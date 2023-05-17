iota

The iota comes with the iota home security kit and includes a built-in HD camera, motion sensor, 93db siren and two-way voice. The iota can be placed wherever suits your home best since its wifi connectivity allows you to take advantage of its features anywhere in your home. It can also be connected to the Abode app and controlled using Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as be connected to up to 160 partner devices.

iota key features:

Video: iota’s camera records in 1080p HD and has a field of view of 127 degrees

Night vision: Infrared night vision allows you to see who is in view of the camera at night time

Audio: The iota has two-way audio, which means you can speak to whoever you’re recording

Gateway hub

The Gateway is part of Abode’s Smart Security Kit. It’s the hub of your system and comes with a built-in 93db siren. The Gateway can be connected to up to 160 partner devices, from additional security devices to smart light bulbs and voice assistants.

Mini door and window sensor

The mini door and window sensor comes with both the iota and Smart Security Kit. It’s completely wireless and has a battery life of up to four years and can be attached to any windows and doors in your home. Once attached, you can pair it with your Gateway so you can receive mobile alerts anytime your doors and windows are opened and closed.

Key fob

Adding the key fob to your Abode home security package is a good idea if you’d like control of your system as you come and go. The key fob allows you to remotely arm and disarm your security system, and it works up to 100 feet from the Gateway. Key fobs can be assigned to specific household members, and you can also give temporary access to outside members. As an added layer of protection, the fourth button on the key fob can be turned into a panic button, which when pressed will alert Abode’s monitoring centre without sounding your alarm.

Motion sensor

The motion sensor has a 110-degree field of view and 35ft of detection range. The sensor detects body heat, so no movement goes undetected – unfortunately, this means your pets could set off the motion sensor. Adobe suggests placing your sensor upside down, as this way it will only pick up movement above a certain height.

Multi sensor

This sensor has the ability to sense motion, light, temperature and humidity. It has a motion detection range of 120 degrees and a battery life of four years. It’s completely wireless and can be used to trigger your alarm or for smart home purposes, such as turning on and off smart light bulbs.

Abode Cam

The Abode Cam automatically captures HD video and has two-way audio. Footage from your camera can be viewed via the Abode app, and it comes integrated with a low-light vision camera.

Wireless video doorbell

The wireless doorbell gives you a real-time view of your front porch at any time of the day. It’s battery-operated and chimes at the touch of a button. It’s wifi enabled and its rechargeable batteries run for six months.