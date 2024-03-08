Signing up for a new broadband deal comes with many different factors to consider; while you want to ensure the price and speed suit your household, you shouldn’t forget about the contract length.
12-month broadband deals are suitable for a wide range of households, including renters and homeowners, and allow you the flexibility to move on to a new provider at the end of the year without incurring any cancellation fees. Our expert team will break down everything you need to know about 12-month broadband contracts so you can find the right deal for your home.
Do 12-month deals offer all types of broadband?
Broadband infrastructure is expanding throughout the UK, and residents can benefit from a wide range of broadband types when it comes to 12-month contracts.
Some providers offer full fibre broadband contracts, also known as FTTP broadband. FTTP, or fibre to the premises, is the fastest type of broadband available in the UK, offering speeds upwards of 1,000Mbps, depending on the provider.
If you don’t qualify for FTTP broadband, you can find 12-month fibre broadband contracts. This type of connection is sometimes referred to as fibre to the cabinet, or FTTC, and it offers speeds of up to 80Mbps for eligible households. FTTC can be more beneficial for households on a budget since it’s generally more affordable than a full fibre package. If you want to learn more about the difference between FTTP and FTTC broadband, consult our guide.
You can also find standard broadband on a 12-month contract basis, although it’s less sought after than its faster siblings. Speeds for standard broadband, or ADSL, cap out at around 11Mbps, so it won’t be suitable for some households.
Mobile broadband is another great option and can be obtained via mobile broadband sims, dongles and portable hotspots. You can also look into wireless broadband and satellite broadband if you live in a rural area and don’t have access to traditional broadband solutions.
Is a 12-month broadband deal right for me?
12-month broadband deals are worth considering if you think you may need to switch providers or move home within the next 12 months. You should consider the type of broadband connection alongside a host of other factors to ensure the smoothest experience possible when browsing the web.
Standard broadband deals, which only offer speeds of up to 11Mbps, are best suited to smaller households with fewer people. Those living in larger houses who enjoy indulging in online gaming or streaming will be better off with a fibre or full fibre broadband deal, as speeds of between 20Mbps to 100Mbps will offer the best experience. Gaming broadband comes with a range of options, with some providers offering ultrafast packages on a 12-month basis.
If you want to find out more about your broadband speeds and how to measure them, take a look at our guide.
What are the benefits of 12-month broadband deals?
Choosing a shorter contract comes with a wealth of benefits, as well as some pitfalls. Here are some of the main things to consider when looking at the best 12-month broadband deals:
Pros
- Flexibility: a shorter contract is more flexible than an 18- or 24-month contract. Being tied to a provider for just one year allows you to get a sense of its customer service and performance, and you have the option to leave after the 12 months is up
- Opportunity to switch comes earlier: 12-month broadband contracts only last for a year, allowing you to switch providers sooner. This is ideal if you’re not benefiting from the provider’s perks, customer service or speeds and can help negate cancellation fees, provided you only leave once your contract officially expires
- Ideal for renters: students and renters will benefit from a 12-month broadband deal, as the contract can be terminated at the end of your tenancy. Some of the best student broadband deals have shorter contract terms while still providing adequate speeds
Cons
- Can be more expensive: while not every provider offers 12-month broadband deals, the ones that do generally offer cheaper deals on longer contracts. For example, Community Fibre, a broadband provider that operates exclusively in London, offers a cheaper monthly fee for its 24-month contract compared to its 12-month broadband deal. This is worth keeping in mind if you’re hoping to find the cheapest broadband deal on the market
- More effort required to reregister: terminating and signing up for new broadband deals takes time and effort. If you’re looking for a broadband deal with minimal hassle, it may be worth signing up for a long-term contract
- Can come with further setup costs: Depending on the provider you’re partnering with, you may find that you’re liable for additional charges; while there are broadband deals with no upfront costs, some packages have installation, activation or delivery fees, which will occur more often if you’re frequently switching deals
Are 12-month broadband deals available from all providers?
While not every provider in the country offers 12-month broadband deals, there’s still a whole host of companies to choose from.
Here are some of the best broadband providers that offer 12-month broadband deals in the UK, although keep in mind that not every provider will serve your area.
All prices and speeds correct as of 8 March 2024