|Provider and tariff
|Price and deal
|Average speed
|Eligible households should receive one of the following
|How to sign up
|4th Utility Social Tariff
|£13.99
|30Mbps
|Income Support,
Pension Credit,
Universal Credit, Job Seekers Allowance, or Employment and Support Allowance
|Sign up via the 4th Utility website
|BT Home Essentials
|£15 - £23
|36Mbps or 67Mbps
|No income, Universal Credit, Income Support, Job Seekers Allowance, Employment and Support Allowance, Pensions Credit
|Apply via the BT website or in-store. Alternatively you can call BT.
|Connect Fibre Basic Essentials
|£25
|150Mbps
|Income Support,
Pension Credit,
Job Seekers Allowance,
Housing Benefit,
Personal Independence Payment,
Disability Benefit,
Attendance Allowance,
Universal Credit,
Care Leavers Support, Income-related Employment and Support Allowance
|Call 0808 304 9000
|EE Basics
|£12
|25Mbps
|Universal Credit, Pension Credit, Employment and Support Allowance, Jobseeker’s Allowance, Income Support
|Call 0800 956 600
|Grayshott Gigabit Connect
|£19
|100Mbps
|Income Support,
Pension Credit,
Universal Credit with no income,
Personal Independence Payment,
Attendance Allowance,
Job Seekers Allowance,
Care Home residents and Lifeline, Care Leavers or
Employment and Support Allowance
|Register via Grayshott’s website
|Hyperoptic Fair Fibre
|£15 - £20
|50Mbps -
150Mbps
|Attendance Allowance,
Care Leavers’, Support, Housing Benefits,
Personal Independence Payment, Income-based Employment and Support Allowance, Income-based Jobseekers, Allowance, Income Support, Pension Credit, Universal Credit
|Call 0203 318 3209 or email support@hyperoptic.com
|NOW Broadband Basics
|£20
|36Mbps
|Pension credit, Universal credit, Income-based Employment, Support Allowance,
Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance, Income Support
|Call 0333 759 5056
|Shell Essentials
|£15 - £20
|11Mbps or 38 Mbps
|Employment and Support Allowance, Jobseeker's Allowance, Income Support, Pension Credit, Universal Credit
|New customers call, 0330 175 9942. Existing customers call, 0330 094 9181
|Sky Broadband Basics
|£20
|11Mbs - 36Mbs
|Universal Credit, Pension Credit, Income-based Employment Support Allowance, Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance, Income Support. For existing customers only
|Call 0333 759 3881
|SMARTY Social Tariff
|£12
|Unlimited
|Income-based Employment Support, Income-based Job Seeker’s Allowance, Income Support, Pension Credit, Universal Credit
|Via the SMARTY website
|Virgin Media Essential Broadband
|£12.50 - £20
|15Mbps - 54Mbps
|Universal Credit, Pension Credit, Income Support, Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance, Income-based Employment Support Allowance
|Apply via Virgin Media’s website
|Vodafone Essentials
|£12 for Fibre 1 Essentials or £20 or Fibre 2 Essentials
|38Mbps or 73Mbps
|Universal Credit, Pension Credit, Income Support, Jobseekers Allowance, Employment Support Allowance, Personal Independence Payments, Reduced Earnings, Allowance, Disability Allowance
|Register via Vodafone’s website. Use the postcode checker to verify eligibility. If eligible, Vodafone will call you
|VOXI for NOW
|£10
|Unlimited
|Jobseeker’s Allowance, Universal Credit, Employment and Support Allowance, Disability Allowance, Personal Independence Payment
|Via VOXI website
|YouFibre Social Tariff
|£15
|50Mbps
|Income Support, Pension Credit, Income-related Job Seekers Allowance, Housing Benefit, Personal Independence Payment, Attendance Allowance, Universal Credit
|Call 0800 270 0100