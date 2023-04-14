Trustpilot: 4.3 (247 reviews)

Apple App Store: 4.7 (5,500 reviews)

Google Play: 4.2 (100,000 reviews)

Atlas VPN has a Trustpilot rating of 4.3 out of five, with 78 per cent of reviews awarding it four or five stars. Many users mention its affordability, functionality, and good customer service experience.

Conversely, 17 per cent of customer reviews give the service one star, with reviews citing a high level of spam being sent and poor customer support.

“The app does what it is supposed to do and at an attractive price compared to its competitors. The support is also very good! I can recommend the app with a clear conscience.”

Rüdiger Droysen, via Trustpilot

“The difference between Japanese Knotweed and Atlas VPN is that Japanese Knotweed is easier to get rid of. Despite unsubscribing and asking 12 times to delete my account and stop spamming me, within one hour I received more spam.”

cw, via Trustpilot

Google Play reviews gave Atlas 4.1 out of five, with a similar star ratio to Trustpilot. Atlas VPN has responded to several negative reviews, suggesting customers get in touch to resolve their issues.

“Doesn’t work well on Android. When you try to access some of the settings, the screen won’t scroll, preventing it from setting some of the options. One example of this [is] split tunnelling. It does not scroll, meaning that this feature is unavailable. Happy I only paid for a month of this. It’ll be one and done on this!”

John Adams, via Google Play

Apple’s App Store awards Atlas 4.7 out of five, giving it its highest score from the three sites we checked.

“I am a certified ethical hacker; it’s my job to hack things from websites to applications to clients, all the way down to smart fridges and other IOT devices. Which is all very easy if one knows such things. But by someone simply enabling Atlas VPN, it makes it absolutely impossible. As a user you will gain end-to-end military-grade encryption with the push of a button. From my personal experience with VPNs, so far my favourite is Atlas and has been for a while.”