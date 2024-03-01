Articles by Dr David Sprake

Dr David Sprake

Lecturer and Programme Leader in Renewable and Sustainable Engineering

Dr Sprake has his own consultancy, Sprake Energy, advising industry on carbon emissions, energy management, energy saving, renewables production and legislation. He is also an academic and industry collaborator specialising in renewable and sustainable engineering. Since 2013, he has led the BEng (Hons) Renewable and Sustainable Engineering programme and more recently, the Industrial BEng (Hons) Low Carbon Energy, Efficiency & Sustainability Degree Apprenticeship at Wrexham University. David’s research, including a PhD on renewable energy smart grids and carbon reduction targets, underscores his expertise in energy sustainability.