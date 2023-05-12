Security

ExpressVPN has a lot to offer when it comes to privacy and security features. Users have a selection of protocols to choose from, including OpenVPN and its proprietary next-generation protocols – Lightway UDP and Lightway TCP.

The provider’s Firestick app uses AES-256 encryption, which is military grade, and the company claims to follow a strict no-log policy that has been independently audited by PwC.

User experience

ExpressVPN’s app is both functional and aesthetically pleasing. When clicked on, the app will open up to full-screen size with a large connect button, as well as options to connect to recent locations, smart location, or to view the entire server list.

Located at the bottom of the screen are the settings, which contain all of ExpressVPN’s privacy features such as protocols, split tunnelling and network protection (kill switch). The dedicated Firestick app was easy to use and we found our connection was stable when using other Firestick apps.

Performance

Based on our extensive testing in the UK, ExpressVPN’s internet speed is comparable to other providers and better than most except for Surfshark VPN. Using other Firestick apps while connected to ExpressVPN didn’t prove difficult and our researchers found that video and audio playback was smooth with no noticeable lag.

Speed test results