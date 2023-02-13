Best hearing aids UK 2023

- SOFTWARE
- INSURANCE
- MONEY
- HOME SERVICES
- HEALTH
In this article, our health experts have put together a list of hearing aids, to help you identify which set may be the best option for you, according to your specific use-case. Please bear in mind that this article isn’t a substitute for advice from a health care professional and you should always consult with your audiologist when deciding which hearing aid is best for you.
For more information on hearing aids, please see our guide to hearing aids article, where we cover topics such as identifying which type of hearing aid is right for you, what to consider before getting a hearing aid, and what you need to do you get a hearing aid.
Our researchers and reviewers are dedicated to bringing you the most accurate and up-to-date information so you can make an informed decision when it comes to getting a hearing test and choosing a hearing aid.
We will only recommend a hearing aid after hours of research, head-to-head feature comparisons, and after taking into account verified customer feedback and reviews and the opinions of industry experts.
All of our health articles are fact-checked and verified by our in-house team of fact-checkers, so you can be assured that our content is as accurate and up to date as possible.
|Hearing aid model
|Cost per pair
|Battery type
|Bluetooth
|Telecoil
|Degree of hearing loss
|Oticon More 1
|Around £3,550
|Rechargeable or replaceable
|Yes
|Yes
|Mild to profound
|Signia Active Pro
|Around £2,900
|Rechargeable
|Yes
|No
|Mild to moderate
|Phonak Audéo Lumity Life 90
|Around £3,500
|Rechargeable
|Yes
|Optional
|Mild to profound
|Starkey Evolv AI 1200
|Around £1,900
|Rechargeable or replaceable
|Yes
|In some models
|Mild to profound
|Bernafon Alpha 7
|Around £2,750
|Rechargeable or replaceable
|Yes
|Yes
|Mild to profound
The following hearing aids are our expert’s recommendation for the best hearing aids according to each use-case. This list is only intended as a guide and you should always consult with your audiologist about the right hearing aid for you.
|Pros
|Cons
|Lots of tech
|First-time wearers could be put off by the bells and whistles
|Customisable features
|Quite expensive
|Increased range and clarity of sound
For the best all-round hearing aid, we looked for a device that’s suitable for most people and situations, balances impressive technology with a straightforward user experience, and delivers superior sound quality.
The Oticon More 1’s computer chip has been primed with sounds from 12 million real-life situations. So, rather than filtering out background noise, the device enables you to process sound from all around you in a natural way while also making better sense of speech. According to Oticon, this means you’ll exert far less effort to listen.
A behind-the-ear (BTE) style hearing aid, the Oticon More comes with either a made-to-measure earmold or a standard fit dome. Each has the option of rechargeable or disposable size 312 batteries. With the former, you get a full day’s power from a three-and-a-half-hour charge, depending on your degree of hearing loss and your lifestyle. A 30-minute boost from the portable SmartCharger provides an extra six hours’ wear.
With Bluetooth connectivity, you can stream audio from the TV, most Apple and Android smartphones, and other devices – though Androids need to support Google’s Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids (ASHA) technology to stream directly.
iPhone users benefit from two-way hands-free calling with Oticon More, meaning you can answer calls and have conversations without having your phone in your hand. Android users can hear the caller’s voice directly through Oticon More hearing aids, but you’ll need to speak into the phone for them to hear you.
You can custom-programme Oticon More with settings like MyMusic, which enriches the music experience whether you’re streaming or listening live, and if you have tinnitus there’s a programme that delivers sounds designed to bring relief, such as white noise and waves.
The Oticon ON app enables you to control the hearing aids’ settings, adjust the volume and access features and support.
Overall, the Oticon More 1 is a hearing aid that’s a great option for most people and can be used in most situations. It boasts great sound quality, is user-friendly, and offers impressive technology at a fair price. Our pick for the best allround hearing aid.
|Pros
|Cons
|Modern earbud design
|Connectivity with Android devices requires an intermediary device
|Convenience of charging on the move
|Instant fit earbuds could be uncomfortable for some
To top this category, we wanted a hearing aid that you can pick up, put in and go; which slots seamlessly into busy lifestyles.
With the Active Pro (and the lower-end Active) model, Signia has combined hearing aid technology with personal sound gadget aesthetics. The result is a hearing aid that doesn’t look like a hearing aid.
The small device houses technology that adapts to different acoustic environments. So if you’re holding a conversation, the Signia Active Pros can suppress background noise – wherever you are – to help you more clearly hear and understand speech.
You can also personalise what and how you hear in different situations by selecting your preferred sound settings with Signia Assistant, a feature of the Signia app.
Using the Active Pros with Apple devices is straightforward: you can stream audio directly via Bluetooth and hold hands-free phone conversations. This feature is also supported on a good number of Android phones, where Android OS 11 or higher is recommended.
A great feature is the pocket-sized wireless charging case that gives up to 26 hours’ runtime from a four-hour charge while you’re on the move (it takes up to five hours to charge the case, which then powers three full charges of the hearing aids).
Although the off-the-shelf earbud style may not suit all ears, it comes with different-sized sleeves to make the fit more comfortable.
The Signia Active Pro has clearly been designed for people with an active lifestyle in mind. It’s small, and can be customised to change the listening experience according to the situation the user is in. Its long battery life (with the charging case) is the icing on the cake.
|Pros
|Cons
|Focus on speech in a range of environments
|Not necessarily much improvement on its cheaper predecessor
|Tap control function
|Universal connectivity
We searched for a hearing aid that offers the best sound experience in the noisiest of places, while also making it super easy to switch to a different listening environment.
Phonak’s Audéo Lumity range of hearing aids uses advanced technology to improve how you hear in challenging environments by automatically focusing more strongly on speech as the background noise gets louder.
Built-in sensors identify the direction speech is coming from, giving you greater clarity when someone is talking from behind you or to your side. This means you don’t need to exert as much effort to keep up with conversations, according to Phonak.
Additional features to reduce echo, adjust when you’re in a car, and reduce noise when no speech is present, for example, boost your listening experience.
The Phonak Audéo Lumity Life 90 is a behind-the-ear style hearing aid that can be fitted with a standard dome or custom-made earpiece. You can add telecoil functionality to enhance your hearing experience in loud public places, and the health data tracker – accessible via the myPhonak app – is handy.
These hearing aids are marketed as waterproof, though only to 50cm, and boast universal connectivity so you can stream and use the hands-free feature with both Apple and Android devices.
Overall, it’s the tap control feature that sets Phonak Audéo Lumity hearing aids apart in this category. This clever function allows you to answer and make phone calls, control the audio you stream, and activate your smartphone’s voice assistant app simply by tapping the top of your ear.
|Pros
|Cons
|Available in the full range of hearing aid styles
|Basic technology (reflected in the cost)
|Fall detection feature
|Only really suitable for quiet lifestyles or use at home
|Simple to use
To be selected as our best device for new users, the top hearing aid needed to be straightforward with useful features geared towards improved wellbeing, as well as clearer sound.
Starkey was the first manufacturer to include health tracking in its hearing aids, and the Evolv AI technology builds on that. The engagement and activity tracker identifies time you spend standing as well as exercising, and counts your steps. You can set up reminders for important events and tasks, like when you need to take medication.
With Fall Alert, integrated sensors detect if you fall and automatically send a text alert and your location via GPS to pre-selected contacts in your phone, which is a handy and reassuring addition if you’re unsteady on your feet.
The 1200 is the entry-level model to this range, and its lack of more advanced technology makes it basic but user-friendly. The hearing aids reduce unwanted sound from machines, wind and sudden noise like fireworks, and balance listening comfort when you’re talking to someone in a loud environment.
Unlike most of its competitors, the Starkey Evolv AI 1200 is available in the complete range of hearing aid styles, and with all but the completely-in-canal and invisible styles you can choose from rechargeable or disposable batteries.
If you’re a new hearing aid user, then the Starkey Evolv AI 1200 has all the styles and features you could want, is easy to use, and all for a reasonable price.
For this category, we looked at hearing aids that compete with some of the highest-spec models from the big brands but come in at a more palatable price point.
Bernafon is owned by the same parent company as its better-known sibling, Oticon, and is sometimes perceived as the inferior brand. In reality, Bernafon holds its own in the technology stakes but at a lower price.
With the launch of the Alpha range of hearing aids, Bernafon introduced its trademarked Hybrid technology. Essentially, this makes loud sounds more comfortable and softer sounds more audible, without losing the contrast between the two. The result is improved understanding of the quietest speech in the noisiest environments.
The Dynamic Environment Control System enables your hearing aid to switch seamlessly between different hearing environments without you having to manually select different options on an app or the device itself.
You also get connectivity with Apple and Android smartphones, and a lot of functionality with the EasyControl-A app, including a “find my hearing aids” feature (though this requires linking it to the IFTTT app).
The Alpha 7 isn’t the highest spec in the range – that’s the Alpha 9 – but it ticks most boxes if you want advanced technology. The difference between this and the pricier, top-end Alpha 9 model is barely discernible apart from one or two fewer personalisation options.
And, it comes in the full range of styles, with the behind-the-ear devices including telecoil, and both rechargeable and disposable battery options are available. The Bernafon Alpha 7 is therefore suitable for most levels of hearing loss and lifestyles.
|Pros
|Cons
|High-spec, lower-cost option
|May be less widely available than other brands
|Available in a range of hearing aid styles
|Seamlessly adapts to different environments
So you have chosen the best hearing aids for you, they sit comfortably in your ears and you are able to enjoy the sounds you were previously missing. But what’s next?
New hearing aids can take a bit of time to settle in with. At first, ambient sounds (your car indicator, light switches, etc) can be a lot more prominent than they were before. This should settle down in the first six to eight weeks. If it doesn’t, your audiologist can look at why and help to make the experience more comfortable.
Hearing aids are intricate electronic devices, so it’s important that they are maintained regularly. Different styles require different attention, but there are often filters or tubes which should be changed every three to six months. Some hearing aids have microphone covers that need to be cleaned or checked regularly too.
If you are prone to wax build-ups, the use of hearing aids means your regular wax removal appointment is even more important than it was before. Afterall, there is no point wearing brilliant hearing aids with a wax blockage getting in the way.
This should all be done in a follow up appointment that would be booked at intervals of three to six months. It’s also beneficial to have an annual hearing test to make sure your hearing hasn’t changed, or so your audiologist can make tweaks to your hearing aids if it has.