Articles by Mina Frost

Mina Frost

Editor

Mina is an experienced writer and editor with a focus on home tech and appliances.

She was the Deputy Editor of Top Ten Reviews where she was responsible for the site’s buying guides. She commissioned and edited reviews of broadband, VPNs, desktops, laptops, earbuds and more. During her time at Future plc, she also worked across home appliances, gardening and health and fitness content, contributing to Space.com, Homes & Gardens, Tom’s Guide, LiveScience, CoachMag and Fit&Well.

As an Editor at Independent Advisor, Mina manages the site’s broadband content.