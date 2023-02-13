Best hearing aids UK 2023

Specifications

Cost per pair: Around £3,550

Battery: Rechargeable or replaceable

Bluetooth: Yes

Degree of hearing loss: Mild to profound

Telecoil: Yes

For the best all-round hearing aid, we looked for a device that’s suitable for most people and situations, balances impressive technology with a straightforward user experience, and delivers superior sound quality.

The Oticon More 1’s computer chip has been primed with sounds from 12 million real-life situations. So, rather than filtering out background noise, the device enables you to process sound from all around you in a natural way while also making better sense of speech. According to Oticon, this means you’ll exert far less effort to listen.

A behind-the-ear (BTE) style hearing aid, the Oticon More comes with either a made-to-measure earmold or a standard fit dome. Each has the option of rechargeable or disposable size 312 batteries. With the former, you get a full day’s power from a three-and-a-half-hour charge, depending on your degree of hearing loss and your lifestyle. A 30-minute boost from the portable SmartCharger provides an extra six hours’ wear.

With Bluetooth connectivity, you can stream audio from the TV, most Apple and Android smartphones, and other devices – though Androids need to support Google’s Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids (ASHA) technology to stream directly.

iPhone users benefit from two-way hands-free calling with Oticon More, meaning you can answer calls and have conversations without having your phone in your hand. Android users can hear the caller’s voice directly through Oticon More hearing aids, but you’ll need to speak into the phone for them to hear you.

You can custom-programme Oticon More with settings like MyMusic, which enriches the music experience whether you’re streaming or listening live, and if you have tinnitus there’s a programme that delivers sounds designed to bring relief, such as white noise and waves.

The Oticon ON app enables you to control the hearing aids’ settings, adjust the volume and access features and support.

Overall, the Oticon More 1 is a hearing aid that’s a great option for most people and can be used in most situations. It boasts great sound quality, is user-friendly, and offers impressive technology at a fair price. Our pick for the best allround hearing aid.