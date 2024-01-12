Menu Close

What are the best broadband deals in Cardiff 2024?

Written by Gemma Ryles
Updated January 12, 2024
Fact-checked by Molly Dyson

Finding the best broadband deals in Cardiff will depend on many factors, including where you live, what package you want and what speeds will work for your household. Whether you’re looking for an ultrafast connection or an affordable internet solution, our guide will help you decide on the best deal for your needs.

What broadband options are available in Cardiff?

Residents in Cardiff can pick between three of the most common broadband options, although only some broadband providers in your area will offer these services. 

  • Broadband only: Broadband only deals are ideal for households that only require internet access 
  • Broadband and phone: Some postcodes will require broadband and phone deals to access broadband internet, although they are also suited to residents who wish to continue using a landline service
  • Broadband and TV: Broadband and TV deals are arguably the most varied, with multiple companies offering additional TV channels or subscriptions to popular streaming services, such as NOW or Netflix

Best broadband providers in Cardiff

Cardiff has access to the four largest providers in the country, including Virgin Media, Sky, BT and TalkTalk. Since smaller providers also operate in the region, ensure you are comparing multiple broadband providers to find the best deal. 

Sky Broadband 

Sky operates across wide swathes of Cardiff, although not every household can benefit from its ultrafast 900Mbps deal. The company offers TV deals, including Sky TV and Netflix, with installation fees as high as £39.

BT Broadband 

BT offers both broadband only and broadband and phone packages, with speeds as high as 900Mbps for eligible households. 

Virgin Media 

Virgin Media does not operate across the entirety of Cardiff, so you will want to check if your postcode is suitable for the service. Full fibre broadband deals are present, with top speeds of 1,130Mbps with optional TV and SIM packages. 

TalkTalk

TalkTalk is one of the largest broadband providers in the UK, with the majority of its packages coming with a 50 per cent discount for the first six months of the contract. TalkTalk offers full fibre broadband deals alongside TV packages, including Netflix and NOW Entertainment subscriptions. 

NOW Broadband 

Our research shows NOW Broadband does not support some regions in Cardiff, so you will need to check your postcode on the company’s website. Eligible households can benefit from TV packages for an additional £6.99 per month, or opt for a no-contract broadband deal, which comes with a £60 activation fee.  

Vodafone 

Vodafone provides full fibre broadband with speeds up to 910Mbps for eligible customers, with existing Vodafone mobile customers receiving a monthly discount on their package. TV and landline services are also available for an additional cost. 

Hyperoptic 

Hyperoptic operates within certain areas of Cardiff, offering broadband only and broadband and phone services. Most packages come with a £0 installation fee, with the choice between a 12-month, 24-month or monthly rolling contract for eligible customers. 

Plusnet 

Plusnet provides speeds as high as 900Mbps, with broadband only or broadband and phone deals. The company is starting to phase out its landline services, instead replacing them with digital phone options for households that require a home phone.

How do I find broadband providers in Cardiff and what factors should I consider?

Finding the best broadband provider will depend on your individual needs, which is why you must consider some key factors before making a decision. To find some of the best broadband deals for your area, use our postcode checker for an extensive view of what’s on offer. 

Here are some of the most important factors to consider when looking for a broadband provider in Cardiff.  

Speed for Cardiff areas

Different broadband providers will offer different speeds depending on where you live in Cardiff. You must consider what speeds are adequate for your household and which providers can offer these speeds for a smooth experience. To find out more about which broadband speeds you need and how to measure them, check out our guide. 

Price of the deal 

Most broadband deals are paid via a monthly contract, with full fibre ultrafast services costing more than standard broadband. Consider the needs of your household and how much you are willing to budget for your broadband, and ensure you are comparing multiple providers to find the best price. 

Contract length 

If you are renting in Cardiff, you may want to consider broadband providers that offer monthly rollover or no-contract broadband deals. While long-term contracts are usually more cost-effective, they may come with additional cancellation fees, which make them unsuitable for short-term use. 

Provider reputation 

Always check recent customer reviews to ensure you are working with a reliable and trustworthy provider. Even companies that have been operating for a long time may offer insufficient services, with customer testimonials offering insights into how they treat their customers. 

Provider customer service 

Having access to a dedicated and reliable customer service team can make resolving issues with your broadband much easier. Check for customer support lines or online chat features to allow for easy communication between you and your provider. 

Do you need a wifi booster for your area with that provider?

Wifi boosters extend the broadband coverage of your home, allowing for a connection in low-signal areas. This can be avoided by putting your Cardiff postcode into speed checkers to check which providers offer adequate broadband coverage for your home.

What broadband speeds can I expect in Cardiff?

Different areas of Cardiff have widely different broadband speeds, although this will be impacted by the provider and package you choose. 

According to Speedtest.net, the average broadband speed in Cardiff is 108Mbps. 

Using Ofcom’s speed checker, we calculated the average superfast broadband speed for various areas in Cardiff. It’s worth noting these results will be dramatically lower for households without access to superfast or ultrafast gigabit broadband.

Area in CardiffAverage broadband speed
Adamsdown76Mbps
Butetown80Mbps
Caerau80Mbps
Canton48Mbps
Cathays83Mbps
Cyncoed196Mbps
Ely80Mbps
Fairwater240Mbps
Gabalfa190Mbps
Grangetown80Mbps
Heath89Mbps
Lisvane and Thornhill80Mbps
Llandaff55Mbps
Llanishen110Mbps
Llanrumney60Mbps
Pentwyn75Mbps
Pentyrch and St Fagans77Mbps
Penylan54Mbps
Plasnewydd72Mbps
Pontprennau and Old St Mellons59Mbps
Radyr119Mbps
Rhiwbina71Mbps
Riverside175Mbps
Rumney55Mbps
Splott65Mbps
Trowbridge45Mbps
Whitchurch and Tongwynlais80Mbps

What are the most common types of broadband in Cardiff?

Cardiff has access to the four most common types of broadband, including the fastest internet solution in the UK. Not every household will have the same support, which will result in different speeds. 

Over 55 per cent of households had support for fibre to the premises (FTTP) broadband in December 2022, according to a report from Cardiff Council. 

  • Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line (ADSL): ADSL is the slowest type of broadband connection, delivering internet via the same copper wires that provide a landline connection
  • Fibre to the cabinet (FTTC): FTTC is capable of delivering superfast broadband and is faster than ADSL. It delivers broadband through the cabinet into your street, which is then sent into your home via copper wires
  • Fibre to the premises (FTTP): FTTP is the fastest type of broadband in the UK and is currently being rolled out throughout Cardiff; it connects directly to your home, negating the need for a landline
  • Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC): HFC combines two different types of infrastructure, delivering broadband into the home via both fibre optic and coaxial cables

Frequently asked questions about broadband deals in Cardiff

