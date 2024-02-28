100Mbps broadband deals for 2024

To find out if 100Mbps broadband is available in your area, you will need to know if you can access FTTP broadband. FTTP is one of the only types of broadband that can offer speeds of 100Mbps or higher and is the fastest type of broadband available in the country. If you want to find the best broadband in your area, use the comparison tool at the top of this page to see the best deals near you.

Generally speaking, FTTP is more accessible in urban areas, while rural communities often need to utilise fibre-to-the-cabinet or asymmetric digital subscriber line broadband, which is a lot slower in comparison. However, it’s always important to look for the best deals in your city, as you may find a smaller provider that offers 100Mbps broadband speeds.