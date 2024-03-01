Articles by Rafay Baloch

Rafay Baloch

Lead cybersecurity expert

Rafay Baloch is a globally renowned cybersecurity expert and white-hat hacker with a proven track record of identifying critical zero-day security vulnerabilities in numerous web applications, products, and browsers. His discoveries have been instrumental in safeguarding the privacy and security of millions of users worldwide. Baloch has received various accolades, including being named one of the “Top 5 Ethical Hackers of 2014” by Checkmarx, one of the “15 Most Successful Ethical Hackers Worldwide”, and one of the “Top 25 Threat Seekers” by SC Magazine. In addition, Reflectiz listed him among the “Top 21 Cybersecurity Experts You Must Follow on Twitter in 2021”.

Rafay has presented his research at various international cybersecurity conferences, including Black Hat, Hack In Paris, HEXCON, the 10th Information Security Conference in Greece, the CSAW Conference, and many others. He is frequently sought after for his insights and analysis on current cybersecurity topics, appearing in national and international mainstream media outlets such as Forbes, WSJ, BBC, Express Tribune, DAWN, and many others.

Rafay authored the “Ethical Hacking and Penetration Testing Guide” in 2014. ‘Web Hacking Arsenal: A Practical Guide To Modern Web Pentesting‘ is set to be released in August 2024.