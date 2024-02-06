Broadband-only deals

Our comparison tool offers instant access to all of the best broadband deals in your area. If you need more guidance on how to cut down your broadband costs, follow our step-by-step guide below.

Consider your budget

Before you start looking for your next deal, decide what you can and would like to spend on broadband every month. Cheaper deals are generally slower, but smaller providers tend to offer more affordable deals than those from larger companies. Once you have a rough idea of your budget, you can start looking at other factors.

Check your speed

Use our guide on running a broadband speed test to find out what speeds you currently receive. Knowing your speeds will allow you to determine if you need an upgrade, or if your current provider isn’t delivering on what was advertised. If you’re hoping for a full fibre gigabit broadband connection, remember that it will be more expensive than slower deals.

Determine what contact length is best

Generally, longer broadband contracts tend to be more affordable than shorter months, but it’s not worth getting a 24-month contract if you’re moving house within the next year as you will incur hefty cancellation fees. Consider a no-contract broadband deal if you move around frequently, but keep in mind that they are generally more expensive than committing for a longer period.

Pick the best provider for your area

Not every provider will offer adequate speeds for your area, especially if you live in a more rural place. Ensure you are working with a provider that offers its advertised speeds in your area to avoid overpaying for an underwhelming service.

Investigate the download speeds

Although unlimited broadband deals are extremely common, you should still check the terms and conditions of your deal. Limited download packages may be unsuitable for your household and make you liable for various fees if you go over the download limit.

Use our postcode checker

Now that you have a better idea of how to save on your broadband deal, use our postcode checker to find some of the best deals in your area. You can even filter the results according to your needs to make comparing deals much easier.