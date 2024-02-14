Best broadband for gaming 2024

If you don’t have fast enough broadband to game online, you’ll need to sign up with a new broadband provider. Thankfully, some of the best broadband providers offer high speeds to wide swathes of the UK, allowing you to find the best deals to game online.

Not every postcode will be eligible for the top speeds from every provider. Ensure you’re comparing providers with our comparison tool to find the best broadband in your area.

Virgin Media

Virgin Media uses its own unique cable system to provide superfast and ultrafast broadband to various regions of the UK. Virgin Media offers speeds of up to 1,130Mbps, making it ideal for online gamers.

BT Broadband

As one of the largest broadband providers in the country, BT offers a wide range of broadband connections and packages to eligible postcodes. BT provides top speeds of up to 900Mbps.

TalkTalk

TalkTalk works with the Openreach network, allowing it to cover hundreds of postcodes in the UK. It offers faster speeds than BT to eligible regions at 944Mbps.

Sky Broadband

Sky may be well known for its extensive broadband and TV packages, but the company also offers broadband-only deals that are ideal for online gaming, with speeds as high as 900Mbps.

EE

Powered by BT, EE claims that it’s the UK’s fastest major broadband provider. This is backed by its 1,600Mbps top speed, which is more than enough to stream 4K games online.

Plusnet

Plusnet offers a range of broadband deals with speeds capping out at 900Mbps. The company offers full-fibre broadband to eligible customers, which is ideal for online gaming.

Vodafone

Vodafone is a mobile network that offers a variety of broadband deals, including full fibre. Top speeds of 910Mbps make it more than suitable for online gaming, but you’ll need to check your postcode to ensure you’re eligible.

Shell Energy

Shell Energy provides broadband to over half a million homes in the UK, with top speeds of up to 944Mbps. The company also offers social tariff broadband for low-income households, although the low speeds will not be adequate for online gaming.

Hyperoptic

Hyperoptic exclusively provides full-fibre broadband with speeds as high as 1,000Mbps. Unlike some of the other broadband providers on this list, Hyperoptic is limited in terms of availability, so you should check your postcode to ensure it’s suitable.

Community Fibre

Community Fibre may only operate in London, but it offers speeds of up to 3,000Mbps, making it the fastest internet provider in the capital.