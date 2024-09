Professor Davide Dionisi CEng FIChemE

Professor of Engineering at the University of Aberdeen

Professor Davide Dionisi is a chemical engineer and Professor of Engineering at University of Aberdeen. His areas of expertise and research include: renewable energy, bioenergy, biological wastewater treatment, valorisation of organic waste. Professor Dionisi is programme co-ordinator for the MSc in Renewable Energy Engineering and owns a 2.9 kW solar PV system at his house in Aberdeen.