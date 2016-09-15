Given the success of Team GB at the Rio Olympics, Sir Michael Barber thought I should list things the British do well but take for granted. He suggested the first three.

1. Post boxes. This prompted Susan Douglas to mention postcodes: “It’s only when you go somewhere that doesn’t have them that you realise how important they are.”

2. Lawns. The French may mock (the Briton in Asterix trimming grass with a tiny sickle, saying, “In a thousand years this might make a decent bit of turf”, before the Roman army charges across it), but he’s right.

A beautiful British lawn, photographed by Sir Michael Barber

3. Dry stone walls (below). Also, said Matthew Redgrave, the right of access to the countryside. “Don’t get it in Europe.” Or, I would add, in America.

4. Parks. We’re good at parks, says Jenny Catlin. Most people even pick up their dog’s poo these days.

5. Microprocessor design. “Pretty much every phone and many other devices contain chips designed in Cambridge,” says Tom Joyce.

Dry stone walls, pictured by Sir Michael Barber

6. Plugs. We have the best plugs, says Andrew Moore. This is well known, but usually forgotten until you go abroad.

7. Kettles. Plugged in by Labour Hawk.

8. Newsagents and cashpoints. Also from Labour Hawk.

9. Road signs. Try finding your way around without GPS in, for example, Italy, says Jonathan Law. I’d add roads generally, road markings and roadsides. Chris Jones nominated driving: “Second only to Sweden in per-mile road fatalities.”

10. Avoiding civil wars and revolutions. “We had our last one in 1688. And it was glorious, so I’m told,” says Paul T Horgan.

Next week: Popular Zombie Bad Policies, inspired by the refusal of the idea of a graduate tax to die (Owen Smith advocated it recently)

Coming soon: Undelivered Speeches, a timely list for party conference season

Listellany: A Miscellany of Very British Top Tens, From Politics to Pop, is available as an e-book for £3.79. Your suggestions, and ideas for future Top 10s, in the comments please, or to me on Twitter, or by email to top10@independent.co.uk