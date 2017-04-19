US high-tech firms will cope with immigration restrictions, low-tech businesses won’t

We are shifting to a world where it will be more difficult for people to move to jobs in other countries. We don’t yet know how rigid the barriers will become, but it is fairly clear that the high point in global labour mobility has been passed. It is tempting to associate this with the election of Donald Trump and to Brexit, but actually the shift was evident a decade ago. It comes from the political left as well as from the right.

Remember Gordon Brown’s “British jobs for British workers”? That was at the party conference in September 2007. He was criticised for that remark, but he was a considerable politician. He knew the way the wind was blowing even then.

How will companies, accustomed to an ever more global economy, adapt? Brexit had yet to happen and we don’t know what other restrictions on labour movement will be introduced in Europe. So the first experience of what they will do will come in America. President Trump made this promise: “Buy American and hire American. It's not just a motto, it’s a pledge.”

Donald Trump signs order encouraging to buy American and hire American

So what might that mean for the future of immigration into the US? Start with the H-1B visa, now being reviewed following an executive order by the President. This is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ graduate level workers in specialty jobs for up to six years. It is used mostly by the high-tech industries on the West Coast, but in theory it can be for any professional job. It is easier to get than an immigrant visa but there are only 85,000 offered each year, with an additional 20,000 for workers who have done an advanced degree at a US educational establishment.

The high-tech industry finds it extremely useful because it can tap into the global skills market, but in the context of the US economy of 322 million people, the number is tiny. So would restricting it matter?

The answer is probably yes, but not in the obvious way. Shares of high-tech companies fell sharply as a result of the President’s actions. But it is hard to see the great engine of US growth languishing for long and the big established companies will find other ways to carry on the work. At the margin more work will be done overseas, mostly in Asia because that is where most H-1B applicants come from. The US higher education lobby will seek to increase the 20,000 cap and people studying then staying on gives a double boost to the economy.

The bigger challenge will be the threat to start-ups. It has been estimated that half the high-tech start-ups have come from immigrants. That does include people who have come with their families as children rather than those simply on H-1B visas, but the broader point stands: the West Coast of the US has become a magnet for global talent. That is the place you go to make it in the high-tech world. It is the place where the money goes too. Nothing will happen much for a few years for the stock of people wanting and able to found companies won’t disappear overnight. The people who are there are there. But the longer the restrictions last the greater the danger, but by the time the danger is evident some damage – we cannot know how much – will have been done.

World news in pictures







49 show all World news in pictures































































































1/49 17 April 2017 A femen attacks Marine Le Pen as she delivers a speech in Paris Rex

2/49 17 April 2017 A femen is detained after attacking Marine Le Pen with flowers as she delivers a speech Rex

3/49 17 April 2017 French presidential election candidate for the far-right Front National (FN) party Marine Le Pen during a campaign meeting in Paris Getty

4/49 16 April 2017 People take part in the Colour Run 2017 's edition in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The Colour Run is a five kilometres paint race without winners nor prizes, while runners are showered with coloured powder at stations along the run Getty Images

5/49 16 April 2017 A woman pours coloured powder on a man as they take part in the Colour Run 2017 's edition, in Paris Getty Images

6/49 16 April 2017 A Somali soldier patrols next to the burnt-out wreckage of a car that was used by suspected al-shabab fighters Getty Images

7/49 16 April 2017 Rescuers of the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) place a dead migrant on their rigid hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) into a body bag before transferring it to their ship Phoenix, after some 20 migrants drowned in the central Mediterranean in international waters off the coast of Libya Reuters

8/49 16 April 2017 Some 662 people dressed as Charlie Chaplin pose for a group photo in front of the Manoir de Ban during an attempt of the world's largest gathering of people dressed as 'The Tramp' on the occasion of Charlie Chaplin's birthday, and to celebrate the first year of the museum "Chaplin's World by Grevin", in Corsier, above Vevey, Switzerland EPA

9/49 16 April 2017 Some 662 people dressed as Charlie Chaplin pose for a group photo in front of the Manoir de Ban during an attempt of the world's largest gathering of people dressed as 'The Tramp' on the occasion of Charlie Chaplin's birthday, and to celebrate the first year of the museum "Chaplin's World by Grevin", in Corsier, above Vevey, Switzerland EPA

10/49 16 April 2017 A damaged bus is seen after an explosion yesterday at insurgent-held al-Rashideen, Aleppo province, Syria Reuters

11/49 16 April 2017 Girls enjoy ice cream in a zoo in Pyongyang, North Korea Reuters

12/49 16 April 2017 A child looks through the rear window of a bus in Pyongyang, North Korea Reuters

13/49 15 April 2017 Members of Acapulco tourist police attend injured tourists after a shootout in Acapulco, Mexico. A shootout in the tourist area of the resort left one dead and seven wounded on Saturday night, local authorities reported Getty Images

14/49 15 April 2017 Members of Acapulco tourist police attend injured tourists after a shootout in Acapulco, Mexico Getty Images

15/49 15 April 2017 A bald eagle rests on a perch at Eagle Beach State Recreation Area in Juneau, Alaska AP

16/49 15 April 2017 Competitors take part in Stage 6 of the 32nd edition of the Marathon des Sables In the dunes of Merzouga in the southern Moroccan Sahara desert Getty Images

17/49 15 April 2017 Competitors take part in Stage 6 of the 32nd edition of the Marathon des Sables In the dunes of Merzouga in the southern Moroccan Sahara desert. The 32nd edition of the marathon is a live stage 250 kilometre race through a formidable landscape in one of the world's most inhospitable climates Getty Images

18/49 15 April 2017 A Trump supporter holds on to another man for support after being pepper sprayed by protesters at a 'Patriots Day' free speech rally on April 15, 2017 in Berkeley, California Getty Images

19/49 15 April 2017 More than a dozen people were arrested after fist fights broke out at a park where supporters and opponents of President Trump had gathered Getty Images

20/49 15 April 2017 Hundreds of people with opposing opinions on President Donald Trump threw stones, lit fires, tossed explosives and tear gas and attacked each other with makeshift weapons as police stood by Getty Images

21/49 15 April 2017 A conservative protestor squares off with a anti-fascist protestor during the Patriots Day Free Speech Rally in Berkeley, California Reuters

22/49 15 April 2017 An anti-fascist protestor is detained by law enforcement during the Patriots Day Free Speech Rally in Berkeley, California Reuters

23/49 15 April 2017 Smoke billowing following a suicide car bombing in Rashidin, west of Aleppo, that targeted buses carrying Syrians evacuated from two besieged government-held towns of Fuaa and Kafraya Getty Images

24/49 15 April 2017 Female bodybuilders prepare themselves for judging backstage during the 2017 NABBA WFF Asia Seoul Open Championship in Seoul, South Korea Getty Images

25/49 15 April 2017 Female bodybuilders prepare themselves for judging backstage during the 2017 NABBA WFF Asia Seoul Open Championship in Seoul, South Korea Getty Images

26/49 15 April 2017 North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un waving to people after the military parade in Pyongyang marking the 105th anniversary of the birth of late North Korean leader Kim Il-Sung Getty Images

27/49 15 April 2017 Korean People's Army ballistic missiles being displayed through Kim Il-Sung square during a military parade in Pyongyang marking the 105th anniversary of the birth of late North Korean leader Kim Il-Sung Getty Images

28/49 14 April 2017 Tory Lanez performs on the Sahara Stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Getty Images

29/49 13 April 2017 Pope Francis kisses the feet of an inmate after washing it, at Paliano prison, to celebrate the Mass in Coena Domini, with the rite of the washing of the feet of some detainees, south of Rome, Italy EPA

30/49 13 April 2017 This aerial photo shows solar photovoltaic modules on a hillside in a village in Chuzhou, in eastern China's Anhui province Getty Images

31/49 13 April 2017 North Korean leader Kim Jong-un cuts the ribbon for an opening ceremony of a new residential housing project on Ryo Myong street in Pyongyang, North Korea EPA

32/49 13 April 2017 Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., arrives for his trial at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea. The scion of South Korea's Samsung business empire Lee appeared in court on trial for bribery and other charges AP

33/49 13 April 2017 Vietnamese national Doan Thi Huong is escorted by Malaysian police for a court appearance with Indonesian national Siti Aisyah (not pictured) at the magistrates' court in Sepang, for their alleged role in the assassination of Kim Jong-Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un Getty Images

34/49 13 April 2017 Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, who was detained in connection with the death of Kim Jong-Nam, is escorted by Malaysian police for a court appearance at magistrates' court in Sepang, Malaysia EPA

35/49 12 April 2017 Iraqi federal police fire a mortar at an Islamic State position during the battle to recapture west Mosul Getty Images

36/49 12 April 2017 A member of the Iraqi Federal Police takes his rifle to hang it on his shoulder in an area controlled by Iraqi forces fighting the Islamic State in western Mosul, Iraq Reuters

37/49 12 April 2017 A gaucho rides an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo, Uruguay Reuters

38/49 12 April 2017 A woman consumes an 'Ooho' plastic-less water container in Londo Reuters

39/49 12 April 2017 A worker picks up an 'Ooho' plastic-less water container in London Reuters

40/49 11 April 2017 The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) transits the South China Sea Reuters

41/49 11 April 2017 Artist Michael Davis with his interactive musical installation 'Illumaphonium', on show during the Brocken Spectre light and sound event at Rievaulx Abbey on the North York Moors Danny Lawson/PA Wire

42/49 11 April 2017 Illuminations on parts of the ruins during the Brocken Spectre light and sound event at Rievaulx Abbey on the North York Moors Danny Lawson/PA Wire

43/49 11 April 2017 A shadow is pictured with the Brocken Spectre - a naturally occurring phenomenon where people appear to see a halo effect around the head of their shadow when it is projected onto mist - during the Brocken Spectre light and sound event at Rievaulx Abbey in the North Yorks Moors National Park Danny Lawson/PA Wire

44/49 11 April 2017 People dancing to celebrate the fifth anniversary of respected Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un's assumption of the top posts of the Workers' Party of Korea and the state in Pyongyang Getty Images

45/49 11 April 2017 Supporters and members of the Palestinian and Syrian communities attend a rally calling for peace in Syria, in Valparaiso, Chile Reuters

46/49 11 April 2017 Supporters and members of the Palestinian and Syrian communities attend a rally calling for peace in Syria, in Valparaiso, Chile Reuters

47/49 10 April 2017 An F/A-18E Super Hornet from the 'Kestrels' of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137 takes off from the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) transiting the South China Sea Reuters

48/49 3 April 2017 A boy runs inside a station of the cable car system which is no longer running over the Alemao favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The six-station mass transit gondola system spanning the Complexo de Alemao favela or shantytown in Rio de Janeiro began to operate in the summer of 2011, connecting local residents and tourists to the city's railway network. But it ground to a halt just after the 2016 Olympics in Rio, due to the local financial crisis Getty Images

49/49 3 April 2017 The cable car over the Alemao favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, seen here, is no longer running Getty Images

And other immigration into the US? Most immigrants are coming in for low-skilled jobs, not high-tech ones. There are an estimated 11 million undocumented migrants, of which 8 million are in jobs. That 11 million figure sounds huge and is compared with the 3.5 million back in 1990. But for the past few years the number has been falling from a peak of more than 12 million in 2007. More than half are from Mexico.

In total, undocumented migrants account for just over 5 per cent of the workforce, but according to Pew Research, they are more than a quarter of the people working in farming and 15 per cent of those in construction. That is huge, and in economic terms it would make sense to bring these people into the formal workforce with some kind of amnesty. As it happens, it would be a rather good time to do so for the US labour market is quite tight at the moment, and as growth continues it is getting tighter. There are indeed some discouraged workers, people who have dropped out of the workforce, but there is no way they could fill a quarter of those farming jobs.

There’s the rub. High-tech America can at a pinch cope with more restrictions on migration. Low-tech America really can’t. My guess is that economics will eventually trump politics but not without a struggle. There will be some more restrictions at both ends of the labour market and as a result the coming squeeze will come earlier and be more serious than it otherwise would have been.

That is the obvious downside. The potential upside is that the US economy will, as it has in the past, learn how to deploy the available talent more effectively and increase its efficiency as a result. As in the past too, the rest of us will learn from the US how to do it.