Bristol has access to a large pool of broadband providers, including four of the largest companies, BT, Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk. Smaller providers also operate within the region, making it crucial to check deals from multiple providers to find the best price.

Virgin Media

Virgin Media offers a variety of packages with a £0 installation fee. Its ultrafast full fibre broadband deals come with speeds as high as 1,130Mbps, with optional TV packages also present.

Sky Broadband

Sky does not offer its full fibre service to everyone living in Bristol, but its superfast packages are supported by most postcodes. The company offers broadband and TV deals, which include a subscription to Sky TV and Netflix.

TalkTalk

TalkTalk does not serve the entirety of Bristol, but eligible households are provided with full fibre broadband, with speeds as high as 944Mbps. The company offers Wifi 6 routers for improved connectivity, with most plans being half price for the first six months of the contract.

BT Broadband

BT offers both broadband only and broadband and phone deals, with speeds capping out at 900Mbps. Selected full fibre packages also come with 12 months’ access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for no extra charge.

Plusnet

Plusnet offers speeds up to 900Mbps for eligible postcodes with a £0 activation fee for a majority of its packages. Plusnet does not offer TV bundles and is starting to phase out its phone deals, although if your home requires a landline, the company does offer digital phone options.

NOW Broadband

NOW does not serve every area in Bristol, so we recommend checking your postcode on the company’s website. NOW sets itself apart by offering traditional contracts alongside no-contract broadband deals, which come with a £60 activation fee. Eligible households can also take advantage of its TV packages, which include a NOW Entertainment membership for an additional £6.99 per month.

Hyperoptic

As a smaller provider, Hyperoptic does not serve every area in Bristol. However, selected postcodes can benefit from broadband only and broadband and phone deals, with speeds as high as 900Mbps.

Vodafone

Vodafone offers free installation of its full fibre broadband for selected customers. Vodafone Xtra customers are provided with 24 months of Apple TV+, with the option between broadband only or broadband and landline bundles.