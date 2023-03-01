Axa, a financial institution founded in France in 1816, provides a broad range of insurance products. These include car, travel, and home insurance and private health cover, with policies underwritten by Axa Insurance UK plc. Axa also owns Swiftcover insurance and fund management company Architas.
Offering three tiers of cover, Axa provides building and contents insurance alongside a combined policy. Its optional extras allow customers to select the cover add-ons that most suit their requirements. Axa won the Personal Finance Award for best home insurance provider 2021-22.
Axa home insurance provides three levels of cover, each offering buildings, contents and a combined policy package. There are also several optional extras that customers can add to their policy, producing customised cover.
Putting in an online claim is a straightforward process, taking around three minutes to complete, depending on the complexity of your claim. We received replies within five hours – although, Axa says it could take up to 24 hours for customers to receive a reply (or even longer over a weekend). However, it took our team up to 30 minutes to speak to customer services over the phone about an insurance quote or to make a claim (including emergency claims). That may be unacceptable for some customers.
Our experts compared Axa with five other home insurance providers, looking at the products offered, how to claim, customer reviews and professional ratings. Our takeaway is that, although Axa offers a broad range of insurance policies, the time taken to speak to someone on the phone, especially in an emergency, falls short of the expectations for a leading home insurance provider.
Our researchers and writers are dedicated to bringing you accurate and up-to-date information, so you can make an informed decision when it comes to comparing and buying home insurance.
We will only endorse home insurance products after hundreds of hours of research, policy comparisons and mystery shopping, and after taking into account verified customer feedback and reviews, and the opinions of industry experts.
To write our articles, we’ve compared (and continue to compare) hundreds of insurance policies from dozens of the UK’s insurers – big and small. We focus our research on:
All of our articles are verified by industry experts, including regulatory compliance specialists, and the policy data verified by the insurance providers themselves, so you can be assured that our content is as accurate and up to date as possible.
Even after all that, we would still recommend that you don’t just take our word for it – you should compare quotes to get the best deal for you and your home.
Axa offers three levels of cover – Axa Home, Axa Home Plus, and Axa Premier. Each level protects your home and contents, either separately or as a combined policy.
A range of optional extras enables customers to design custom-made cover. However, each extra adds to your monthly or annual premiums.
|Policy
|Policy type
|Building maximum sum insured*
|Contents maximum sum insured
|Axa Home
|Contents
|N/A
|£50,000
|Axa Home
|Buildings
|£500,000
|N/A
|Axa Home
|Combined buildings and contents
|£500,000
|£50,000
|Axa Home Plus
|Contents
|N/A
|£75,000
|Axa Home Plus
|Buildings
|£1 million
|N/A
|Axa Home Plus
|Combined buildings and contents
|£1 million
|£75,000
|Axa Premier
|Contents
|N/A
|£100,000
|Axa Premier
|Buildings
|Unlimited
|N/A
|Axa Premier
|Combined buildings and contents
|Unlimited
|£100,000
Axa provides a good breadth of cover across its three policy levels, with the exception of accidental damage. This is only available as an optional extra for Axa Home and Home Plus policies. Many other home insurance providers include accidental damage as standard, with the option to increase the cover provided, if required.
|Policy >
|Axa Home
|Axa Home Plus
|Axa Premier
|Cover type >
|Contents
|Buildings
|Combined buildings and contents
|Contents
|Buildings
|Combined buildings and contents
|Contents
|Buildings
|Combined buildings and contents
|Cover ↓
|Accidental damage (buildings)
|Available as an optional extra
|Available as an optional extra
|Available as an optional extra
|Available as an optional extra
|Up to limit on policy schedule
|Up to limit on policy schedule
|Home emergency
|Optional – up to £1,000
|Optional – up to £1,000
|Optional – up to £1,000
|Optional – up to £1,000
|Optional – up to £1,000
|Optional – up to £1,000
|£1,500
|£1,500
|£1,500
|Moving home (contracting purchaser)
|Up to buildings cover maximum limit
|Up to buildings cover maximum limit
|Up to buildings cover maximum limit
|Up to buildings cover maximum limit
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Property owners liability
|£2 million
|£2 million
|£2 million
|£2 million
|£2 million
|£2 million
|Legal expenses
|Available as an optional extra
|Available as an optional extra
|Available as an optional extra
|Available as an optional extra
|Available as an optional extra
|Available as an optional extra
|£100,000
|£100,000
|£100,000
|Replacement locks/keys
|£1,000
|£1,000
|£1,000
|£1,000
|£1,000
|£1,000
|£1,000
|£1,000
|£1,000
|Alternative accommodation
|£15,000
|£30,000
|£30,000
|£20,000
|£50,000
|£50,000
|£25,000
|£100,000
|£100,000
|Accidental damage (contents)
|Available as an optional extra
|Available as an optional extra
|Available as an optional extra
|Available as an optional extra
|Up to limit on policy schedule
|Up to limit on policy schedule
|Total valuables
|£10,000
|£10,000
|£20,000
|£20,000
|£30,000
|£30,000
|Single article limit
|£1,500
|£1,500
|£1,500
|£1,500
|£1,500
|£1,500
|Bicycle cover
|£350 per bike (up to a total of £1,500)
|£350 per bike (up to a total of £1,500)
|£350 per bike (up to a total of £1,500)
|£350 per bike (up to a total of £1,500)
|£350 per bike (up to a total of £1,500)
|£350 per bike (up to a total of £1,500)
|Freezer food
|£1,000
|£1,000
|£1,000
|£1,000
|£1,000
|£1,000
|Money
|£500
|£500
|£500
|£500
|£500
|£500
|Business equipment
|£2,500
|£2,500
|£5,000
|£5,000
|£7,500
|£7,500
|Digital assets
|£500
|£500
|£500
|£500
|£500
|£500
|Documents
|£500
|£500
|£500
|£500
|£500
|£500
|Contents in garden (including plants)
|£1,500
|£1,500
|£3,000
|£3,000
|£4,500
|£4,500
|Contents in outbuildings
|£1,500
|£1,500
|£3,000
|£3,000
|£4,500
|£4,500
|Special events increase
|£7,500
|£7,500
|£7,500
|£7,500
|£7,500
|£7,500
Axa offers a number of optional extras, allowing you to completely tailor your cover to your own personal requirements. Each add-on will increase your premiums, however. If you want more protection, choosing a higher level policy with the optional extras already included as standard may be more cost-effective.
|Policy >
|Axa Home
|Axa Home Plus
|Axa Premier
|Cover type >
|Buildings
|Contents
|Combined buildings and contents
|Buildings
|Contents
|Combined buildings and contents
|Buildings
|Contents
|Combined buildings and contents
|Cover ↓
|Accidental damage
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Included as standard
|Included as standard
|Included as standard
|Home emergency cover (plumbing, drainage, electric, security, heating system)
|£1,000
|£1,000
|£1,000
|£1,000
|£1,000
|£1,000
|Included as standard
|Included as standard
|Included as standard
|Legal expenses
|£50,000
|£50,000
|£50,000
|£50,000
|£50,000
|£50,000
|Included as standard up to £100,000
|Included as standard up to £100,000
|Included as standard
|Personal possessions
|£15,000
|£15,000
|£15,000
|£15,000
|£15,000
|£15,000
|Specified items over £1,500 cover
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Student cover
|£5,000
|£5,000
|£5,000
|£5,000
|£5,000
|£5,000
As with any insurance product, there are a number of clauses and exclusions in Axa’s policy details. It’s essential to understand exactly what’s covered and what isn’t, so we always recommend that customers read the small print carefully. Our researchers have examined Axa’s policy documents and have highlighted the pertinent points.
Other home insurance providers we’ve reviewed, including Admiral, have matching sets cover, which allows customers to replace the full set if one item is damaged. Axa doesn’t provide this cover, treating each item individually. Instead, the company will pay up to 50 per cent towards replacing undamaged matching items if the damaged piece cannot be repaired or replaced. It also lacks cover for personal belongings if someone is in a nursing home, either as standard or as an optional extra. LV includes this cover as standard if this is important to you.
Home insurance policies generally include two types of excess – compulsory and voluntary. The compulsory amount varies depending on the claim type, for example £1,000 for subsidence claims, and £500 for escape of water damage. The voluntary excess is chosen by you when you set up your insurance policy. The amounts are added together and must be paid when you make a claim. Axa’s voluntary excess runs from £0 to £600. The more you can pay towards any claim, the less your premiums will be.
Axa does not offer a no claims discount on its home insurance policies.
There are several ways to make a home insurance claim, including the option to register your claim online 24/7. Make sure you have your policy details to hand, and if the police are involved, your crime reference number.
If you are a policyholder, the online process appears to be the simplest and quickest way to make a claim. It takes around three minutes to complete, depending on the complexity of your claim, and includes drop-down menus to make the process even easier.
Step 1: You are asked to input your personal details, including your policy number.
Step 2: Explain the claim details, and provide an estimate of the value (this is optional).
Step 3: A claims advisor will contact you within 24 hours to discuss the next steps. If you register your claim on a weekend, you should receive a follow-up call on Monday.
Step 4: Typically, we received return calls within around five hours during weekdays, or Monday morning for claims made over the weekend.
Because Axa uses the same number for quotes, claims and emergencies, it can take a while to get through to the correct department following the recorded prompts.
Step 1: After ringing 0330 024 8086, you’ll hear a recorded message with prompts to ascertain the reason for your call.
Step 2: The next message gives you several options depending on whether your claim regards theft, escape of water, subsidence, liability or something else.
Step 3: You’re now in a queue and given an estimated wait time. Our researchers found this varied, with the shortest time being two minutes and the longest 30 minutes.
Step 4: Once through the queue, the phone is answered by a person in one to two rings.
Customer services UK – 0330 024 1235
Northern Ireland – 0289 002 0104
Emergency 0330 024 8086
Claims 0330 024 8086
Home assistance claims 0330 058 4119
Lines open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year
Legal expenses claims and advice 0330 024 1278
Lines open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year
Axa has a UK-based customer service team, contactable on 0330 024 1235 if you’re in the UK or 0289 002 0104 for customers in Northern Ireland. The lines are open 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday, and 9am to 5pm on Saturdays. There are also options to contact the customer service team on social media, including Facebook and Twitter.
Axa advises that the shortest wait times are on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with Mondays being the busiest day. Our research team bases its results on numerous calls throughout the week (including weekends) and at different times to provide reliable answers.
Step 1: A recorded message provides prompts for claims, renewals, changing your policy, quotes or payments.
Step 2: A long recorded message gives details of Axa’s privacy policy before a prompt asks for your nine-digit policy number. If you don’t have an account or fail to enter a number, you’re automatically held in a queue, with your wait time regularly updated. If you do enter a number, you’re still held in a queue. For our researchers, calling on different days and times, the wait time varied between one minute and 23 minutes.
Step 3: Once through the queue, the phone is answered by a person in an average of two rings.
Axa’s customer service personnel were very knowledgeable about its home insurance products, and quick to answer our team’s questions regarding cover options.
Trustpilot has awarded Axa a 4.3 rating, placing it in the ‘excellent’ category. With over 15,750 reviews, 79 per cent of customers have given Axa four and five stars, while at the opposite end, 19 per cent rate it with one and two stars.
Many reviews mention problems getting through to Axa on the phone, either to customer services or to make claims, and the length of time claims take to be resolved. Our researchers found that there can be long waits to speak to someone, both with the customer services department and in the case of an emergency claim.
Other reviews express how simple the quote process is. It’s also worth noting that Axa’s customer service team has not responded to reviews expressing quote or claims difficulties. Other insurance providers and comparison sites reviewed by our team have responded to reviews left on Trustpilot.
“Very easy to amend the home insurance for a move to a new house. It took me literally 10 minutes and the price was very competitive as well. Thanks Axa!”
“The only issues I have is trying to get them on the phone. It takes so long.
The services they provide I have no issues with. My home insurance and motor insurance is 5*. But I would like to be able to get them on the phone; that is why I only gave the 2*”
“I asked a question on Facebook messenger about my home insurance and the response was not only immediate but also accurate and helpful. He also explained how to amend my insurance online. Excellent service and definitely better than waiting on a phone. Great way to utilise phone apps – thank you”
Defaqto is a trusted source of information for consumers, financial institutions and advisors, enabling them to make accurate forecasts and informed decisions. Market analysis, consumer reports and industry professionals allow it to provide impartial ratings.
Defaqto awards Axa buildings and contents home insurance policies:
★★★★★ Home Plus and Premier policies
★★★★ Axa Home policies
Out of the six home insurance providers compared, Trustpilot scores Axa 4.3, placing it behind LV and Aviva, with 4.6 and 4.5, respectively. Defaqto’s score averages out at 4.6, but Aviva and Esure both score 5. LV is close behind with 4.5.
Axa also loses out to LV when examining customer reviews in detail, with many complaining about the time taken to get through to the customer service team or to settle their insurance claims.
Although neither Axa nor Aviva offer matching sets cover, LV will pay 50 per cent of the costs of replacing any undamaged items in a set. LV also provides contents protection while in a nursing home. These factors may or may not be important when you take out a home insurance policy.
|Policy name
|Buildings
|Contents
|Buildings and Contents Combined
|Defacto score
|Trustpilot score
|AXA Home
|✓
|✓
|✓
|★★★★
|4.3
|AXA Home Plus
|✓
|✓
|✓
|★★★★★
|4.3
|AXA Premier
|✓
|✓
|✓
|★★★★★
|4.3
|LV Essentials
|✓
|✓
|✓
|★★★★
|4.6
|LV Home
|✓
|✓
|✓
|★★★★★
|4.6
|LV Home Plus
|✓
|✓
|✓
|★★★★★
|4.6
|Admiral Cover
|✓
|✓
|✓
|★★★
|3.3
|Admiral Gold
|✓
|✓
|★★★★★
|3.3
|Admiral Platinum
|✓
|✓
|★★★★★
|3.3
|Aviva Online
|✓
|✓
|★★★★★
|4.5
|Aviva Premium
|✓
|✓
|★★★★★
|4.5
|esure Buildings
|✓
|★★★★★
|4.1
|esure Contents
|✓
|★★★★★
|4.1
|More Than Primary
|✓
|✓
|✓
|★★★
|3.8
|More Than Upgraded
|✓
|✓
|✓
|★★★
|3.8
Axa offers three levels of home insurance, with Axa Home, Home Plus and Premier delivering buildings, contents and combined cover. It also has a range of optional extras, which allows customers to design a policy that fits their requirements.
Our team of researchers found the online claims process straightforward, receiving replies typically within five hours. However, with Axa’s phone service used for quotes, customer services, claims, and, particularly concerning, its emergency claims, our team was left hanging on the line – in some cases for up to 30 minutes. Many Trustpilot reviews reported similar waits to talk to someone. Axa’s customer service personnel are friendly and knowledgeable, but that doesn’t detract from the call waiting time.
In conclusion, Axa offers a broad range of home insurance coverage, but the call waiting period and the reported time taken to resolve claims place it behind other providers.