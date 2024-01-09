Menu Close

Find the best broadband deals in Belfast in 2024

Written by Rachel Sadler
Updated January 09, 2024
Fact-checked by Molly Dyson

In this guide

  • What broadband options are available in Belfast?
  • Best broadband providers in Belfast
  • How do I find broadband providers in Belfast and what factors should I consider?
  • What broadband speeds can I expect in Belfast?
  • What are the most common types of broadband available in Belfast?
  • FAQs

Belfast offers a range of broadband deals, with fibre and full-fibre packages available throughout the city. Finding the best broadband deal for your area should consider budget, speed and your internet usage. With options to bundle broadband, TV and phone packages – we’ve found all the best broadband deals in Belfast for you.

What broadband options are available in Belfast?

Belfast isn’t short of broadband providers and packages on offer to residents. Across Belfast, customers can choose from broadband only, broadband and phone and broadband and TV packages. 

  • Broadband only: This package doesn’t come with TV or landline services and will suit households who just require an internet connection
  • Broadband and phone: Some broadband providers require a landline to connect to the internet, in which case you’ll need a broadband and phone deal. You may also choose this package if you still regularly use your landline to make phone calls
  • Broadband and TV packages: For those who enjoy watching live TV, a broadband and TV deal is the best option. Combine superfast broadband speeds with TV bundles offering entertainment, sports and cinema channels

Best broadband providers in Belfast

Belfast has a sizable list of broadband providers that service the area, including the ‘big four’ national broadband providers – BT, Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk. However, there are some smaller providers available that are certainly worth considering.   

BT Broadband 

BT Broadband is one of the largest broadband providers in the UK. Its fibre broadband packages are widely available across Belfast – its full fibre deal reaches speeds of over 100Mbps.  

Sky Broadband

Sky is well-known for its extensive range of broadband and TV deals, with options to pair varying broadband speeds with TV bundles. Sky’s broadband deals offer superfast speeds, and its Gigafast deal has an average speed of 100Mbps.  

Virgin Media

Is one of the fastest broadband services on offer in Belfast. The speedy provider has an impressive range of broadband, phone and TV packages available. You can expect fibre packages with superfast broadband speeds of up to 264Mbps if Virgin Media is available in your area. Its fastest broadband deal, Gig1 fibre broadband, reaches speeds of over 1,000Mbps.  The provider’s dedicated cables remove the need for phone lines – the downside is that it’s not available in every Belfast postcode just yet. 

TalkTalk 

For customers on a budget or simply looking for a fuss-free broadband deal in Belfast, TalkTalk offers just that. With a range of broadband deals including fibre and full-fibre optic, phone packages and TV bundles available, it’s a good option for most. TalkTalk’s TV packages include a wide range of TV and entertainment channels and its TV Lite box allows for pausing, recording and rewinding. 

NOW Broadband 

NOW is a smaller provider compared to others on this list, but its deals are affordable. Its fastest broadband deal has an average speed of 63Mbps. With any of NOW’s broadband deals, you can add entertainment passes from £6 per month, giving you access to NOW’s streaming service. 

Vodafone

Vodafone offers a range of broadband-only and broadband and phone deals, and Vodafone mobile customers can benefit from a discount on their broadband. Its broadband deals include fibre, full fibre and ultra-fast fibre, with options to bundle your broadband with an Apple TV subscription.  

EE 

EE offers broadband, phone and TV bundles. Now owned by BT, EE allows for mix-and-match broadband and TV deals with TNT sports channels – customers can also opt for landline and mobile services.   

Plusnet

Is one of the smaller broadband providers that covers Belfast. Though there are fewer deals to choose from, and Plusnet doesn’t offer TV packages and is no longer offering broadband and phone packages – its fastest package has average speeds of 115Mbps which is comparable to its competitors.

How do I find broadband providers in Belfast and what factors should I consider?

To find the best broadband deals in Belfast that suit your internet needs, use our postcode checker. When comparing broadband deals you should consider the following factors:  

Speed for Belfast areas

Although Belfast offers a comprehensive list of broadband providers, the speeds your home receives will vary. Speeds can also vary between Belfast postcodes, so the average speed a provider quotes on their website might not be what your home receives. The best way to approach broadband speed is to consider your broadband usage – if you stream, game or download content often, you’ll want to choose a broadband deal with decent speeds. 

Price of the deal

With most broadband deals, there are two parts of the cost you should consider – your monthly subscription and a one-off set-up fee. Shop around and compare broadband deals to ensure you’ve found the best one – this should be a good balance between speed and price. Most broadband deals will come with a one-off set-up fee. Some are reasonable, and although it is a one-off cost, you don’t want to overpay. 

Provider reputation 

It’s always a good idea to do a deep dive into a company’s reputation before agreeing to any financial commitments. Remember that you will be entering a signed agreement with your broadband provider, so you must find them trustworthy. Research and read customer reviews to understand what type of experience customers have had with your chosen provider. 

Provider customer service

Like with any service, when there’s a problem you will turn to the company’s customer service team. Since most of us require the internet to perform daily tasks at home, in the dreadful event of an internet outage you’ll want speedy, helpful and knowledgeable customer personnel to be on hand. The best providers have a customer service helpline and sometimes a live chat service. 

Will you require a wifi booster with your chosen provider? 

If you’ve chosen a broadband deal with the correct speeds to suit your internet usage, you shouldn’t need a wifi booster. A wifi booster can help boost signal in areas of your home where signal strength from your router is low. When a large number of devices are connected to your home network, this can slow down your broadband speed – a wifi booster can help boost your speed.

What broadband speeds can I expect in Belfast?

The broadband speeds across Belfast vary from as little as 9Mbps for standard broadband up to 1,000Mbps for full fibre, according to the Ofcom checker. 

Your broadband speed will be affected by your postcode, provider and chosen deal. Full-fibre broadband deals offer the fastest speeds, with averages surpassing 1,000Mbps, but this type is not available in all Belfast postcodes.

Belfast areaAverage speed
North Belfast80Mbps
East Belfast79Mbps
South Belfast80Mbps
West Belfast69Mbps

Based on ultrafast broadband using the Ofcom checker

What are the most common types of broadband available in Belfast?

Belfast offers a comprehensive selection of broadband types. There are four types of broadband you should know about, all of which offer different speeds. 

  • Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line (ADSL): This is the most common type of broadband used in the UK. It uses copper wires, which also provide a landline service. This is typically the slowest type of broadband  
  • Fibre to the cabinet (FTTC): As its name suggests, fibre to the cabinet supplies superfast fibre into your nearest street cabinet. From the cabinet, broadband reaches your home via copper wires – similar to ADSL, but with faster speeds 
  • Fibre to the premises (FTTP): The fastest and most reliable type of broadband – it delivers ultra-fast broadband directly into your home
  • Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC): There are two stages to HFC – it’s first delivered via FTTC, and the final leg of its journey uses a coaxial cable – this is instead of traditional copper wires like with FTTC. At present, Virgin Media is the only UK provider to supply this type of broadband

Frequently asked questions about broadband deals in Belfast

rachel

Rachel Sadler

Staff Writer

Rachel Sadler is an experienced journalist and content writer who has been writing content for print and online media for five years.

Rachel is the Independent Advisor’s resident VPN expert, with a remit to find the best VPNs out there through thorough testing and research. She spends most of her time vigorously testing VPN services for performance and security features to provide accurate and trustworthy buying guides and reviews. On a weekly basis, she updates guides, and reviews where necessary ensuring prices and information are correct and up to date, as well as keeping her ear to the ground for all the latest news and advancements in VPNs and cyber security.

She also writes content around renewable energy and how UK homes can become energy-efficient by installing solar panels. Rachel researches which solar panels are best for your home with a focus on how homeowners can save money with solar panels and generate enough electricity to power their homes.

With a focus on home insulation, Rachel spends time researching how windows can improve energy efficiency, the style of your home and reduce bills. She focuses research on which materials are best suited for durability, maintenance and price to create well-informed guides and features.

Rachel holds a BA in English language and creative writing and started her career writing for some of Hong Kong’s leading lifestyle publishers, Sassy Hong Kong, Localiiz and Bay Media, where she reported on island-wide news. When she’s not writing; she’s intrigued by all things film, food, and art.

