daily. So yeah I object to him and his fellow men.”

Jameel is not a member of the Saudi royal family. He’s a private businessman, who happens to be from Saudi Arabia, a nation where women can’t drive, schoolgirls have burned to death for not wearing correct Islamic dress; female maids and domestic workers are routinely raped, beaten and abused; and women are stoned to death for adultery. We must never let our outrage at the violations and indignities endured by Saudi women and girls abate.

But to label Jameel an abusive man without any evidence to do so conflates an individual – one Saudi man – with structures of power that continue to suppress and abuse women. Jameel isn’t the system; he’s just a person, who happens to be male.

To decry him simply on account of his ethnic origin, without any other evidence to support your claims, is flat-out racism. Yes, he’s extremely rich. But would we accuse a Venezuelan billionaire of being responsible for his country’s food shortages, or an Australian tycoon of his country’s despicable attitudes towards Aboriginal people? At most, we can say that Jameel’s personal wealth is representative of the worst inequalities of late-capitalism. But as Grenfell Tower has taught us, the Saudis don’t have a monopoly on social injustice.

Google marks International Women's Day with 13 amazing women







13 show all Google marks International Women's Day with 13 amazing women























1/13 Ida Wells An African-American journalist and activist born in Mississippi in 1862, she wrote prolifically on the fight for women’s suffrage as well as the struggle for civil rights. She documented the practice of lynching black people in the southern states showing how it was often used as means of controlling or punishing black people who competed with whites rather than as a means of “justice” for crimes.

2/13 Lotifa El Nadi Egypt’s first female pilot born in 1907 in Cairo. Although her father saw no need for her to pursue secondary education, expecting her to marry and have a family, she rebelled and worked as a secretary and telephone operator at a flying school in exchange for lessons as she had no other means to pay for the training. Her achievements made headlines around the world when she flew over the pyramids and competed in international flying races.

3/13 Frida Kahlo A Mexican painter and activist born in Mexico City in 1907, her work has been celebrated internationally as emblematic of Mexican national and indigenous traditions and by feminists for its honest depiction of female experience.

4/13 Lina Bo Bardi A Brazilian architect, born in Italy in 1914, she devoted her life to the promotion of the social and cultural potential of architecture and design. She is also celebrated for her furniture and jewellery designs.

5/13 Olga Skorokhodova A Soviet scientist born into a poor Ukranian peasant family in 1911, she lost her vision and hearing at the age of five. Overcoming these difficulties in a remarkable way, she became a researcher in the field of communication and created a number of scientific works concerning the development of education of deaf-blind children. She was also a teacher, therapist and writer.

6/13 Miriam Makeba A South African singer and civil rights activist born in Johannesburg in 1932, she was forced to work as a child following her father’s death. She became a teenaged mother after a bried and allegedly abusive marriage at 17, before she was discovered as a singer of jazz and African melodies. After becoming hugely successful in the US and winning a Grammy, she became involved in the civil rights struggle stateside as well as in the campaign against apartheid in her home country, writing political songs. Upon her death, South African President Nelson Mandela said that “her music inspired a powerful sense of hope in all of us.”

7/13 Sally Ride An American astronaut and physicist, she was born in Los Angeles in 1951 and joined NASA in 1978 after gaining her PhD. She became the first American woman and the third woman ever to go into space in 1983 at the age of 32. Prior to her first space flight, she attracted attention because of her gender and at press conferences, was asked questions such as, “Will the flight affect your reproductive organs?” She later worked as an academic at the University of California, San Diego.

8/13 Halet Cambel A Turkish archaeologist born in 1916, she became the first Muslim women to compete in the Olympics in the 1936 Berlin games as a fencer. She declined an invitation to meet Adolf Hitler on political grounds, and after the conclusion of the Second World War, she trained as an architect and later worked as an academic in Turkey and Germany.

9/13 Ada Lovelace An English mathematician and writer born in 1815, she became the world’s first computer programmer. The daughter of poet George Byron, she is chiefly known for her work on Charles Babbage's proposed mechanical general-purpose computer, the Analytical Engine, and was the first to recognise the machine had applications beyond pure calculation, creating the first algorithm intended to be carried out by such a machine.

10/13 Rukmini Devi An Indian dancer and choreographer credited with reviving Indian classical dance, she was born in 1904 and presented her form of dance on stage even though it was considered “low” and “vulgar” in the 1920s. She features in India Today’s list of “100 people who shaped India” having also worked to re-establish traditional Indian arts and crafts and as an animal rights activist.

11/13 Cecilia Grierson An Argentine physician, reformer born in Buenes Aires in 1859, she became the first woman in Argentina to receive a medical degree having previously worked as a teacher. Women were barred from entering medical school at the time, so she first volunteered as an unpaid lab assistant before she was allowed to train as a doctor. She was acclaimed for her work during a cholera epidemic before going on to found the first nursing school in Argentina. The harassment she experienced at mediacl school helped make her a militant advocate for women’s rights in Argentina.

12/13 Lee Tai-young Korea’s first female lawyer and judge born in 1914 in what is now North Korea, she was also an activist who founded the country’s first legal aid centre and fought for women’s rights throughout her career. Her often mentioned refrain was, “No society can or will prosper without the cooperation of women.” She worked as a teacher, married and had four children before she was able to begin her legal career after the Second World War, becoming the first woman to enter Seoul National University. She also fought for civil rights in the country and was arrested in 1977 for her beliefs, receiving a three-year suspended sentence and a ten year disbarment.

13/13 Suzanne Lenglen A French tennis champion born in 1899, she popularised the sport winning 31 championships and dominating the women’s sport for over a decade. She was the first female tennis celebrity and one of the first international women sports stars, overcoming a childhood plagued with ill health including chronic asthma – which continued to plague her in her adult life. At 15, she became the youngest ever winner of a major championship and lost only seven matches during her entire career. She received widespread criticism for her decision to turn professional, but defended her right to make a decent living in the days when the grand slam tournaments paid a relative pittance to the winners.

Another troubling subtext to the Jameel backlash is the people tweeting that Rihanna shouldn’t date an Arab man because he’ll never marry an openly sexual woman like her.

“You gotta love how an Arab man won't marry an Arab girl who’s been with even 1 man before. But will then easily date a girl like Rihanna” wrote Twitter user @monzy_83, before advising Rihanna to “run as fast as her hot legs will take her away from this dude.”

These assumptions are based in nothing more than speculation and prejudice. Plus, who says Rihanna wants to marry this guy? This line of thinking simultaneously decries Jameel for being anti-feminist simply on the basis of his nationality, while reinforcing patriarchal institutions such as marriage.

If feminists care about advancing rights for women of all creeds and countries, then co-opting men into the movement is vital. Saudi Arabian women—who live in a hierarchical, patriarchal society—will not achieve genuine emancipation unless Saudi men become their allies. Like it or not, the women’s rights movement in Saudi Arabia is dependent on men for its success.

Men like Prince Alwaleed bin Talal have championed the women’s driving movement, and will be instrumental in its eventual success. Saudi Arabian activist Manal al-Sharif’s biography, Daring to Drive highlights the fact that many Saudi men, like al-Sharif’s brother (who stood by her side throughout her imprisonment and campaigning) care about addressing the injustice within their society. To describe all Saudi men as abusive is not just unfair; it also sets back the women’s rights cause in the nation.

The criticism of Jameel also smacks of what the late, great Edward Said correctly defined as orientalism – the West’s patronising attitude towards cultures different to our own.

When we thought that Jameel was a Spanish footballer, we applauded him: but when we thought that Rihanna was dating a Middle Eastern man – an Arab, no less – we condemned her, implying that Arab men can’t respect women, only Western men do. As a British-born woman of Middle Eastern descent, I find this attitude is both tiresome and disempowering. Perhaps it bears repeating that two women are killed each week by current or former partners in the UK.

Saudi Arabia isn’t the only nation to mistreat women – misogyny has no borders, colour or creed. And as a survivor of domestic violence – committed at the hands of an American man, Chris Brown, not a Saudi – Rihanna knows this only too well.