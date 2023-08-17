Tom Armstong

Director, Project Solar

Tom Armstrong has over a decade of experience in the UK’s solar industry working for Project Solar UK. Tom leads the largest solar sales team in the UK, including facilitating the installation of renewable energy systems in over 30,000 homes across the country.

Based in the north west, Tom has recruited and trained a sizable team comprising 12 regional sales managers and more than 120 sales agents, in order to provide green energy to UK homes.

Prior to Project Solar, Tom worked for solar panels supplier, Big Green Company.