Articles by Dr Sabri Mohammad, PhD, FHEA, CMBE

Dr Sabri Mohammad, PhD, FHEA, CMBE

Senior lecturer in Risk Management and Insurance

Programme director for MSc Risk Management and Insurance at the University of the West of England (UWE Bristol)

CMBE, Chartered Association of Business Schools

Fellow of the Higher Education Academy

Chartered Insurance Institute member

Insurance Institute of Bristol Council member – careers officer

Dr Sabri Mohammad is a senior lecturer in risk management and insurance and the programme director for MSc Risk Management and Insurance at the University of the West of England. The Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation, which is the independent regulator for qualifications, examinations and assessments in England, has appointed Dr Mohammad as a subject matter specialist to consult and review materials related to insurance professional standards.

In addition, Dr Mohammad is an external examiner for master’s programmes in insurance and risk management and an examiner for PhDs and DBAs at British and international universities. The AXCO Global Insurance Awards appointed him as a judge to select the best practices in innovation, impact on society and customer experience.

Dr Mohammad’s expertise includes risk management and insurance, technological advances in insurance, fintech, liquidity risk management and creation, financial performance, banking and financial regulations, Islamic finance, financial reporting and corporate disclosures, and corporate social responsibility.