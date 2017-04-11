This had been described by some as a defining week in Boris Johnson’s brief and controversial time in the office of Britain’s Foreign Secretary. If that is the case, then it came to be defined quite swiftly and rather embarrassingly.

Less than 24 hours after Mr Johnson announced that he was leading the drive at the G7 summit to impose a super-tough set of sanctions on the Kremlin, the ministers in the group rejected his proposals.

His most punitive demands, such as placing a fresh batch of Russian military personnel on a black-list were given short shrift. There was an agreement to push for an investigation into the chemical attack in Idlib which had triggered the current crisis – but this was something Russia and Iran, allies of President Bashar al-Assad, had already said they would welcome.

It will be interesting to see whether No 10 now seeks to put the blame for this debacle on the Foreign Secretary.

Blaming Boris has certainly been a favourite pastime there – ranging in form from publicly contradicting what he has said to the Prime Minister making well-rehearsed jokes at his expense. Mr Johnson has been remarkably emollient in response. His own jokes, for example, about Downing Street and Theresa May, such as one about her “lederhosen” at the Foreign Office Christmas Party, have been kinder and funnier.

But what happened at the G7 summit in Lucca is the denouement of the strange tale of Boris and a trip to Russia, which was going to be the first by a British Foreign Secretary in five years. It was scheduled for the end of March, but cancelled at the last minute because Rex Tillerson chose to go to Mar-a-Lago and watch Donald Trump play golf with Xi Jinping rather than attend a Nato foreign ministers meeting. The Nato meeting was rescheduled for a date convenient for the US Secretary of State rather than the British Foreign Secretary – something to be expected considering the hierarchy in the Alliance.

But it remained unclear why Mr Johnson could not have gone to Moscow anyway. One explanation was that No 10 would rather that he did not.

The Foreign Secretary’s Moscow trip was then rearranged to start on Monday this week. The chemical attack in Idlib took place last week, making the visit a hugely important one – an opportunity for dialogue aiming at ending the terrible strife amid international attention. But it was cancelled again at the last minute.

Contradictory reasons were offered for what happened. According to one version, the Trump administration was apprehensive about Mr Johnson’s loose-cannon reputation, fearing he might say something problematic in Moscow, where Mr Tillerson was also due this week, and asked Downing Street to intervene. Another version was that it was No 10 which had halted the trip of its own accord to prevent any accidental discharge there by the Foreign Secretary.

The Foreign Office, meanwhile, was on overdrive to maintain that it was Mr Johnson who had hauled himself off the flight. A “Foreign Office source” told the Mail on Sunday that the Foreign Secretary had called Mr Tillerson and said: “Are we looking at this the wrong way, Rex? Is it more harmful than helpful for me to go? After all it was you guys who put the missiles in and have all the leverage”. There were examples of rectitude: “When an adviser warned that cancelling might look bad, Boris is said to have responded ‘I don’t care what it looks like politically, what matters is resolving the conflict’”.

Mr Johnson was accused, over the weekend, of being America’s “poodle” over the chemical attack and the Moscow trip. “Whitehall sources”, however, told the Daily Telegraph that this was “beyond the pale”. Mr Johnson was “biting his lip for the sake of the greater good”. But “far from being Mr Tillerson’s lap dog, Mr Johnson is the tail wagging the dog as he quietly plays a longer game that is starting to pay dividends.”

The dividends did not start to arrive at the G7 summit – it was never likely with the mood among the European allies, led by Germany and Italy, very different to one seeking confrontation with Russia. Mr Johnson, according to one senior Western European diplomat, did not make a particularly strenuous effort to persuade his fellow ministers at the G7 to agree to the tough sanctions. “It was as if having made the noises, perhaps for domestic consumption, he knew there was not much point in pursuing it. That is why it was settled very quickly”, said the official.

One may wonder just how much Mr Johnson was actually flying solo in this affair. Theresa May’s government had been trying hard to please the Trump administration, an understandable stance following Brexit, but at times to an embarrassing extent.

For instance, The Prime Minister criticised John Kerry’s condemnation of the expansion of the settlements in occupied territories by the Israeli government, after the Trump team had done the same. But Britain had just voted against the same expansion in the United Nations. The outgoing Obama administration pointed out what Mr Kerry had said was entirely in line with long-held British policy.

The attempts to gain favour with Mr Trump continued with the British Government refusing to send senior officials to a peace conference on Israel and Palestine held in Paris after the Trump transition team had state they did not want the meeting to go ahead.

London then went on to block the European Union foreign affairs council from adopting the closing statement of the conference, attended by around 70 counties, which urged both sides to take steps to avert further violence and strive for a two state solution.

These are examples of genuflection just on the question of Middle-East. There, as elsewhere, the Trump administration had carried out a bewildering series twists and U-turns on policy. The British Government had been trying to keep pace, but falling one step behind, not unlike Corporal Jones on parade in Dad’s Army.

A similar situation had occurred with Russia as well. The Foreign Office had made discreet approaches to improve relations with Moscow in anticipation of the new US administration forging ties with Moscow.

There was every reason to expect this to happen in the light of Mr Trump’s expressions of admiration for Vladimir Putin during his election campaign.

1/38 10 April 2017 A flower covered police car is pictured at the site where a truck drove into a department store in Stockholm, Sweden Getty Images

2/38 10 April 2017 A woman lays flowers to commemorate the victims of Friday's terror attack at a makeshift memorial near the site where a truck drove into Ahlens department store in Stockholm, Sweden Getty Images

3/38 10 April 2017 NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough being carried into a medical tent shortly after he, Russian cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov of Roscosmos, and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Borisenko of Roscosmos landed in their Soyuz MS-02 spacecraft in a remote area near the town of Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan EPA

4/38 10 April 2017 The International Space Station (ISS) crew members NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough and cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Andrey Borisenko of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, surrounded by ground personnel, rest shortly after the landing of Russia's Soyuz MS-02 space capsule near the town of Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan Reuters

5/38 10 April 2017 Egyptians carry the coffin of policewoman Brigadier Nagwa el-Haggar during her funeral, after she died during a blast that struck outside the Coptic Orthodox Patriarchate headquarters in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria Getty Images

6/38 10 April 2017 Women cry outside the funeral for those killed in a Palm Sunday church attack in Alexandria Egypt, at the Mar Amina church AP

7/38 10 April 2017 Mourners pray next to coffins of victims of the blast at the Coptic Christian Saint Mark's church in Alexandria the previous day during a funeral procession at the Monastery of Marmina in the city of Borg El-Arab, east of Alexandria Getty Images

8/38 9 April 2017 A person walks past posters for 'Reporters without borders' that refers to the French presidential election campaign in the district of Montmartre in Paris Getty Images

9/38 9 April 2017 A couple take a photo of the sunset from Dune of Pyla, the tallest sand dune in Europe, in Pyla-sur-Mer, southwest France Getty Images

10/38 9 April 2017 A family watch the sunset from Dune of Pyla, the tallest sand dune in Europe, in Pyla-sur-Mer Getty Images

11/38 9 April 2017 People watch a live performance under illuminated cherry blossoms on the final day of the cherry blossom festival in Yeouido, central Seoul, South Korea EPA

12/38 9 April 2017 Imam-i-Kaaba Saleh bin Muhammad bin Ibrahim al-Talib (Saudi Arabian Imam of the Grand Mosque in the Islamic holy city of Mecca) waves to supporters at the historical Badshahi Mosque during Maghrib prayer in Lahore, Punjab, Pakistan Rex

13/38 9 April 2017 Saleh bin Muhammad bin Ibrahim al-Talib one of the 10 Imams of the Grand mosque in the Islamic holy city of Mecca, visits Pakistan to meet Pakistani officials, Security has been high alert to avoid untoward incident around the Badshahi Mosque. Rex

14/38 7 April 2017 Paramedics work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm Rex

15/38 7 April 2017 Reports say three people have died after a truck crashed into an Ahlens department store in Stockholm Truck drives into crowds on a street in central Stockholm Rex

16/38 7 April 2017 The guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea AP

17/38 7 April 2017 The United States military launched at least 50 tomahawk cruise missiles at al-Shayrat military airfield near Homs, Syria, in response to the Syrian military's alleged use of chemical weapons in an airstrike in a rebel held area in Idlib province EPA

18/38 7 April 2017 Demonstrators pray next to mock coffins during a protest against Russian and Iran in Ankara, Turkey Reuters

19/38 7 April 2017 People carry symbolic coffins with pictures of Syrian victims and inscriptions which translates as "killer Asad" and "killer Putin" during a protest against Russia for its alleged role in a chemical attack in the Syrian province of Idlib, in front of the Russian embassy, in Ankara Getty Images

20/38 6 April 2017 A man watches a TV news program reporting about North Korea's missile firing with a file footage, at Seoul Train Station in Seoul, South Korea AP

21/38 6 April 2017 Filipino villagers collect recyclable materials amongst debris following a fire at a shanty town in Bacoor, Cavite province, Philippines EPA

22/38 6 April 2017 According to media reports, more than a thousand familes were left homeless from the fire, which burned around seven hundred shanties. The fire marshal, Superintendent Robert Pacis, stated that the four-hour fire was likely started by children allegedly playing with matches in the house of a person named Raffy Una EPA

23/38 6 April 2017 Filipino Eddito Fernandez displays his hands that are covered in dirt as he collects belongings amongst debris following a fire at a shanty town in Bacoor, Cavite province, Philippines EPA

24/38 6 April 2017 Israeli forces stand guard at the scene of a Palestinian car ramming attack near the Jewish settlement of Ofra near the West Bank city of Ramallah Reuters

25/38 6 April 2017 Israeli soldiers and police arrest a Palestinian attacker at the scene of a car ramming attack near the Israeli settlement of Ofra, north of Ramallah EPA

26/38 6 April 2017 One Israeli was killed and another wounded in a car-ramming attack near the Ofra settlement in the occupied West Bank, the army said. The alleged attacker was arrested, an army statement said, without giving details about him Getty Images

27/38 6 April 2017 Activists of the Basle political action committee 'March against Monsanto and Syngenta' protest in front of the Syngenta headquarters against the acquisition of Syngenta by the Chinese company ChemChina, in Basle, Switzerland EPA

28/38 5 April 2017 Universidad de Chile fans clash with the police during a Copa Sudamericana soccer match against Brazil's Corinthians in Sao Paulo, Brazil AP

29/38 5 April 2017 Universidad de Chile fans scuffle with riot police during their match agains Corinthians at the Arena Corinthians Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil Getty Images

30/38 5 April 2017 Members of the military police of Sao Paulo clash with supporters of Universidad de Chile before the Copa Sudamericana soccer match between Corinthians and Universidad de Chile at the Arena Itaquera Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil EPA

31/38 5 April 2017 Members of the military police of Sao Paulo clash with supporters of Universidad de Chile before the Copa Sudamericana soccer match between Corinthians and Universidad de Chile at the Arena Itaquera Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil EPA

32/38 5 April 2017 Jose Adan Salazar Umana, a businessman and alleged leader of the Texis Cartel, one of the largest money laundering and drug trafficking networks in El Salvador, is presented at the headquarters of the National Civil Police in San Salvador, El Salvador EPA

33/38 5 April 2017 Nikki Haley, United States' Ambassador United Nations, shows pictures of Syrian victims of chemical attacks as she addresses a meeting of the Security Council on Syria at U.N. headquarters AP

34/38 5 April 2017 Russia's deputy UN ambassador, Vladimir Safronkov attends the United Nations Security Council meet in an emergency session at the UN in New York, about the suspected deadly chemical attack that killed civilians, including children, in Syria Getty Images

35/38 5 April 2017 Syrian children, along first aiders and civil defense volunteers, hold placards and photos showing victims of the recent alleged chemical attack Khan Sheikhoun, during a gathering to show solidarity with the victims in Douma, Syria EPA

36/38 5 April 2017 Reports state 72 people, including 20 children, were killed in an alleged chemical attack on Khan Sheikhoun of Idlib province EPA

37/38 4 April 2017 Destruction at a hospital room in Khan Sheikhun, a rebel-held town in the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, following a suspected toxic gas attack AFP/Getty Images

38/38 4 April 2017 Abdul-Hamid Alyousef, 29, holds his twin babies who were killed during a suspected chemical weapons attack, in Khan Sheikhoun in the northern province of Idlib, Syria. Alyousef also lost his wife, two brothers, nephews and many other family members in the attack that claimed scores of his relatives Alaa Alyousef via AP

But, reversing his previous stance on Syria, Mr Trump decided to order missile attacks on Russia’s ally, President Assad.

Britain immediately followed the hawkish line with demands for further sanctions against Moscow. But is this really due solely to Mr Johnson? Or is this the natural development of Mrs May’s government faithfully following in the footsteps of Trump?