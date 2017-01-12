This list was suggested by Xlibris1, after Donald Trump named James “Mad Dog” Mattis – a name acquired as a Marine commander in Afghanistan and Iraq – as his intended nominee as Defence Secretary.

1. Little Corporal, Napoleon Bonaparte. Le petit caporal was not a reference to his height (he was taller than average), but meant “unknown, lowly”. Nominated by Xlibris1 and Elliot Kane.

2. Desert Fox, der Wüstenfuchs. Erwin Rommel, tank commander of North African campaign 1940-43. Proposed by John Peters and Paul T Horgan.

3. Vinegar Joe, Joseph Stilwell, US general in China and Burma, 1942-44. Named for his sharp tongue, it is “a bit more imaginative than more macho nicknames”, as Chris Dent says.

4. Old Ironsides, Oliver Cromwell, MP, general and later Lord Protector of the Commonwealth. Thanks to John Peters.

5. Old Blood ’n’ Guts, George S Patton. Led the US Third Army in France and Germany after D-Day, 1944. John Peters and Paul T Horgan again.

6. The Great Asparagus: Charles de Gaulle’s nickname at military school, on account of his height and high forehead. Later became known as Colonel Motors because of his enthusiasm for tanks and armoured vehicles. Xlibris1.

7. Stormin’ Norman Schwarzkopf, commander of coalition forces Operation Desert Storm to recover Kuwait from Iraq in 1991. From Arieh Kovler, Paul T Horgan and Rory Gallivan.

8. Stonewall Jackson. Confederate General Thomas Jackson, in the American Civil war. General Barnard E Bee of South Carolina is said to have said, in the final phase of the First Battle of Bull Run, words to the effect of: “There stands Jackson like a stone wall. Rally behind the Virginians!” Thanks to Paul T Horgan.

9. Old Hickory. In an earlier war, against the British in 1812, Andrew Jackson, later the seventh President, was described as “tough as old hickory wood”. Nominated by Usahibs.

10. Chinese Gordon, Charles Gordon, who acquired his nickname as commander of the “Ever Victorious Army”, a force of Chinese soldiers led by European officers, which put down the Taiping Rebellion in the 1860s. Later known as Gordon of Khartoum, where he died in a siege 1885. Suggested by Peter Warner.

The Iron Duke (Wellington) didn’t make it: his nickname was a reference to his political resolve rather than to his generalship. Nor did Bomber Harris, Stuffy Dowding and George “Spanky” Roberts, who never reached the rank of general.

