Admiral home insurance | Policies reviewed and compared

Home insurance excess is a pre-agreed amount you must pay towards any claim. It is either deducted when your claim is settled or requested separately.

Compulsory buildings excess and compulsory contents excess

These excesses apply to all buildings or contents claims and are an amount set by Admiral, which varies depending on your individual circumstances. Typically, however, the compulsory excess is around £100.

The following compulsory excesses relate to specific situations and replace those shown on your Policy Schedule:

Subsidence: £1,000 for Buildings claims

Escape of Water: From £500

Flood: £250

Voluntary excess

This is the excess selected when arranging cover. You can choose how much voluntary excess is added to the compulsory excess, with the total needing to be paid before Admiral will settle your claim. The amount for voluntary excess ranges from £100 to £1,000, and the higher the sum, the lower your premiums will be. However, you should ensure you can afford the voluntary excess in the event of a claim.

Admiral’s Home Emergency and Boiler Emergency covers have no excess to pay.

No claims discount

If no claims are made on your home insurance over the course of a year, you could receive a discount on your premium for the following year. Most policies allow you to build this discount for up to five years, providing no claims are submitted. Some insurers provide the option to protect your no claims period, although this usually incurs a fee which is added to your premium.

No claims discounts are available on every Admiral home insurance policy, and each claim is considered before deciding whether it negatively impacts your no claims discount. It should be noted, however, that boiler emergency and home emergency claims do not usually affect any discounts.