Each package from EE offers slightly different perks, add-ons and of course, varying download speeds and prices, but some factors are a constant across all of the provider’s packages. For example, you’ll get unlimited downloads with every plan, meaning there’s no limit to how much you can download and stream (essentially, how much you can use the internet each month), there’s just different download speeds.

Types of broadband

EE offers fibre broadband to plenty of households in the UK, and full fibre is available to a number of households, too. If you’re wondering what the difference is between the two, full fibre broadband refers to a connection that uses 100 per cent fibre optic cables (known as Fibre to the Premises or FTTP), while fibre consists of fibre optic and copper cables (Fibre to the Cabinet or FTTC broadband). If you’re not sure which packages you can access, EE has a postcode checker on its website that allows you to check.

Broadband speeds

Depending on which plan you choose (and what’s accessible for your postcode), you can enjoy a variety of different download speeds with EE. The lowest speed available offers an average of 27-37Mbps and is the cheapest package, while the fastest download speed is 1.6Gbps, which is not only the fastest speed EE offers but the fastest advertised broadband download speed of all the major national providers. If you’re not sure what speeds you can currently get, the easiest way to check is to run a quick broadband speed test before you browse the EE packages on offer for your postcode.

Packages

EE’s broadband packages include a range of different add-ons and bundle deals. Although there are no broadband and TV deals advertised when you add a fibre or full fibre broadband package from EE to your basket and select your desired add-ons, we found that when we searched for TV and broadband deals on the site specifically, there were a number of plans which offered a TV hub and subscriptions to streaming services like Netflix and NOW. Plus, if you’re looking for broadband and phone deals, these are available for every package other than the Busiest Home Bundle; and if you’re already an EE mobile customer, you’ll find the best deals available, with your contract automatically upgrading to a plan with unlimited data for no extra cost (as long as you pay £10 per month or more for your mobile).