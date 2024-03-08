Broadband infrastructure is expanding throughout the UK, and residents can benefit from a wide range of broadband types when it comes to 12-month contracts.

Some providers offer full fibre broadband contracts, also known as FTTP broadband. FTTP, or fibre to the premises, is the fastest type of broadband available in the UK, offering speeds upwards of 1,000Mbps, depending on the provider.

If you don’t qualify for FTTP broadband, you can find 12-month fibre broadband contracts. This type of connection is sometimes referred to as fibre to the cabinet, or FTTC, and it offers speeds of up to 80Mbps for eligible households. FTTC can be more beneficial for households on a budget since it’s generally more affordable than a full fibre package. If you want to learn more about the difference between FTTP and FTTC broadband, consult our guide.

You can also find standard broadband on a 12-month contract basis, although it’s less sought after than its faster siblings. Speeds for standard broadband, or ADSL, cap out at around 11Mbps, so it won’t be suitable for some households.

Mobile broadband is another great option and can be obtained via mobile broadband sims, dongles and portable hotspots. You can also look into wireless broadband and satellite broadband if you live in a rural area and don’t have access to traditional broadband solutions.