Residents in Edinburgh can pick between several broadband providers. Four of the largest providers, which include BT, Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk, are all available, among a selection of smaller providers. Not every provider will offer the same speeds in your area, so you should check every supported provider to find the best speed for your household.

BT Broadband

BT Broadband works across wide swathes of Edinburgh, offering full fibre broadband deals, with top speeds of 900Mbps for eligible postcodes. BT also offers landline and TV bundles, which include NOW and Netflix subscriptions.

Virgin Media

Virgin Media offers a wide range of broadband packages for those living in Edinburgh, including broadband only, broadband and phone and broadband and TV deals.

Sky Broadband

Sky is one of the largest broadband providers in the country, providing ultrafast full fibre speeds of up to 900Mbps for supported households. Residents can pick between multiple TV deals, which include film, TV and sports channels.

TalkTalk

TalkTalk offers speeds of up to 944Mbps for eligible postcodes, providing Wifi 6 routers for increased speed and connectivity where possible. The company provides broadband only, landline and TV bundles, with the latter featuring subscriptions to TalkTalk TV and NOW Entertainment for £5 and £9.99 per month, respectively.

NOW Broadband

Residents in Edinburgh can benefit from no-contract deals from NOW Broadband, which come with a £60 activation fee. The company also offers the NOW Entertainment membership for an additional £6.99 per month, alongside full fibre broadband for supported postcodes.

Vodafone

Vodafone provides free installation of its full fibre broadband for eligible customers, with Vodafone mobile phone customers receiving a monthly discount on their broadband. Residents can also access speeds up to 910Mbps, depending on their postcode.

Plusnet

Plusnet offers broadband-only services to residents in Edinburgh, with the majority of deals coming with a £0 activation fee. Speeds can reach up to 900Mbps, depending on your postcode, with no phone lines required.

Hyperoptic

Hyperoptic does not serve every household in Edinburgh, so we recommend checking your postcode to ensure your home is supported. Those who do live in eligible areas can receive full fibre broadband and a landline, if necessary.

Giganet

Giganet is not supported across the entirety of Edinburgh, but eligible households can receive speeds up to 900Mbps, with a wifi router included in the package.