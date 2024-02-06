The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
If you want to skip out on a landline service or a streaming subscription with your next broadband deal, a broadband-only package might be the perfect solution. This comprehensive guide will help you find the best deal for your household and answer any questions you may have about broadband-only deals.
We’ve chosen this deal because it offers a balance of speed and affordability for the everyday user, with no upfront cost.
Price could rise by CPI+3.9% next April
Monthly cost may rise during contract
Broadband-only deals, as their name suggests, provide an internet connection with no additional features. These packages are ideal for households who do not require a landline or want to save money by opting out of extra services.
Almost all broadband-only deals use full fibre (FTTP) technology. Full fibre exclusively uses fibre optic cables, negating the need for a home phone service. However, you can still find some deals that use fibre (FTTC) technology, which requires copper cables to make a connection. These same copper cables are used to operate landlines, which is why many fibre broadband deals come under the broadband and phone deals umbrella.
Aside from ‘traditional’ fibre or full fibre broadband, there are two types of broadband-only deals: mobile broadband and satellite broadband.
Mobile broadband comes in several forms, including broadband SIMs, dongles, portable hotspots and mobile routers, none of which rely on cables to provide a connection. These packages are ideal for people who move around a lot or live in areas with limited access to conventional internet connections.
Satellite broadband, similar to satellite TV, is enabled by communication satellites. Satellite broadband deals can be relatively expensive, but they are a useful alternative for those living in rural areas who cannot access full fibre broadband deals.
The majority of broadband providers offer broadband-only deals, whether it be fibre, full fibre or mobile broadband. To help you pick the best provider for your needs, we ranked broadband-only deal providers using our Independent Advisor Rating, calculated based on a survey we conducted with over 2,000 respondents[1].
|Broadband provider
|Independent Advisor Rating
|Highest speed
|Do they operate across all of the UK?
|Hyperoptic
|★★★★
|1,000Mbps
|❌
|Community Fibre
|★★★★
|3,000Mbps
|❌
|EE
|★★★½
|1,600Mbps
|✅
|Plusnet
|★★★½
|900Mbps
|✅
|Vodafone
|★★★½
|910Mbps
|✅
|BT
|★★★½
|900Mbps
|✅
|Sky
|★★★½
|900Mbps
|✅
|Three
|★★★½
|150Mbps
|✅
|NOW Broadband
|★★★½
|63Mbps
|✅
|TalkTalk
|★★★
|944Mbps
|✅
|Virgin Media
|★★★
|1,130Mbps
|✅
Our survey revealed that the most popular broadband only provider is BT, at 25 per cent. This was closely followed by Virgin Media (16 per cent), Sky (11 per cent), and TalkTalk (10 per cent).
Despite larger internet providers taking up a large majority of the market, you should always consider smaller brands when switching broadband providers.
Smaller internet providers can offer more competitive pricings and at times, faster speeds. For more information on how to switch broadband providers and save money in the process, take a look at our in depth guide.
Our comparison tool offers instant access to all of the best broadband deals in your area. If you need more guidance on how to cut down your broadband costs, follow our step-by-step guide below.
Consider your budget
Before you start looking for your next deal, decide what you can and would like to spend on broadband every month. Cheaper deals are generally slower, but smaller providers tend to offer more affordable deals than those from larger companies. Once you have a rough idea of your budget, you can start looking at other factors.
Check your speed
Use our guide on running a broadband speed test to find out what speeds you currently receive. Knowing your speeds will allow you to determine if you need an upgrade, or if your current provider isn’t delivering on what was advertised. If you’re hoping for a full fibre gigabit broadband connection, remember that it will be more expensive than slower deals.
Determine what contact length is best
Generally, longer broadband contracts tend to be more affordable than shorter months, but it’s not worth getting a 24-month contract if you’re moving house within the next year as you will incur hefty cancellation fees. Consider a no-contract broadband deal if you move around frequently, but keep in mind that they are generally more expensive than committing for a longer period.
Pick the best provider for your area
Not every provider will offer adequate speeds for your area, especially if you live in a more rural place. Ensure you are working with a provider that offers its advertised speeds in your area to avoid overpaying for an underwhelming service.
Investigate the download speeds
Although unlimited broadband deals are extremely common, you should still check the terms and conditions of your deal. Limited download packages may be unsuitable for your household and make you liable for various fees if you go over the download limit.
Use our postcode checker
Now that you have a better idea of how to save on your broadband deal, use our postcode checker to find some of the best deals in your area. You can even filter the results according to your needs to make comparing deals much easier.
Broadband-only deals are vastly more affordable than broadband and TV packages, although on average they are similarly priced to broadband and phone deals.
Our survey showed that broadband and TV deals cost an average of £60.80 per month, while broadband-only deals average out at £34.17 per month. Broadband and phone deals came in at an average of £36.54 per month, only slightly higher than broadband-only deals.
We also asked survey respondents how they felt about the value for money of their broadband packages; broadband-only deals fared the best, with 66 per cent of respondents rating their service as either Excellent or Good.
Despite broadband-only deals being the most inexpensive option on average, you can still save money by bundling services; broadband, TV, phone and SIM packages had the largest proportion of customers rating them ‘Excellent’ in terms of value for money. For example, you may find that bundling a Netflix subscription with your broadband package is cheaper than subscribing to it as a standalone service. The same can be said for other TV services, such as sports or entertainment channels.
Broadband packages can also reduce the amount of admin involved when managing various subscriptions and you might find it easier to pay one monthly bill than several smaller ones.
Consider your household habits and if you can save money by packaging services together, or if paying them separately is more affordable.
[1] Survey of broadband customers aged between 24-64 conducted on Censuswide, 11-14 March 2024. Survey sample: 2,003 respondents, totalling Sky (489), BT Broadband (412), Virgin Media (396), EE (134), Vodafone (124), Other (102), Plusnet (66), NOW Broadband (45), Three (31), Hyperoptic (14), Community Fibre (8), Unsure (7). Respondents were asked to rate each category on a five-point scale, from Very Poor to Excellent, or from Never to Always, with the option of selecting Don’t Know for all questions. For the third question (“What issues, if any, have you experienced with your current broadband provider”) respondents could select from the following: Price Hikes, Slow Speeds, High Prices, Frequent Disconnections, Poor Customer Service, Billing Issues, Other and N/A. The questions used to calculate our score were: “How often, if at all, do you feel the actual speed of your broadband service matches the advertised speed,” “How would you rate your experience with customer service and support from your broadband provider,” ”What issues, if any, have you experienced with your current broadband provider? (Select all that apply),” “How easy or difficult is it/would it be to reach your provider using your preferred method,” “How do you rate the value for money of your broadband service,” “How would you rate the transparency of pricing and additional fees in your broadband service”.
Yes, you can find a wide range of full-fibre broadband only deals from a variety of providers. Depending on your postcode, however, you may not be eligible for full fibre or fibre broadband. If this is the case, you can still find asymmetric digital subscriber line (ADSL) broadband-only deals.
Most broadband contracts last up to 12, 18 or 24 months. As so many providers currently offer broadband-only contacts, you can choose from a wide range of contract lengths to find the one that will best suit your needs.
Some providers, such as NOW Broadband and Plusnet, also offer no-contract broadband deals, which are ideal for those who won’t be staying at their current address for more than 12 months. Keep in mind that no-contract deals are generally more expensive than long-term contracts, as they come with high monthly costs and hefty upfront fees.
Yes, you can find broadband deals with or without a line rental. The inclusion of a line rental will depend on your preferred provider and whether you require one for internet access.
Yes, you can get no-contract or rolling contract broadband deals from a couple of providers. A rolling contract is rarely associated with broadband with no upfront cost and usually comes with higher monthly payments compared to 12- or 24-month contracts. However, they are well-suited for people who move around frequently and want to avoid costly cancellation fees.
Generally, speeds of up to 30Mbps are suitable for streaming content in HD. If you want a gaming broadband deal, look towards packages with speeds up to or over 100Mbps. For the most seamless experience possible, speeds of 900Mbps or above will be best, although they are the most expensive.