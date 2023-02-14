Allie Anderson

Health Writer

Allie Anderson is a highly experienced health writer, and has written about a wide variety of health topics for nearly 15 years. She has worked for the British Lung Foundation and as Editor at Today’s Pharmacist. As a freelancer writer, Allie has written for Grazia, Glamour, and Woman & Home, as well as periodicals such as British Journal of Community Nursing, Journal of Aesthetic Nursing, and Nursing Standard. Allie is an expert in all aspects of health and healthcare and specialises in areas such as hearing aids, mental health, and social care.