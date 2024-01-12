Menu Close

What are the best broadband deals in Bristol 2024?

Written by Gemma Ryles
Updated January 12, 2024
Fact-checked by Molly Dyson

Looking for the best broadband deals in Bristol can be tricky, which is why our expert team has created this comprehensive guide. Whether you’re looking for an ultrafast broadband connection to stream video content or you’re working on a budget, our guide will help you find the best broadband package for your Bristol household.

What broadband options are available in Bristol?

Bristol is supported by a range of broadband providers, allowing residents to pick between multiple broadband options. Not every broadband provider in your area will offer the same services, making it important to check which option you want before committing to a contract. 

  • Broadband only: This service is best suited for households that only require an internet connection
  • Broadband and phone: Broadband and phone deals offer both internet and landline services. Some households will require a landline to access their broadband, making it essential in certain circumstances
  • Broadband and TV: Some providers offer broadband and TV deals, which usually include subscriptions to popular streaming services or access to premium TV channels

Best broadband providers in Bristol

Bristol has access to a large pool of broadband providers, including four of the largest companies, BT, Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk. Smaller providers also operate within the region, making it crucial to check deals from multiple providers to find the best price.  

Virgin Media

Virgin Media offers a variety of packages with a £0 installation fee. Its ultrafast full fibre broadband deals come with speeds as high as 1,130Mbps, with optional TV packages also present.

Sky Broadband

Sky does not offer its full fibre service to everyone living in Bristol, but its superfast packages are supported by most postcodes. The company offers broadband and TV deals, which include a subscription to Sky TV and Netflix.

TalkTalk

TalkTalk does not serve the entirety of Bristol, but eligible households are provided with full fibre broadband, with speeds as high as 944Mbps. The company offers Wifi 6 routers for improved connectivity, with most plans being half price for the first six months of the contract. 

BT Broadband

BT offers both broadband only and broadband and phone deals, with speeds capping out at 900Mbps. Selected full fibre packages also come with 12 months’ access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for no extra charge. 

Plusnet 

Plusnet offers speeds up to 900Mbps for eligible postcodes with a £0 activation fee for a majority of its packages. Plusnet does not offer TV bundles and is starting to phase out its phone deals, although if your home requires a landline, the company does offer digital phone options.  

NOW Broadband 

NOW does not serve every area in Bristol, so we recommend checking your postcode on the company’s website. NOW sets itself apart by offering traditional contracts alongside no-contract broadband deals, which come with a £60 activation fee. Eligible households can also take advantage of its TV packages, which include a NOW Entertainment membership for an additional £6.99 per month. 

Hyperoptic 

As a smaller provider, Hyperoptic does not serve every area in Bristol. However, selected postcodes can benefit from broadband only and broadband and phone deals, with speeds as high as 900Mbps. 

Vodafone 

Vodafone offers free installation of its full fibre broadband for selected customers. Vodafone Xtra customers are provided with 24 months of Apple TV+, with the option between broadband only or broadband and landline bundles.

How do I find broadband providers in Bristol and what factors should I consider?

Not every broadband provider will offer adequate speeds, packages, or prices for you. To help you find the best broadband provider for your needs, use our postcode checker

Here are some of the key factors to consider when finding a broadband provider in Bristol.

Speed for Bristol areas

Broadband speeds will vary significantly depending on your postcode, making it vital to use a speed checker. A household with more people who stream content online will require a faster broadband connection than someone living alone. To find out what broadband speeds you need and how to measure them, check out our guide. 

Price of the deal

Depending on what package you desire, you may not be able to find the most affordable deal. Most contracts are paid every month and may include one-off charges, such as an installation fee. Consider how much you are willing to budget for your broadband and compare multiple providers to find the best price.

Contract length 

While a majority of broadband contracts are paid over 12, 24 or 36-month periods, some providers offer monthly rollover or no-contract broadband deals. These will be preferable for those renting in Bristol, as the service can be cancelled much easier than a traditional contract. 

Provider reputation 

It’s crucial to always research a broadband provider before partnering with them, even if they have been operating for a long time. Check recent reviews to ensure the provider is reliable and offers a consistently good experience.  

Provider customer service 

Effective customer service can be essential if something happens to go wrong with your broadband. Features like a customer support line or online chat feature can make solving the problem much easier and less stressful.  

Do you need a wifi booster for your area with that provider?

A wifi booster can help extend broadband coverage in your home; ideally, you should partner with a provider that offers comprehensive broadband coverage so you can avoid investing in additional hardware. Use your Bristol postcode with a speed checker to assess which broadband providers will suit your household best.

What broadband speeds can I expect in Bristol?

The speed of your broadband in Bristol will vary significantly depending on your postcode, with some areas having access to faster speeds than others. 

According to Speedtest.net, the average broadband speed in Bristol is 107Mbps. 

Using Ofcom’s speed checker, we calculated the average superfast broadband speed for different areas of Bristol. These results will be much lower for households without access to superfast or ultrafast gigabit broadband.

Area in BristolAverage broadband speed
Bristol West80Mbps
Bristol East82Mbps
Bristol South80Mbps
Bristol North West66Mbps

What are the most common types of broadband in Bristol?

Bristol residents have access to the four most common types of broadband, however, some types may not be available in your area. 

According to an Openreach report from November 2023, 65 per cent of Bristol can access fibre to the premises broadband (FTTP), which is the fastest internet solution in the UK. The company plans to roll out further full fibre support across the city, which will allow for faster speeds for more residents and businesses. 

  • Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line (ADSL): ADSL is the slowest type of broadband in the UK, connecting to homes via copper wires, which requires a landline 
  • Fibre to the cabinet (FTTC): FTTC delivers superfast broadband to the cabinet in the street, which is then delivered to the home via copper wires
  • Fibre to the premises (FTTP): As the fastest type of broadband in the UK, FTTP delivers ultrafast broadband directly into the home
  • Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC): HFC is delivered through a combination of fibre optic cables and coaxial cables

Frequently asked questions about broadband deals in Bristol

Gemma Ryles

Writer

Gemma is a seasoned journalist with experience writing content for print and online publications for three years, with an extensive background in the technology industry. Gemma has produced content for Glitterbeam Radio, BBC Yorkshire, Yorkshire Post and Trusted Reviews, where she honed her skills for creating buying guides, reviews and features to help consumers make informed decisions.

