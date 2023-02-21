New boiler installation and replacement costs 2023

Number of bathrooms

As well as heating homes, boilers also have much to do with heating water for showers and taps. The water flow rate is measured in terms of your gallons per minute (GPM) – it measures how many gallons of water could flow out of your shower or taps every minute; the higher the GPM, the higher your water pressure.

Like with central heating output, boilers have what’s called a water flow rate. Homes with one bathroom should have their hot water demands met by boilers that have a water flow rate of between six and 12l per minute. Homes with more than one bathroom should consider a unit with a water flow rate of higher than 12l – the higher the better.

Boiler brand

Like with any sizable purchase, it’s advisable to not only understand the product, but also to know how trustworthy a particular brand is. There are plenty of boiler brands to choose from, and most of them are good, but it’s worth taking the time to read customer reviews on sites like Trustpilot. Our researchers have reviewed combi boilers from all of the major brands to find the best options for various households.

Warranty

Boilers should last between 10 and 15 years, and are something we rely on to heat our homes and supply hot water. Like with any type of technology, a boiler can sometimes need repairs or replacement well before its lifespan is spent. All replacement boilers come with warranties, and different manufacturers and models carry different lengths, all of which you’ll want to carefully consider.

Energy efficiency

Although most new boilers are A-rated, it is worth checking that your chosen replacement is too. Replacing your boiler is something that you’ll hopefully only do once every 10 years, which is why ensuring it is A-rated is so important. Boilers which are rated lower than this have a lower efficiency rate, resulting in higher energy bills.

Smart controls

With the energy crisis in full swing, keeping energy bills low is a top priority for many homeowners. A boiler that is compatible with smart controls gives homeowners full control of their central heating. It’s a way of monitoring heat consumption as well as setting, adjusting and turning off heating, even if you’re away from home, via your smartphone.