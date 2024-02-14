Menu Close

Broadband without line rental

Looking for cheap broadband? Compare prices from top providers and get a great deal
Written by Rachel Sadler
Updated February 14, 2024
Edited by Molly Dyson

In this guide

  • Broadband without line rental deals
  • What is broadband without line rental?
  • What types of broadband without line rental deals are available?
  • Which providers offer broadband deals with no line rental?
  • What are the benefits of broadband with no line rental deals?
  • Broadband without line rental deals FAQs

Broadband without line rental deals

Broadband without line rental allows you to connect to a service that doesn’t require a landline. Technological advancements have resulted in reaching for landlines less often, and full-fibre broadband, which doesn’t use old copper wires, can deliver superfast speeds.

Independent Advisor's top deal

We've chosen this deal because it offers a balance of speed and affordability for the everyday user, with no upfront cost.

Plusnet - Full Fibre 145
View Deal
Monthly Cost
£28.99
Average speed
145 Mb
Contract term
24 months

Monthly prices are subject to increase each year on 31 March by Consumer Price Index rate of inflation + 3.9%.

Our top recommended broadband providers
Plusnet
Fast speeds & reliable customer service
VIEW DEALS
Virgin Media
Ultrafast speeds at affordable prices
VIEW DEALS
Vodafone
Perks for existing mobile customers
VIEW DEALS
BT Broadband
The UK's largest broadband provider
VIEW DEALS

What is broadband without line rental?

The digital age has caused landlines to go the way of the dodo, and in 2025 they’ll be replaced by a digital service. A broadband without line rental deal means your provider doesn’t require you to have a landline. If you don’t currently have a landline or you’re someone who doesn’t use yours, you could save a lot of money by choosing a broadband with no line rental deal. Generally, broadband and phone deals cost more, so removing your line rental could save on your monthly bill.

What types of broadband without line rental deals are available?

Different types of broadband are offered without line rental. Cable broadband, Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) and mobile broadband are the types offered by UK providers.

  • Fibre broadband: Also known as full fibre or fibre to the premises (FTTP), this service delivers ultrafast broadband directly into your home. It uses fibre-optic cables, as opposed to old copper landline wires used with asymmetric digital subscriber line and fibre to the cabinet (FTTC) broadband. Fibre broadband can reach speeds of up to 1,000Mbps
  • HFC: Also called cable broadband, this type of broadband is only used by Virgin Media and is delivered via coaxial cable, though this service is not yet available for all UK postcodes
  • Mobile broadband: This service uses mobile phone networks such as 3G, 4G or 5G to access the internet. Mobile broadband is wireless and can be used at home or on the go. Typically, you’ll need a wireless router or dongle – either of which may use a SIM card to connect to a mobile network and act as a wifi network that other devices can connect to

Which providers offer broadband deals with no line rental?

Broadband deals with no line rental have become a popular package choice in recent years. The “big four” broadband providers in the UK – BT, Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk – all offer broadband without line rental deals boasting superfast speeds. Though they’re not the only ones offering fibre and mobile broadband, these are the top providers for broadband with no line rental deals.

BT

BT is the largest broadband provider in the UK, so it’s no surprise it offers a sizeable selection of broadband without line rental deals. With six full-fibre deals to choose from, the plans range in various price points and broadband speeds. BT’s fastest full-fibre deal reaches average speeds of up to 900Mbps. The provider is also well known for its TV services, bundling broadband and TV packages that include TNT Sports channels and Sky Cinema.

Sky Broadband

Sky Broadband is one of the largest UK providers offering four full-fibre broadband deals with average speeds ranging from 100Mbps to 900Mbps. Sky’s deals are fairly expensive, but if you’re looking for a broadband and TV package, the plans include Sky TV and Netflix. On its website, Sky notes that Fibre 100, Ultrafast Plus and Gigafast are available to 40 per cent of UK homes, while 47 per cent can access Ultrafast.

TalkTalk

TalkTalk’s broadband packages tend to be more affordable than Sky, BT and Virgin Media. There are four full-fibre deals to choose from. Its slowest package, Full Fibre 65, has an average speed of 77Mbps, which is two times faster than FTTC broadband. Its superfast deal, Full Fibre 900, offers an average speed of up to 944Mbps – slightly faster than some others featured in this guide.

Virgin Media

Virgin Media offers the fastest broadband speeds in the UK – reaching up to 1,130Mbps – but it’s not available UK-wide. Virgin Media uses its own fibre-optic coaxial cable system that delivers broadband directly into your home. If Virgin Media is available in your area, you’ll have access to many deals with superfast speeds. Additionally, Virgin’s TV bundles include Sky Cinema, Sky Sports and O2 Priority.

Vodafone

Offering both cable broadband and mobile broadband makes Vodafone a worthy contender for broadband without line rental deals. It offers the most full-fibre deals on the list – Pro II Full Fibre reaches speeds of up to 910Mbps. What sets Vodafone apart from other providers is its mobile broadband coverage. Some of Vodafone’s deals include its automatic 4G Broadband Back-up, meaning you’ll never lose connection. Vodafone has a range of mobile broadband deals, from unlimited data-only SIMs to 5G-powered GigaCube routers.

EE

EE, now powered by BT, offers superfast and reliable broadband without line rental deals. EE’s broadband service benefits from BT engineering and is powered by EE’s Smart Hub Plus router – its fastest packages ranging from 150Mbps to 1,600Mbps. EE also offers mobile broadband deals using its 4G and 5G mobile networks, with 4G speeds reaching up to 40Mbps and 5G speeds reaching up to 146Mbps.

What are the benefits of broadband with no line rental deals?

Pros No landline is required You’ll save money by not paying for a phone service Superfast and reliable broadband speeds are available
Cons Not all postcodes have access to full-fibre broadband yet Full-fibre deals tend to cost more than FTTC Without a line rental, you won’t be able to make and receive phone calls via your landline

Broadband without line rental deals FAQs

rachel

Rachel Sadler

Home Tech Writer

Rachel is a seasoned writer who has been producing online and print content for seven years.

As a home tech expert for Independent Advisor, Rachel researches and writes buying guides and reviews, helping consumers navigate the realms of broadband and home security gadgets.
Rachel also covers home tech for The Federation of Master Builders, where she reviews and tests home security devices.

She started as a news and lifestyle journalist in Hong Kong reporting on island-wide news stories, food and drink and the city’s events. She’s written for editorial platforms Sassy Hong Kong, Localiiz and Bay Media. While in Hong Kong she attended PR events, interviewed local talent and project-managed photoshoots.

Rachel holds a BA in English Language and Creative Writing and is committed to simplifying tech jargon and producing unbiased reviews.

