Emily Woodmansey

Audiologist

Emily is a highly experienced audiologist and a founder and director of The Hearing Suite, a private hearing clinic in Yorkshire. She has worked as an audiologist since 2011, spending three years in the NHS before moving to the private sector with Amplifon – as Audiologist and Registered Hearing Aid Dispenser (RHAD) – and at Phonak as Clinical Lead.

In September 2018, Emily founded her own private audiology practice in Harrowgate, where she employs a number of licensed audiologists and has recently opened a second clinic in Ilkley. She also holds licenses and certifications as a Relaxation Teacher and a Living Life to the Full Practitioner.