Broadband deals with no line rental have become a popular package choice in recent years. The “big four” broadband providers in the UK – BT, Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk – all offer broadband without line rental deals boasting superfast speeds. Though they’re not the only ones offering fibre and mobile broadband, these are the top providers for broadband with no line rental deals.

BT

BT is the largest broadband provider in the UK, so it’s no surprise it offers a sizeable selection of broadband without line rental deals. With six full-fibre deals to choose from, the plans range in various price points and broadband speeds. BT’s fastest full-fibre deal reaches average speeds of up to 900Mbps. The provider is also well known for its TV services, bundling broadband and TV packages that include TNT Sports channels and Sky Cinema.

Sky Broadband

Sky Broadband is one of the largest UK providers offering four full-fibre broadband deals with average speeds ranging from 100Mbps to 900Mbps. Sky’s deals are fairly expensive, but if you’re looking for a broadband and TV package, the plans include Sky TV and Netflix. On its website, Sky notes that Fibre 100, Ultrafast Plus and Gigafast are available to 40 per cent of UK homes, while 47 per cent can access Ultrafast.

TalkTalk

TalkTalk’s broadband packages tend to be more affordable than Sky, BT and Virgin Media. There are four full-fibre deals to choose from. Its slowest package, Full Fibre 65, has an average speed of 77Mbps, which is two times faster than FTTC broadband. Its superfast deal, Full Fibre 900, offers an average speed of up to 944Mbps – slightly faster than some others featured in this guide.

Virgin Media

Virgin Media offers the fastest broadband speeds in the UK – reaching up to 1,130Mbps – but it’s not available UK-wide. Virgin Media uses its own fibre-optic coaxial cable system that delivers broadband directly into your home. If Virgin Media is available in your area, you’ll have access to many deals with superfast speeds. Additionally, Virgin’s TV bundles include Sky Cinema, Sky Sports and O2 Priority.

Vodafone

Offering both cable broadband and mobile broadband makes Vodafone a worthy contender for broadband without line rental deals. It offers the most full-fibre deals on the list – Pro II Full Fibre reaches speeds of up to 910Mbps. What sets Vodafone apart from other providers is its mobile broadband coverage. Some of Vodafone’s deals include its automatic 4G Broadband Back-up, meaning you’ll never lose connection. Vodafone has a range of mobile broadband deals, from unlimited data-only SIMs to 5G-powered GigaCube routers.

EE

EE, now powered by BT, offers superfast and reliable broadband without line rental deals. EE’s broadband service benefits from BT engineering and is powered by EE’s Smart Hub Plus router – its fastest packages ranging from 150Mbps to 1,600Mbps. EE also offers mobile broadband deals using its 4G and 5G mobile networks, with 4G speeds reaching up to 40Mbps and 5G speeds reaching up to 146Mbps.