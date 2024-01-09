Belfast has a sizable list of broadband providers that service the area, including the ‘big four’ national broadband providers – BT, Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk. However, there are some smaller providers available that are certainly worth considering.

BT Broadband

BT Broadband is one of the largest broadband providers in the UK. Its fibre broadband packages are widely available across Belfast – its full fibre deal reaches speeds of over 100Mbps.

Sky Broadband

Sky is well-known for its extensive range of broadband and TV deals, with options to pair varying broadband speeds with TV bundles. Sky’s broadband deals offer superfast speeds, and its Gigafast deal has an average speed of 100Mbps.

Virgin Media

Is one of the fastest broadband services on offer in Belfast. The speedy provider has an impressive range of broadband, phone and TV packages available. You can expect fibre packages with superfast broadband speeds of up to 264Mbps if Virgin Media is available in your area. Its fastest broadband deal, Gig1 fibre broadband, reaches speeds of over 1,000Mbps. The provider’s dedicated cables remove the need for phone lines – the downside is that it’s not available in every Belfast postcode just yet.

TalkTalk

For customers on a budget or simply looking for a fuss-free broadband deal in Belfast, TalkTalk offers just that. With a range of broadband deals including fibre and full-fibre optic, phone packages and TV bundles available, it’s a good option for most. TalkTalk’s TV packages include a wide range of TV and entertainment channels and its TV Lite box allows for pausing, recording and rewinding.

NOW Broadband

NOW is a smaller provider compared to others on this list, but its deals are affordable. Its fastest broadband deal has an average speed of 63Mbps. With any of NOW’s broadband deals, you can add entertainment passes from £6 per month, giving you access to NOW’s streaming service.

Vodafone

Vodafone offers a range of broadband-only and broadband and phone deals, and Vodafone mobile customers can benefit from a discount on their broadband. Its broadband deals include fibre, full fibre and ultra-fast fibre, with options to bundle your broadband with an Apple TV subscription.

EE

EE offers broadband, phone and TV bundles. Now owned by BT, EE allows for mix-and-match broadband and TV deals with TNT sports channels – customers can also opt for landline and mobile services.

Plusnet

Is one of the smaller broadband providers that covers Belfast. Though there are fewer deals to choose from, and Plusnet doesn’t offer TV packages and is no longer offering broadband and phone packages – its fastest package has average speeds of 115Mbps which is comparable to its competitors.