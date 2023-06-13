A combi boiler, short for combination boiler, is a compact unit that provides both heating and hot water directly from the mains. This type of boiler is popular due to its efficiency and compact size, making it a great choice for homeowners.

However, given the number of combi boiler alternatives available today, finding the most suitable one can seem daunting. Our expert team has meticulously assessed and ranked various boiler brands and models, evaluating their functionality, features, and price points, enabling you to make a more educated choice.

To produce accurate, objective and reliable results, we scrutinise and rate 35 specific factors. The boiler’s performance in these factors determines its overall rating and forms the cornerstone of our recommendations.

Each of the parameters we’ve tested falls within one of the following categories:

Performance and features

Provider/installer performance

Value for money

Customer experience

We calibrate the weighting of each aspect according to its relevance in identifying the optimal combi boiler. For example, we regard the boiler’s energy efficiency as more pivotal than its design appeal, so the efficiency rating will carry more weight in the final score. While we’re not suggesting that aesthetics aren’t necessary, we prioritise a combi boiler that provides an outstanding heating performance over one that merely adds to the visual appeal of a home.