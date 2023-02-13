Admiral home insurance | Policies reviewed and compared

Since its foundation in 1993, Admiral has become one of the largest home insurance companies in the UK. Offering a broad range of products, including home, car, and travel insurance, Admiral is owned by the Admiral Group, with policies underwritten by Admiral Insurance Company Limited. Car insurance companies Diamond and Veygo are among others owned by Admiral Group.
Admiral has been awarded Best Home Insurance Provider 2019 at the Insurance Choice Awards, Moneyfacts’ highest five-star rating and its Highly Commended Insurance Provider Award 2021.
Admiral offers a range of buildings and contents insurance packages, from essentials level cover to premium products, with numerous optional extras, enabling customers to fully customise their cover. Admiral is a great choice if you need cover for leisure equipment, such as bikes or garden tools, or a single piece of expensive jewellery alongside your standard cover.
Admiral’s claims process is straightforward with several application options, including online or via a mobile app, and the customer service personnel answered our calls and emails in a timely manner and were polite and friendly.
Our experts compared Admiral with four other leading insurance companies and concluded that Admiral offers a broad range of home insurance products, delivering a competitive, easily accessible service for its customers.
Admiral offers three levels of home insurance policy – Admiral Cover, Gold and Platinum, with each option providing a choice of buildings or combined buildings and contents insurance; Cover also offers contents insurance as a separate policy. All Admiral’s policies have a range of add-ons, allowing a tailored home insurance quote.
As with most insurance providers, premiums can be paid monthly or as an annual lump sum, with the latter option being cheaper in the long run.
|Policy
|Policy type
|Building maximum sum insured*
|Contents maximum sum insured**
|Admiral Cover
|Contents
|N/A
|£75,000
|Admiral Cover
|Buildings
|Unlimited
|N/A
|Admiral Cover
|Combined buildings and contents
|Unlimited
|£75,000
|Admiral Gold
|Buildings
|Unlimited
|N/A
|Admiral Gold
|Combined buildings and contents
|Unlimited
|£100,000
|Admiral Platinum
|Buildings
|Unlimited
|N/A
|Admiral Platinum
|Combined buildings and contents
|Unlimited
|£150,000
Admiral’s essential Cover, Gold and Platinum policies include buildings cover (eligibility applies) and contents cover, with the option to increase the maximum insured. Its policies also cover as standard:
|Policy >
|Admiral Cover
|Admiral Gold Cover
|Admiral Platinum Cover
|Cover type >
|Contents
|Buildings
|Combined
|Buildings
|Combined
|Buildings
|Combined
|Cover ↓
|Loss of metered water/oil
|up to £500
|Replacement of damaged or stolen items
|up to £250
|Replacement locks/keys
|up to £500
|up to £500
|up to £750
|up to £1,000
|Alternative accommodation
|up to £10,000
|to £30,000
|up to £75,000
|up to £100,000
|Occupier's liability
|up to £1 million
|up to £2 Million (includes personal liability)
|Legal liability (tenants)
|up to £5,000
|Personal liability
|up to £1 million
|Freezer food
|up to £250
|up to £500
|up to £1,000
|New for Old
|Yes
|Digital Information
|up to £500
|up to £1,000
|up to £2,500
|Credit card cover
|up to £250
|Celebration cover
|up to £3,000
|Garden plants
|up to £500
|up to £1,000
|up to £2,500
|Office equipment
|up to £2,500
|Buildings Cover (eligibility criteria applies)
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Property owners' liability
|up to £1 million
|up to £2 million
|up to £2 million
|Plumbing installation
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Plumbing frost damage
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Site clearance and building fees
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Emergency access cover
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Contents Cover
|up to £75,000
|up to £100,000
|Up to £100,000
|Bicycle Cover
|up to £350
|up to £350
|Tracing and accessing a leak
|up to £5,000
|up to £5,000
|up to £10,000
|up to £10,000
|Boiler Emergency Cover
|up to £500
|Boiler and heating system
|Yes
|Garages and Outbuildings
|up to £1,500
|up to £5,000
|Garden contents cover
|up to £1,000
|up to £2,500
|Underground services
|Yes
|Matching set/pair/suite
|Yes
|Personal Possessions Cover
|up to £2,000
|Contents at University
|up to £5,000
Optional extras, also called add-ons, can be included in your home insurance policy for additional fees. This allows you to receive cover that’s tailored to you and your needs.
|Policy >
|Admiral Cover
|Admiral Gold
|Admiral Platinum
|Cover type >
|Buildings
|Combined
|Buildings
|Combined
|Buildings
|Combined
|Cover ↓
|Full Buildings Accidental Damage
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Glass And Sanitary Ware Accidental Damage
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Home Emergency Cover:
|up to £500
|up to £500
|up to £500
|Family Legal Protection
|up to £100,000
|up to £100,000
|up to £100,000
|Audiovisual Accidental Damage
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Accidental Breakage Of Mirrors Or Glass
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Full Contents Accidental Damage
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Personal Possessions Cover (away from home)
|limit £20,000
|limit £20,000
|limit £20,000
|Specified items
|valuables over £1,000 up to a maximum £30,000
|valuables over £1,000 up to a maximum £30,000
|Bikes over £350
|Add bikes up to £5,500 per bike up to a maximum £11,000.
|Add bikes up to £5,500 per bike up to a maximum £11,000.
It’s essential to go through the small print whenever you take out a home insurance policy, looking for the exclusion clauses and any other details that may be relevant to your circumstances.
Our experts analysed Admiral’s small print and discovered a number of important clauses.
There are several conditions included in Admiral’s small print regarding your location:
There are several notable exclusions to policy options that are included in Admiral’s insurance summary documents. These exclusions apply to Admiral policies:
Home insurance excess is a pre-agreed amount you must pay towards any claim. It is either deducted when your claim is settled or requested separately.
These excesses apply to all buildings or contents claims and are an amount set by Admiral, which varies depending on your individual circumstances. Typically, however, the compulsory excess is around £100.
The following compulsory excesses relate to specific situations and replace those shown on your Policy Schedule:
This is the excess selected when arranging cover. You can choose how much voluntary excess is added to the compulsory excess, with the total needing to be paid before Admiral will settle your claim. The amount for voluntary excess ranges from £100 to £1,000, and the higher the sum, the lower your premiums will be. However, you should ensure you can afford the voluntary excess in the event of a claim.
Admiral’s Home Emergency and Boiler Emergency covers have no excess to pay.
If no claims are made on your home insurance over the course of a year, you could receive a discount on your premium for the following year. Most policies allow you to build this discount for up to five years, providing no claims are submitted. Some insurers provide the option to protect your no claims period, although this usually incurs a fee which is added to your premium.
No claims discounts are available on every Admiral home insurance policy, and each claim is considered before deciding whether it negatively impacts your no claims discount. It should be noted, however, that boiler emergency and home emergency claims do not usually affect any discounts.
If you need to claim on your home insurance, Admiral has an online process to follow. Claims can be made by phone if preferred.
Claims: 0333 220 2090*
24/7 home emergency line: 0333 220 2035*
Admiral office hours:
Admiral home insurance has a UK-based call centre available during office hours. Its emergency phone line, however, is open 24/7. Both services have an automated process to follow before you can speak to someone, but our researchers found the customer service personnel to be friendly and helpful.
Admiral also has an online webchat service, email and a downloadable mobile app (for both iOS and Android). If you are an account holder, your policy can be managed through MyAccount. The details for contact options are easily found on the website.
Our researchers found their emails received replies in around 30 minutes during office hours. The automated phone service took a minimum of four steps before our calls rang through to a person. We were able to talk to someone within four rings on Admiral’s main phone number and three on its emergency 24-hour line, which was tested across 24-hour periods. Online reviews, however, suggest this is not always the case.
Trustpilot has a number of customers reporting long waits to speak to someone in the first instance, no replies to emails, and Admiral taking time to resolve claims. Some customers reported that it took around three weeks to resolve their claims, which could be considered an acceptable time frame from application to resolution.
Admiral has a Trustpilot score of 3.3, with more than 15,750 online reviews, of which our researcher read almost 500 randomly selected reviews. Four and five-star reviews make up 62 per cent of the total, with 31 per cent giving Admiral insurance a one-star review. It should be noted that these figures also include car, pet, and travel insurance products.
“I highly recommend. I recently made a claim on Admiral home insurance and it was straight forward and quickly dealt with. I’ll definitely be sticking with Admiral in the future.”
“I’m happy with my Admiral insurance overall in that the price was very competitive, but the number of questions I had to give the sales person, who already had the answers I entered when filling out my requirements, was to me a waste of time, having to justify my decisions, which were agreed in due course plus the time wasting listening to the house music which meant a call of over forty minutes, which I won’t be making again when I next take insurance.”
“Excellent customer service. I wanted to call to organise my home insurance and Joey from Admiral was beyond helpful and efficient. I can’t recommend Admiral enough based on the customer care and fair price.”
Defaqto provides unbiased ratings and in-depth information on services and products, allowing consumers, financial institutions and financial advisors to make highly informed decisions. Defaqto’s researchers analyse market developments, conduct consumer research, and meet with industry experts to finalise its reports.
Defaqto awards Admiral home insurance policies:
★★★ Admiral Cover home insurance
★★★★★ Admiral Gold home insurance
★★★★★ Admiral Platinum home insurance
Our experts compared four home insurance companies to Admiral.
Only Admiral and AXA offer three policy levels, with Admiral providing buildings and combined buildings and contents insurance across all three levels, and Admiral Cover also offering contents insurance as a separate policy option. AXA’s cover across its three levels offers contents and buildings cover separately. Aviva, More Than, and esure have two levels of cover each, with More Than providing contents, buildings, and combined options.
Out of the five home insurance companies that were compared, esure offers the most basic of the policies – just one level of buildings and contents cover – while Admiral’s policies are the most comprehensive, allowing a broad range of tailored options.
Whilst Admiral has the lowest Trustpilot rating of the five companies analysed, its Defaqto score is among the highest.
|Policy name
|Buildings
|Contents
|Buildings and Contents Combined
|Defacto score
|Trustpilot score
|Admiral Cover
|✓
|✓
|✓
|★★★
|3.3
|Admiral Gold
|✓
|✓
|★★★★★
|3.3
|Admiral Platinum
|✓
|✓
|★★★★★
|3.3
|Aviva Online
|✓
|✓
|★★★★★
|4.5
|Aviva Premium
|✓
|✓
|★★★★★
|4.5
|AXA Essentials
|✓
|✓
|★★★★
|4.3
|AXA Plus
|✓
|✓
|★★★★★
|4.3
|AXA Premier
|✓
|✓
|★★★★★
|4.3
|esure Buildings
|✓
|★★★★★
|4.1
|esure Contents
|✓
|★★★★★
|4.1
|More Than Primary
|✓
|✓
|✓
|★★★
|3.8
|More Than Upgraded
|✓
|✓
|✓
|★★★
|3.8
Admiral’s home insurance policies are designed to suit all budgets, offering three levels – Admiral Cover at the lower end of the price scale, and Platinum delivering a more comprehensive option at the higher end. Each level has a broad range of cover included as standard, with options to fully customise your contents and buildings cover to suit your circumstances.
Independent Advisor’s researchers found the claims process user-friendly, with phone calls and emails answered in three rings and 30 minutes, respectively. Whilst this is contrary to some customer reviews, our team were satisfied that, generally, the service compared favourably to other insurance providers. With a Defaqto score of five stars, their experts appear to agree with our findings.
Compared to other providers, Admiral’s policies and broad scope of optional extras make it a good choice for homeowners looking for a fully customisable cover. If, for example, a customer has one costly item of jewellery, a rare collection of garden plants, or a premium range bike, Admiral has options to cover those without large impacts on the price of the overall policy.
Overall, we found that Admiral offers a good range of home insurance products and delivers a competitive service for its customers.
★★★★
|Price
|3.5
|Value for money
|4
|Customer service: convenience of claims and quotes
|4
|Transparency of documentation
|4.5
|Defaqto score
|4.3 (average)
|Trustpilot score
|3.3
