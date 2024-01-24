Menu Close

Broadband deals for low-income families: Find broadband social tariffs and cheap offers

Broadband has become an essential utility, much like heating our homes. For most, our everyday activities rely on a broadband connection – but some families are struggling to afford it. Broadband social tariffs were introduced in 2022 to help those on low-income benefits to gain access to affordable broadband. 

To find out more about social tariff eligibility, which providers offer deals and their prices read our guide. Even if you’re not eligible, read on to discover how to get cheap broadband and which provider offers it. 

What are broadband social tariffs?

Broadband social tariffs are discounted deals offered to households who are already receiving certain benefits or financial support from the government. Broadband providers who offer this type of deal ensure the monthly cost is kept at a minimum – usually between £12 and £25 per month. 

Social tariffs are a way of offering an essential utility for an affordable price. Broadband speeds are generally the same as other deals. However, social tariff deals are usually a provider’s ‘essential’ deals – it’s unlikely superfast broadband speeds are available on social tariffs. Social tariffs also tend to come with shorter contracts and without cancellation fees or mid-contract price hikes.  

Who is eligible for broadband social tariffs?

Social tariffs are usually available for households who receive Universal Credit, Pension Credit and other benefits, such as Employment and Support Allowance, Jobseeker’s allowance and Income Support. 

However, each provider usually has their own benefits criteria that may include ones not listed above. You can check your eligibility by contacting the providers directly or find the information in our broadband social tariffs table below.  

Providers can verify your eligibility

With any social tariff, the provider will likely need to verify whether you qualify for the deal. Discovering whether you qualify was made easier thanks to a rule change in 2022 – providers can check eligibility without customers providing proof making it easier for low-income families to access affordable broadband.  

 

Broadband providers can now check your eligibility for a social tariff without the need to apply directly. If your provider discovers that you’re eligible, they would need your permission to switch to a social tariff.

Broadband social tariff deals for low-income families

With the continued cost-of-living crisis, many broadband providers are continuing to offer affordable broadband deals. The list of providers who offer social tariffs is growing, and many big-name providers, such as BT, Sky, Virgin Media, Vodafone and TalkTalk, all have deals aimed at low-income families. 

All of the deals come with different eligibility criteria that we have outlined in the table below. Some broadband provider’s deals do not require you to receive any benefits at all. According to Ofcom, more than 4 million UK families are eligible and are missing out on average annual savings of £144. 

Provider and tariffPrice and dealAverage speedEligible households should receive one of the followingHow to sign up
4th Utility Social Tariff£13.9930MbpsIncome Support, Pension Credit, Universal Credit, Job Seekers Allowance, or Employment and Support AllowanceSign up via the 4th Utility website
BT Home Essentials£15 - £2336Mbps or 67MbpsNo income, Universal Credit, Income Support, Job Seekers Allowance, Employment and Support Allowance, Pensions CreditApply via the BT website or in-store. Alternatively you can call BT.
Connect Fibre Basic Essentials£25150MbpsIncome Support, Pension Credit, Job Seekers Allowance, Housing Benefit, Personal Independence Payment, Disability Benefit, Attendance Allowance, Universal Credit, Care Leavers Support, Income-related Employment and Support AllowanceCall 0808 304 9000
EE Basics£1225MbpsUniversal Credit, Pension Credit, Employment and Support Allowance, Jobseeker’s Allowance, Income SupportCall 0800 956 600
Grayshott Gigabit Connect£19100MbpsIncome Support, Pension Credit, Universal Credit with no income, Personal Independence Payment, Attendance Allowance, Job Seekers Allowance, Care Home residents and Lifeline, Care Leavers or Employment and Support AllowanceRegister via Grayshott’s website
Hyperoptic Fair Fibre£15 - £2050Mbps - 150MbpsAttendance Allowance, Care Leavers’, Support, Housing Benefits, Personal Independence Payment, Income-based Employment and Support Allowance, Income-based Jobseekers, Allowance, Income Support, Pension Credit, Universal CreditCall 0203 318 3209 or email support@hyperoptic.com
NOW Broadband Basics£2036MbpsPension credit, Universal credit, Income-based Employment, Support Allowance, Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance, Income SupportCall 0333 759 5056
Shell Essentials£15 - £2011Mbps or 38 MbpsEmployment and Support Allowance, Jobseeker's Allowance, Income Support, Pension Credit, Universal CreditNew customers call, 0330 175 9942. Existing customers call, 0330 094 9181
Sky Broadband Basics£2011Mbs - 36MbsUniversal Credit, Pension Credit, Income-based Employment Support Allowance, Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance, Income Support. For existing customers onlyCall 0333 759 3881
SMARTY Social Tariff£12UnlimitedIncome-based Employment Support, Income-based Job Seeker’s Allowance, Income Support, Pension Credit, Universal CreditVia the SMARTY website
Virgin Media Essential Broadband£12.50 - £2015Mbps - 54MbpsUniversal Credit, Pension Credit, Income Support, Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance, Income-based Employment Support AllowanceApply via Virgin Media’s website
Vodafone Essentials£12 for Fibre 1 Essentials or £20 or Fibre 2 Essentials38Mbps or 73MbpsUniversal Credit, Pension Credit, Income Support, Jobseekers Allowance, Employment Support Allowance, Personal Independence Payments, Reduced Earnings, Allowance, Disability AllowanceRegister via Vodafone’s website. Use the postcode checker to verify eligibility. If eligible, Vodafone will call you
VOXI for NOW£10UnlimitedJobseeker’s Allowance, Universal Credit, Employment and Support Allowance, Disability Allowance, Personal Independence PaymentVia VOXI website
YouFibre Social Tariff£1550MbpsIncome Support, Pension Credit, Income-related Job Seekers Allowance, Housing Benefit, Personal Independence Payment, Attendance Allowance, Universal CreditCall 0800 270 0100

Can I get free broadband?

No broadband providers in the UK offer free broadband, but jobseekers who receive Universal Credit might be eligible for six months of free broadband from TalkTalk. The provider launched a national scheme with the Department of Work and Pensions, so those who meet the eligibility criteria may be offered a fibre broadband deal with speeds up to 38Mbps. The deal lasts for six months, and it comes with no obligation to carry on the deal beyond the six months free plan.  

Free broadband installation for low-income families

Openreach, owned by BT Group, has launched a free broadband installation programme for families who receive Universal Credit with no other income. Eligible families can save up to £92 on installation charges for Openreach broadband charges. 

 

Which providers use the Openreach network? 

BT, Sky, and TalkTalk.

 

How does it work? 

Your chosen broadband provider from the above list can choose to pass on savings by removing the upfront cost or lowering the cost of the monthly bill for the duration of your broadband contract. 

 

How much can you save? 

Up to £92 on installation charges.   

How to get cheap broadband if you don’t qualify for a social tariff

For those who don’t qualify for a social tariff, some providers still offer low-cost deals – for instance, the Community Fibre Essential deal is £12.50 per month regardless of your income status.  

Cheap broadband deals usually offer a more affordable monthly fee, but usually come with slower broadband speeds. If you’re looking for a cheap broadband provider TalkTalk, and Now Broadband offer affordable deals.

Frequently asked questions about broadband for low-income families

