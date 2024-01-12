Cardiff has access to the four largest providers in the country, including Virgin Media, Sky, BT and TalkTalk. Since smaller providers also operate in the region, ensure you are comparing multiple broadband providers to find the best deal.

Sky Broadband

Sky operates across wide swathes of Cardiff, although not every household can benefit from its ultrafast 900Mbps deal. The company offers TV deals, including Sky TV and Netflix, with installation fees as high as £39.

BT Broadband

BT offers both broadband only and broadband and phone packages, with speeds as high as 900Mbps for eligible households.

Virgin Media

Virgin Media does not operate across the entirety of Cardiff, so you will want to check if your postcode is suitable for the service. Full fibre broadband deals are present, with top speeds of 1,130Mbps with optional TV and SIM packages.

TalkTalk

TalkTalk is one of the largest broadband providers in the UK, with the majority of its packages coming with a 50 per cent discount for the first six months of the contract. TalkTalk offers full fibre broadband deals alongside TV packages, including Netflix and NOW Entertainment subscriptions.

NOW Broadband

Our research shows NOW Broadband does not support some regions in Cardiff, so you will need to check your postcode on the company’s website. Eligible households can benefit from TV packages for an additional £6.99 per month, or opt for a no-contract broadband deal, which comes with a £60 activation fee.

Vodafone

Vodafone provides full fibre broadband with speeds up to 910Mbps for eligible customers, with existing Vodafone mobile customers receiving a monthly discount on their package. TV and landline services are also available for an additional cost.

Hyperoptic

Hyperoptic operates within certain areas of Cardiff, offering broadband only and broadband and phone services. Most packages come with a £0 installation fee, with the choice between a 12-month, 24-month or monthly rolling contract for eligible customers.

Plusnet

Plusnet provides speeds as high as 900Mbps, with broadband only or broadband and phone deals. The company is starting to phase out its landline services, instead replacing them with digital phone options for households that require a home phone.