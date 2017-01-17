What she said: June the 23rd was not the moment Britain chose to step back from the world. It was the moment we chose to build a truly Global Britain. I know that this – and the other reasons Britain took such a decision – is not always well understood among our friends and allies in Europe.

What she meant: They think we have taken leave of our senses.

I know many fear that this might herald the beginning of a greater unravelling of the EU. But let me be clear: I do not want that to happen.

But I would quite understand if it did. They should reflect on why we are leaving and learn the lesson.

While I know Britain might at times have been seen as an awkward member state, the European Union has struggled to deal with the diversity of its member countries and their interests. It bends towards uniformity, not flexibility.

They have always thought we were didn’t understand them, but we have always failed to understand them because they are wrong.

David Cameron’s negotiation was a valiant final attempt to make it work for Britain.

He foolishly became over-committed to EU membership and lost touch with reality.

What experts have said about Brexit







11 show all What experts have said about Brexit



















1/11 Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond The Chancellor claims London can still be a world financial hub despite Brexit “One of Britain’s great strengths is the ability to offer and aggregate all of the services the global financial services industry needs” “This has not changed as a result of the EU referendum and I will do everything I can to ensure the City of London retains its position as the world’s leading international financial centre.” Reuters

2/11 Yanis Varoufakis Greece's former finance minister compared the UK relations with the EU bloc with a well-known song by the Eagles: “You can check out any time you like, as the Hotel California song says, but you can't really leave. The proof is Theresa May has not even dared to trigger Article 50. It's like Harrison Ford going into Indiana Jones' castle and the path behind him fragmenting. You can get in, but getting out is not at all clear” Getty Images

3/11 Michael O’Leary Ryanair boss says UK will be ‘screwed’ by EU in Brexit trade deals: “I have no faith in the politicians in London going on about how ‘the world will want to trade with us’. The world will want to screw you – that's what happens in trade talks,” he said. “They have no interest in giving the UK a deal on trade” Getty

4/11 Tim Martin JD Wetherspoon's chairman has said claims that the UK would see serious economic consequences from a Brexit vote were "lurid" and wrong: “We were told it would be Armageddon from the OECD, from the IMF, David Cameron, the chancellor and President Obama who were predicting locusts in the fields and tidal waves in the North Sea" PA

5/11 Mark Carney Governor of Bank of England is 'serene' about Bank of England's Brexit stance: “I am absolutely serene about the … judgments made both by the MPC and the FPC” Reuters

6/11 Christine Lagarde IMF chief urges quick Brexit to reduce economic uncertainty: “We want to see clarity sooner rather than later because we think that a lack of clarity feeds uncertainty, which itself undermines investment appetites and decision making” Getty Images

7/11 Inga Beale Lloyd’s chief executive says Brexit is a major issue: "Clearly the UK's referendum on its EU membership is a major issue for us to deal with and we are now focusing our attention on having in place the plans that will ensure Lloyd's continues trading across Europe” EPA

8/11 Colm Kelleher President of US bank Morgan Stanley says City of London ‘will suffer’ as result of the EU referendum: “I do believe, and I said prior to the referendum, that the City of London will suffer as result of Brexit. The issue is how much”

9/11 Richard Branson Virgin founder believes we've lost a THIRD of our value because of Brexit and cancelled a deal worth 3,000 jobs: We're not any worse than anybody else, but I suspect we've lost a third of our value which is dreadful for people in the workplace.' He continued: "We were about to do a very big deal, we cancelled that deal, that would have involved 3,000 jobs, and that’s happening all over the country" Getty Images

10/11 Barack Obama US President believes Britain was wrong to vote to leave the EU: "It is absolutely true that I believed pre-Brexit vote and continue to believe post-Brexit vote that the world benefited enormously from the United Kingdom's participation in the EU. We are fully supportive of a process that is as little disruptive as possible so that people around the world can continue to benefit from economic growth" Getty Images

11/11 Kristin Forbes American economist and an external member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England argues that the economy had been “less stormy than many expected” following the shock referendum result: “For now…the economy is experiencing some chop, but no tsunami. The adverse winds could quickly pick up – and merit a stronger policy response. But recently they have shifted to a more favourable direction” Getty

There are two ways of dealing with different interests. You can respond by trying to hold things together by force, tightening a vice-like grip that ends up crushing into tiny pieces the very things you want to protect. Or you can respect difference, cherish it even, and reform the EU.

This is all your fault, you continental authoritarians. For goodness’ sake, why can’t you be more like the English and learn to muddle along?

We are leaving the European Union, but we are not leaving Europe.

We are in but also out. Conservative but also Labour. Nationalist but also internationalist. Little Britain but also global Britain.

Not partial membership of the European Union, associate membership of the European Union, or anything that leaves us half-in, half-out.

No, we will be wholly in and wholly out.

As we negotiate that partnership, we will be driven by some simple principles.

I’ve been talking for 10 minutes and not said anything yet. Now pay attention.

We will provide as much certainty and clarity as we can at every stage.

Which is hardly any certainty at all. I am very clear about that. It’s not really up to me, is it? I can ask for the Moon but if the other EU leaders won’t give it to me, what can I do?

I can confirm today that the Government will put the final deal that is agreed between the UK and the EU to a vote in both Houses of Parliament, before it comes into force.

If they vote no, we get no deal. It’s a very popular TV programme. Parliament can either take the deal, which won’t be very good, but it will be better than nothing.

I have also been determined from the start that the devolved administrations should be fully engaged in this process.

They can submit papers and come to meetings.

We won’t agree on everything, but I look forward to working with the administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to deliver a Brexit that works for the whole of the United Kingdom.

I will ignore anything they say that I don’t agree with.

Maintaining that Common Travel Area with the Republic of Ireland will be an important priority for the UK in the talks ahead.

Well, priority means the first thing. You can’t really have more than one. So not very important at all.

The family ties and bonds of affection that unite our two countries [the UK and the Republic of Ireland] mean that there will always be a special relationship between us.

It means as much to the British government as the special relationship with Britain means to the US government.

Theresa May: 'I want be clear, what I am proposing cannot mean access to the single market'

As Home Secretary for six years, I know that you cannot control immigration overall when there is free movement to Britain from Europe.

So when I was Home Secretary I didn’t really try to reduce immigration from outside the EU either. It was always higher than EU net immigration, you know.

We want to guarantee the rights of EU citizens who are already living in Britain, and the rights of British nationals in other member states, as early as we can. I have told other EU leaders that we could give people the certainty they want straight away, and reach such a deal now. Many of them favour such an agreement – one or two others do not.

Looking at you, Angela and Francois. Well, more like 20 than one or two.

We will make sure legal protection for workers keeps pace with the changing labour market – and that the voices of workers are heard by the boards of publicly listed companies for the first time.

I’m not going to put workers on the board as originally promised. The board might have to read a trade-union newsletter or something.

But I want to be clear.

Just for once, I mean I want to be clear.

What I am proposing cannot mean membership of the single market.

Go on then. There, I’ve said it. It’s what everyone has known ever since I became Prime Minister, but I believe in managing headlines. And the pound isn’t even dropping because my no-spin spin-doctors briefed at the weekend that there might be a “market correction” after my speech, so the pound dropped yesterday instead.

We want to get out into the wider world, to trade and do business all around the globe.

In two years’ time Liam Fox will be allowed to go to the corner shop on his own.

I want Britain to be able to negotiate its own trade agreements. But I also want tariff-free trade with Europe and cross-border trade there to be as frictionless as possible. That means I do not want Britain to be part of the Common Commercial Policy and I do not want us to be bound by the Common External Tariff.

Complicated stuff this. Lots of specialist terminology. If I blind people with jargon it is possible that they won’t notice when I don’t get what I want in the negotiations.

Whether that means we must reach a completely new customs agreement, become an associate member of the Customs Union in some way, or remain a signatory to some elements of it, I hold no preconceived position. I have an open mind on how we do it. It is not the means that matter, but the ends.

But also, just to be on the safe side, I won’t say what I want. Open mind. Customs union, no customs union. You decide.

Theresa May refuses to say what will happen if Parliament rejects her Brexit deal

I do not mean that we will seek some form of unlimited transitional status, in which we find ourselves stuck forever in some kind of permanent political purgatory.

Let’s call it limbo instead, shall we?

For each issue, the time we need to phase-in the new arrangements may differ. Some might be introduced very quickly, some might take longer.

A bit of this, a bit of that. We might do it straight away, or a bit later, sometime, never. Who knows, frankly?

This is the framework of a deal that will herald a new partnership between the UK and the EU. It is a comprehensive and carefully considered plan.

We are making it up as we go along.

This is not a game or a time for opposition for opposition’s sake … It is not my job to fill column inches with daily updates.

That’s your job. Make up what you like. I shall deny everything.

When the EU’s leaders say they believe the four freedoms of the single market are indivisible, we respect that position.

They are out of their minds. They’ll come round in the end.

Trade is not a zero-sum game: more of it makes us all more prosperous.

My fellow European leaders, don’t punish us, please.

Supreme Court Brexit Challenge







13 show all Supreme Court Brexit Challenge























1/13 People wait to enter the public gallery outside the Supreme Court ahead of the challenge against a court ruling that Theresa May's government requires parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in Parliament Square, central London Reuters

2/13 Gina Miller, co-founder of investment fund SCM Private arrives at the Supreme court in London on the first day of a four-day hearing Getty

3/13 A man waves the EU flag in front of the Supreme Court Getty

4/13 Satirical artist Kaya Mar poses with two of his paintings in front of the Supreme Court Getty

5/13 Pro-Europe protestors dressed as Supreme Court Justices stand outside the Supreme Court ahead of the first day of a hearing into whether Parliament's consent is required before the Brexit process can begin. The eleven Supreme Court Justices will hear the government's appeal, following the High Court's recent decision that only Parliament can trigger Article 50 Getty

6/13 The eleven Supreme Court Justices will hear the government's appeal, following the High Court's recent decision that only Parliament can trigger Article 50 Getty

7/13 Businesswoman Gina Miller arrives at the Supreme Court ahead of the first day of a hearing into whether Parliament's consent is required before the Brexit process can begin Getty

8/13 Attorney General Jeremy Wright arrives at the Supreme Court in London EPA

9/13 Protesters outside the Supreme Court in London, where the Government is appealing against a ruling that the Prime Minister must seek MPs' approval to trigger the process of taking Britain out of the European Union PA wire

10/13 A protesters wearing a judge's wigs and robes stands outside the Supreme Court ahead of the challenge against a court ruling that Theresa May's government requires parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in Parliament Square, central London Reuters

11/13 A protester holds up a placard outside the Supreme Court ahead of the challenge against a court ruling that Theresa May's government requires parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in Parliament Square, central London Reuters

12/13 Pro-Europe protestors dressed as Supreme Court Justices stand outside the Supreme Court Getty

13/13 A man waiting to enter the public gallery waves a European Union flag outside the Supreme Court ahead of the challenge against a court ruling that Theresa May's government requires parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in Parliament Square, central London Reuters

I know there are some voices calling for a punitive deal that punishes Britain and discourages other countries from taking the same path.

Pretty please.

While I am confident that this scenario need never arise – while I am sure a positive agreement can be reached – I am equally clear that no deal for Britain is better than a bad deal for Britain.

Look, I’ve asked nicely. If that doesn’t work, we’ll fight back.

If we were excluded from accessing the single market – we would be free to change the basis of Britain’s economic model.

Do you feel lucky, punks? If you hurt us, we’ll undercut you lot on taxes. Do you really want a giant tax haven on your doorstep?

I do not believe that the EU’s leaders will seriously tell German exporters, French farmers, Spanish fishermen, the young unemployed of the Eurozone, and millions of others, that they want to make them poorer, just to punish Britain.

Most of your economies are in trouble and we can make them worse if you don’t co-operate.

And another thing that’s important. The essential ingredient of our success. The strength and support of 65 million people willing us to make it happen.

And another thing: I’m dead popular you know. I have the support of my people, Francois.