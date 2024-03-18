Cuckoo Broadband deals UK 2024

Cuckoo Broadband is one of the smaller broadband providers operating in the UK, but that does not make the company’s broadband deals any less impressive. Prices start as low as £28 per month, and speeds reach up to 900Mbps thanks to the company’s exclusive use of full-fibre broadband.

Whether you’re working on a tight budget or hoping for an ultrafast connection, Cuckoo is a reliable option, even if the company only operates in certain regions of the country. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Cuckoo broadband and all the provider’s best deals.

Cuckoo Broadband deals available now

Cuckoo is a smaller broadband provider that operates mainly in the south of England. The company does not offer many package options but still has a good scope in terms of pricing and speeds, with every contract lasting 18 months.

Deal name Average speed Contract length Downloads Monthly price* Extras (included in cost) Setup fee C150 150Mbps 18 months Unlimited £28/m Pro 6E router £0 C500 500Mbps 18 months Unlimited £32/m Pro 6E router £0 C900 900Mbps 18 months Unlimited £39/m Pro 6E router £0 *Prices accurate as of 06/03/2024

What do you get with Cuckoo Broadband?

Picking a new broadband provider can be a complicated task at the best of times, but having detailed knowledge of the company’s services can make things a lot easier. Cuckoo’s offerings are short and sweet, with minimal fanfare regarding packages and types of broadband.

Types of broadband

Cuckoo exclusively provides full-fibre broadband to eligible residents, which is massively preferable when it comes to speed and reliability. The company uses FTTP broadband, also known as fibre to the premises or fibre to the home, which uses fibre optic cables to send internet straight into the preferred location. The FTTP is not affected by weather or signal degradation and can provide speeds up to 1,000Mbps, making it an ideal choice for those who need fast internet.

Broadband speeds

Cuckoo offers three speeds across its packages, including 150Mbps, 500Mbps and 900Mbps. It’s worth noting that not every household will be able to receive these speeds, and factors such as peak usage times, the number of connected devices and where the router is placed will have an impact on daily performance.

If you need more information on your current broadband speeds and how to measure them effectively, take a look at our guide.

Packages

If you hope to bundle broadband and phone or broadband and TV in your deal with your new provider, Cuckoo may not be the right solution for you currently. It offers no additional features with its service, putting it firmly in the broadband-only contract space.

Advantages of Cuckoo Broadband

One of the best things about partnering with a new broadband provider is all the benefits that come with it. Here are some of the prime perks you can expect when choosing Cuckoo as your broadband provider:

Reputable provider: Cuckoo is too small of a provider to be looked into by Ofcom, but we can still gather information about its reputation from Trustpilot. The company has a rating of four stars out of five, putting it in the “Great” category

Cuckoo is too small of a provider to be looked into by Ofcom, but we can still gather information about its reputation from Trustpilot. The company has a rating of four stars out of five, putting it in the “Great” category Fast and reliable speeds: thanks to the use of FTTP, Cuckoo’s broadband is not affected by poor weather conditions, signal degradation or high latency, making it an exceptionally reliable option for residents

thanks to the use of FTTP, Cuckoo’s broadband is not affected by poor weather conditions, signal degradation or high latency, making it an exceptionally reliable option for residents Symmetrical download and upload speeds: not every broadband provider offers symmetrical broadband speeds, but Cuckoo does. Symmetrical speeds allow the upload and download speeds to be equal, which is ideal for uploading large files to the web

not every broadband provider offers symmetrical broadband speeds, but Cuckoo does. Symmetrical speeds allow the upload and download speeds to be equal, which is ideal for uploading large files to the web Extra hardware at no additional cost: every Cuckoo broadband deal comes with an eero Pro 6E router at no extra charge. A 6E wifi router is superior, as it allows for faster wireless speeds, lower latency and additional bandwidth, all of which are beneficial for residents

every Cuckoo broadband deal comes with an eero Pro 6E router at no extra charge. A 6E wifi router is superior, as it allows for faster wireless speeds, lower latency and additional bandwidth, all of which are beneficial for residents Budget-friendly rates: Cuckoo Broadband boasts some of the best prices for its product, being more affordable than some of the largest broadband providers, including BT Broadband and Virgin Media. While some providers around beat Cuckoo’s deals, it’s a great option if you are working on a budget

Disadvantages of Cuckoo Broadband

Limited scope: Cuckoo Broadband only operates in specific areas in the south of England, meaning that not everyone in the country can benefit from its services. Due to the exclusivity of FTTP broadband, it’s also not a great option for rural communities

Cuckoo Broadband only operates in specific areas in the south of England, meaning that not everyone in the country can benefit from its services. Due to the exclusivity of FTTP broadband, it’s also not a great option for rural communities Only one contract length: Cuckoo is one of the few providers that only offers 18-month contracts, with no-contract broadband being absent from its lineup. This may make Cuckoo broadband unsuitable for students and renters

Cuckoo is one of the few providers that only offers 18-month contracts, with no-contract broadband being absent from its lineup. This may make Cuckoo broadband unsuitable for students and renters No packages: if you hope to bundle an additional service with your broadband, you should look elsewhere. Broadband providers such as TalkTalk, Sky and NOW can offer better options if you want additional TV channels or subscriptions to popular streaming services

if you hope to bundle an additional service with your broadband, you should look elsewhere. Broadband providers such as TalkTalk, Sky and NOW can offer better options if you want additional TV channels or subscriptions to popular streaming services No perks or benefits: While rewards and gifts should not be the determining factor when picking a new broadband provider, it’s still essential to check what each company has to offer. Cuckoo does not currently boast any incentives for new customers, with perks such as gift cards, cashback or discounts being absent

What speeds can you get with Cuckoo Broadband?

Cuckoo has three speeds in its roster, with the fastest one hitting 900Mbps. Here are all the speeds you can choose from:

Cuckoo broadband package Average download speed C150 150Mbps C500 500Mbps C900 900Mbps

Not every broadband provider in your area will be able to provide its top speeds to residents due to factors such as region, router placement and peak usage times, which all affect performance.

While Cuckoo Broadband does offer high 900Mbps speeds, some other providers advertise speeds above 1,000Mbps, so you may find that some suppliers near you are superior in terms of broadband speeds. Depending on your preferences, factors like this should always be considered when comparing broadband providers to ensure you find the right company for you.

Is it easy to switch to Cuckoo Broadband? Switching to Cuckoo Broadband is an effortless process that can be achieved in just a few steps. Follow this step-by-step guide to switch to Cuckoo with no fuss: Make sure Cuckoo offers service in your postcode: use our postcode checker at the top of this page to ensure you are eligible for Cuckoo’s services. Once you are certain you are applicable, determine which package will work best for you

Sign up for your Cuckoo broadband package: sign up for your chosen Cuckoo deal. The company claims it will take around 10 days for your new router to be delivered to your home

Contact your current broadband provider: ensure you contact your current broadband provider to cancel your contract. If you are cancelling early, be aware of any cancellation fees you may incur, and follow the company’s instructions concerning the return or disposal of your current equipment

Plug in your new wifi router: once your new router arrives, plug it in and activate your broadband

Are Cuckoo broadband deals right for me?

When trying to decide which broadband provider is right for you, you must consider some critical factors and see how each company stacks up against each other. Here are some aspects that you should think over before joining up with Cuckoo Broadband:

What broadband speed is right for you? Cuckoo offers ultrafast speeds as high as 900Mbps, with slower speeds at 150Mbps. If you live in a busy household that regularly streams content online and has several devices connected at once, you may want to opt for the fastest speeds around for stable and consistent performance

Cuckoo offers ultrafast speeds as high as 900Mbps, with slower speeds at 150Mbps. If you live in a busy household that regularly streams content online and has several devices connected at once, you may want to opt for the fastest speeds around for stable and consistent performance How much can you afford? Cuckoo is relatively affordable compared to some of its larger competitors, but it does not offer any social tariff broadband packages that cater to low-income households. Consider what you are willing to pay for your broadband and which company has the cheapest deals

Cuckoo is relatively affordable compared to some of its larger competitors, but it does not offer any social tariff broadband packages that cater to low-income households. Consider what you are willing to pay for your broadband and which company has the cheapest deals Are there any price increases? unlike some other broadband providers, Cuckoo will keep the price of your contract consistent while you are partnered with them, not succumbing to the consumer price increase that occurs every year

unlike some other broadband providers, Cuckoo will keep the price of your contract consistent while you are partnered with them, not succumbing to the consumer price increase that occurs every year What services do you require? Cuckoo is not an option you should consider if you want to indulge in a broadband and TV package, as the company is exclusively a broadband-only provider. Decide if you are happy to pay for additional services separately or if you would prefer them combined into one simple package

Cuckoo is not an option you should consider if you want to indulge in a broadband and TV package, as the company is exclusively a broadband-only provider. Decide if you are happy to pay for additional services separately or if you would prefer them combined into one simple package Are other providers cheaper? while Cuckoo is more affordable than some of the largest broadband providers in the UK, you should still check other smaller companies to ensure you’re finding the best price for your desired speed

Cuckoo Broadband deals FAQs How do customers rate Cuckoo Broadband? While Cuckoo has not been officially reviewed by Ofcom, it has a good Trustpilot score, with an overall rating of four out of five stars. The positive reviews mention outstanding customer service, company transparency and high speeds. What incentives can you get as a new Cuckoo Broadband customer? There are very few incentives that come with Cuckoo Broadband. The company does not offer any gift cards, cash back or discounted monthly payments for new customers. The main benefit of partnering with Cuckoo is the free 6E router that comes with every order. Are there any additional fees with Cuckoo Broadband? Cuckoo’s packages can all be classed as no upfront cost broadband packages, meaning you will not need to pay for your broadband to be delivered, activated or installed. Although the company does not list its cancellation fees, you will be liable to pay if you decide to cancel your Cuckoo contract after an initial period of 14 days, wherein it is free.