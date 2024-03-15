Community Fibre broadband deals UK 2024

As the fastest broadband provider operating in the UK, Community Fibre offers some of the best broadband deals on the market, with speeds reaching as high as 3,000 megabits per second (Mbps). Community Fibre is a London-based provider, so not everyone can access its services, but it’s a reliable option for those looking for a full-fibre connection in the capital.

Our expert team has gathered all the information you need to know about Community Fibre, including the best deals, highest speeds and monthly costs, so you can decide for yourself whether this broadband provider is the right fit for your household.

Community Fibre broadband deals available now

Community Fibre is one of the best broadband providers in London, offering the fastest speeds of up to 3 gigabits per second (Gbps). Due to the limited scope of Community Fibre, you’ll only be able to benefit from the provider if you live in the capital; you can check if you’re eligible by using the postcode checker at the top of this page.

Deal name Average speed Contract length Downloads Price* Extras (included in cost) Setup costs Essential 35Mbps Fibre Broadband 35Mbps 12 months Unlimited £12.50 Dual-Band Mesh wifi router £14.95 150Mbps Fibre Broadband 150Mbps 12 months Unlimited £27/month Wifi 6 router £14.95 1Gbps Fibre Broadband 920Mbps 12 months Unlimited £32/month Wifi 6 router £14.95 150Mbps Fibre Broadband 150Mbps 24 months Unlimited £21/month Wifi 6 router £14.95 1Gbps Fibre Broadband 920Mbps 24 months Unlimited £26/month Wifi 6 router £14.95 1Gbps Premium Wifi 920Mbps 24 months Unlimited £32/month Wifi 6 router, premium helpline, guaranteed home coverage £14.95 3Gbps Premium Wifi 3,000Mbps 24 months Unlimited £56/month Wifi 6 router, premium helpline, guaranteed home coverage £14.95 *Prices accurate as of 04/03/2024

What do you get with Community Fibre broadband?

You’ll have access to different benefits, download speeds and monthly costs depending on the Community Fibre package you choose.

Types of broadband

Community Fibre exclusively offers full-fibre broadband, meaning that all of its packages offer speeds of at least 150Mbps. The company uses fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) broadband, also known as fibre-to-the-home broadband. This is the fastest type of broadband in the UK and is ideal for busier households with internet-intensive activities and people who work from home and require a stable connection.

Broadband speeds

Community Fibre offers four different broadband speeds: 35Mbps, 150Mbps, 1,000Mbps and 3,000Mbps. The company notes that, while these speeds are not a guarantee, users should expect to experience speeds of between 450-700Mbps with the 1Gbps deals and 500-800Mbps with the 3Gbps deal. Community Fibre offers the fastest speeds in the country by some margin, so it’s one of the best broadband providers to opt for if you want the quickest speeds on the market.

If you want to find out about your current broadband speeds and how to measure them, consult our guide for more information.

Benefits

All Community Fibre deals come with a wifi router included in the price. A wifi 6 router is preferable due to the larger bandwidth and increased speed in certain circumstances and is much more suitable for households with multiple connected devices.

With the company’s Premium broadband packages, residents can benefit from guaranteed home coverage with a minimum of 35Mbps in up to five rooms across a maximum of three floors. If these speeds are not met, the company promises a month of free broadband.

Packages

Community Fibre offers broadband and phone deals for an additional £10 per month. These deals include a Voice over Internet Protocol, which enables your broadband to carry voice calls. The company provides a phone adaptor that converts home phone signals into signals that your router can understand.

It also comes with a free mobile app, Community Fibre Home Phone, which offers unlimited minutes to UK mobile and landlines. This allows residents to use either their home or mobile phone to receive calls. Community Fibre does not provide the landline handset itself; instead, you’re encouraged to use an existing model or purchase one separately.

Community Fibre also offers a broadband and TV service that includes Freeview channels, although they do require an aerial. If you don’t own an aerial, you can still access a wide range of apps, such as Amazon Prime Video; however, Community Fibre does not offer a subscription to the platform.

The Community Fibre TV feature can be added to a 12-month contract for an additional £15 per month, with the 24-month subscription costing slightly less at £10 per month.

Advantages of Community Fibre broadband

Switching to a new broadband provider can come with many new benefits, including faster internet speeds, cheaper monthly fees and new customer perks. If you’re thinking about partnering with Community Fibre, here are some of the benefits you can expect:

Impressive customer satisfaction: Community Fibre holds an impressive 4.7 stars out of five on Community Fibre holds an impressive 4.7 stars out of five on Trustpilot , with an overall rating of Excellent. In May 2023, the company released a report in response to Ofcom to help improve broadband information for customers and has encouraged customer transparency

Fast and reliable speeds: thanks to the use of FTTP broadband, Community Fibre offers some of the fastest and most reliable broadband. FTTP is not affected by bad weather or signal degradation, allowing for a stable connection

thanks to the use of FTTP broadband, Community Fibre offers some of the fastest and most reliable broadband. FTTP is not affected by bad weather or signal degradation, allowing for a stable connection Symmetrical download and upload speeds: unlike some broadband providers, Community Fibre offers symmetrical download and upload speeds. While this won’t benefit every household, those who frequently upload large files will have a better experience with symmetrical speeds

unlike some broadband providers, Community Fibre offers symmetrical download and upload speeds. While this won’t benefit every household, those who frequently upload large files will have a better experience with symmetrical speeds A range of packages: Community Fibre offers broadband-only packages and additional services, making every deal flexible

Community Fibre offers broadband-only packages and additional services, making every deal flexible Extra hardware included for no extra cost: a wifi router is included with every Community Fibre package for no additional cost, with every deal other than the Essential package including a wifi 6 router

a wifi router is included with every Community Fibre package for no additional cost, with every deal other than the Essential package including a wifi 6 router Deals for new customers: Community Fibre offers a range of deals for new customers. At the time of writing, new buyers can benefit from free installation and delivery

Disadvantages of Community Fibre broadband

Limited scope: Community Fibre only operates in London, so you won’t be able to take advantage of its services unless you live in certain areas of the capital

Community Fibre only operates in London, so you won’t be able to take advantage of its services unless you live in certain areas of the capital Fastest speeds are limited to a two-year contract: the 3Gbps package is only available on a two-year contract basis, so it may not be feasible for residents who are renting or will be moving home at the end of the year

the 3Gbps package is only available on a two-year contract basis, so it may not be feasible for residents who are renting or will be moving home at the end of the year Limited packages: while Community Fibre offers phone and TV packages, they’re limited compared to other providers, such as Sky Broadband or Virgin Media

while Community Fibre offers phone and TV packages, they’re limited compared to other providers, such as Sky Broadband or Virgin Media Few perks and benefits: perks such as gift cards, discounted monthly fees and cashback are not included. While the perks and benefits should not be the deciding factor when choosing a new broadband provider, Community Fibre does fall short in this category compared to its competitors

What speeds can you get with Community Fibre broadband?

Community Fibre offers speeds up to 3,000Mbps, depending on which deal you opt for. Here are the four speeds you can sign up for with Community Fibre:

Community Fibre broadband package Average download speed Essential 35Mbps Fibre Broadband 35Mbps 150Mbps Fibre Broadband 150Mbps 1Gbps Fibre Broadband/1Gbps Premium Wifi 1Gbps 3Gbps Premium Wifi 3Gbps

It’s important to note that the company’s fastest package won’t be available to everyone in London and that day-to-day speeds will fluctuate depending on the time of day, where you place your router and how many devices are connected to the internet at once.

Community Fibre advertises the quickest broadband speeds in the country, so if you’re eligible for the 3Gbps Premium Wifi deal, it’ll be one of the best broadband providers in your area when it comes to speed.

Is it easy to switch to Community Fibre broadband? Signing up for Community Fibre is a simple process with just a few steps. Follow our step-by-step guide for a smooth transition: Make sure Community Fibre offers service in your postcode: check you’re eligible for Community Fibre broadband. Once you’ve checked your postcode, choose the deal that suits your speed, cost and feature needs

Contact your current provider: contact your current provider to inform them that you won’t be renewing your current contract. If you cancel early, be aware that you may be liable for cancellation charges

Sign up for your Community Fibre Package: sign up for your chosen deal and choose an installation date. This should usually be within the next seven days

Wait for your engineer to install your wifi hub: Community Fibre broadband requires installation from an engineer, meaning you can’t install your broadband yourself. As standard, each deal usually comes with a £14.95 activation fee. Community Fibre claims that the installation can take up to two hours, and the engineer may need to drill a hole into your wall and install a new fibre socket

Are Community Fibre broadband deals right for me?

If you’re unsure about whether Community Fibre broadband deals are right for you, you should consider some key factors to help make your decision easier. You should ask these questions about Community Fibre and the other broadband providers in your area, as you might find that another company suits your needs better.

What broadband speeds do you need? Community Fibre offers a range of full-fibre broadband speeds. The slowest deal will be suitable for busy households that stream content online. At the same time, the faster packages will work well for those who work from home and frequently engage in internet-intensive tasks, such as online gaming or streaming in 4K and high dynamic range

Community Fibre offers a range of full-fibre broadband speeds. The slowest deal will be suitable for busy households that stream content online. At the same time, the faster packages will work well for those who work from home and frequently engage in internet-intensive tasks, such as online gaming or streaming in 4K and high dynamic range How tight is your budget? Compared to other broadband providers, Community Fibre’s services are quite affordable. If you’re working on a tight budget, the Essential plan costs just £12.50 per month for speeds of 35Mbps, and the company’s 24-month deals are generally less expensive than its year-long packages

Compared to other broadband providers, Community Fibre’s services are quite affordable. If you’re working on a tight budget, the Essential plan costs just £12.50 per month for speeds of 35Mbps, and the company’s 24-month deals are generally less expensive than its year-long packages Are there any price increases mid-contract? Like most other broadband providers, Community Fibre’s deals will increase once you finish your initial contract. The increase is an extra £4 for every deal in line with the Consumer Price Index from January

Like most other broadband providers, Community Fibre’s deals will increase once you finish your initial contract. The increase is an extra £4 for every deal in line with the Consumer Price Index from January What additional services do you need? Community Fibre offers additional phone and TV services at an extra cost, but they’re relatively lacklustre compared to other providers. If you want to bundle TV services or a landline, check if Community Fibre’s offerings will work for you

Community Fibre offers additional phone and TV services at an extra cost, but they’re relatively lacklustre compared to other providers. If you want to bundle TV services or a landline, check if Community Fibre’s offerings will work for you Are other providers’ comparable services more affordable? Finding the best broadband deal comes with some investigative work; compare Community Fibre deals to other competitors, and consider which price plan works best for your household

Community Fibre broadband deals FAQs How do customers rate Community Fibre broadband? While Community Fibre is not included in last year’s official Ofcom customer satisfaction report, we can look to Trustpilot for an overview of its services and customer care. Community Fibre has an Excellent rating and an overall score of 4.7 out of five on Trustpilot, making it one of the highest rated broadband providers in the country. The reviews on Trustpilot reference the skills and professionalism of the Community Fibre engineers, high broadband speeds and infrequent outages. What incentives can you get as a new Community Fibre broadband customer? Community Fibre offers few incentives for new customers. The most notable are new customer exclusive deals and the inclusion of a wifi router in all of its deals, whether its a wifi 6 router or a dual-band mesh router. There are no perks, so if you’re hoping for a gift card or a discount on your SIM card, you should to look to providers such as Vodafone, BT and Virgin Media. Are there any additional fees with Community Fibre broadband? Generally, all Community Fibre deals come with a £14.95 installation and activation fee, although this charge can be waived during promotion periods. While you can cancel your Community Fibre broadband plan within the first 14 days of the service for no extra charge, if you want to cancel after that period, you’ll be liable for a cancellation fee. The company does not state what this cost is, but it will likely be impacted by the length of your remaining contract and whether or not you’ve signed up for additional services.