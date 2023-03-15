David Hilton

Energy and Renewables Expert

David Hilton is a Director at Heat and Energy Ltd, and an expert in conventional and sustainable building, energy efficiency services, and healthy homes. In his role at Heat and Energy, David supports projects from design brief to completion with technical, sustainability and strategic advice. He also advises on building fabric and heating, including conventional, modern and alternative systems.

As an expert in energy efficiency and sustainable building, David is a regular contributor to Homebuilding & Renovating, Selfbuild and Design, Grand Designs, and Build It magazines, The Metro and The Independent newspapers as well as various trade magazines, and is the sustainable building expert to Grand Designs Live Shows.

David is also a member of numerous professional bodies including Gassafe and the National Home Builders Registration Council.

He has previously worked as Technical Manager at Total Home Environment Ltd., an EHS Heat pumps Specialist at Samsung, and Eco Building Advisor at BuildStore Financial Services Ltd.

David is a frequent speaker on renewables and modern building methods as well as training installers of heat pumps, photovoltaics, and solar thermal systems. In addition, he delivers courses and seminars at the National Self Build and Renovation Centre.