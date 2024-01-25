When it comes to the best broadband deals, EE should definitely be on your radar. EE currently offers the fastest download speeds of any of the top UK providers, so if you can access this package in your area you’ll be able to enjoy some of the quickest internet speeds in the country. EE is also highly recommended when it comes to customer satisfaction, so whether you’ll need the higher end of speeds to deal with a busy household of devices, or you’re looking for a simple broadband bundle, it’s likely there will be a package for you.
EE broadband deals available now
EE is one of the best broadband providers in the UK, and there are lots of deals to choose from if you’re looking to switch to the provider. Remember that not every postcode in the country will be able to benefit from all of these deals – the full fibre plans especially won’t be accessible to everyone – but EE does provide fairly good coverage across its packages, and it has a handy postcode checker on the site so you can easily see the best options for you.
What do you get with EE broadband?
Each package from EE offers slightly different perks, add-ons and of course, varying download speeds and prices, but some factors are a constant across all of the provider’s packages. For example, you’ll get unlimited downloads with every plan, meaning there’s no limit to how much you can download and stream (essentially, how much you can use the internet each month), there’s just different download speeds.
Types of broadband
EE offers fibre broadband to plenty of households in the UK, and full fibre is available to a number of households, too. If you’re wondering what the difference is between the two, full fibre broadband refers to a connection that uses 100 per cent fibre optic cables (known as Fibre to the Premises or FTTP), while fibre consists of fibre optic and copper cables (Fibre to the Cabinet or FTTC broadband). If you’re not sure which packages you can access, EE has a postcode checker on its website that allows you to check.
Broadband speeds
Depending on which plan you choose (and what’s accessible for your postcode), you can enjoy a variety of different download speeds with EE. The lowest speed available offers an average of 27-37Mbps and is the cheapest package, while the fastest download speed is 1.6Gbps, which is not only the fastest speed EE offers but the fastest advertised broadband download speed of all the major national providers. If you’re not sure what speeds you can currently get, the easiest way to check is to run a quick broadband speed test before you browse the EE packages on offer for your postcode.
Packages
EE’s broadband packages include a range of different add-ons and bundle deals. Although there are no broadband and TV deals advertised when you add a fibre or full fibre broadband package from EE to your basket and select your desired add-ons, we found that when we searched for TV and broadband deals on the site specifically, there were a number of plans which offered a TV hub and subscriptions to streaming services like Netflix and NOW. Plus, if you’re looking for broadband and phone deals, these are available for every package other than the Busiest Home Bundle; and if you’re already an EE mobile customer, you’ll find the best deals available, with your contract automatically upgrading to a plan with unlimited data for no extra cost (as long as you pay £10 per month or more for your mobile).
Advantages of EE broadband
In our opinion, there are plenty of advantages to choosing EE broadband, with a combination of high customer satisfaction and the highest download speeds in the country being particularly appealing. Some other advantages include:
- Its customer service record is impressive: According to an Ofcom report that investigated the amount of complaints reported to it by top UK broadband providers, EE received the second-least number of complaints, beaten only by Sky. Out of every 100,000 complaints recorded to Ofcom, EE received seven.
- There’s rewards and incentives for new and existing customers: If you’re already an EE mobile customer, switching to EE broadband is a very good idea. If you pay £10 or more per month for your mobile phone contract, your plan will automatically be upgraded to one with unlimited data, and you’ll also be able to purchase £10 SIM cards with EE, which hold unlimited data. These perks are automatically applied with every broadband deal offered by EE.
- There’s a wide range of packages: Encompassing both fibre and full fibre packages, EE’s broadband plans run the gamut of download speeds and prices, from 27-37Mbps for £26.99 per month to a huge 1.6Mbps for £67 per month. So depending on your household’s download speed needs and your budget, there will probably be an option for you.
- Prices are lower than other providers: If you’re looking for cheap broadband deals, EE is a safe bet. The plan with the slowest download speeds offered is £26 per month with EE, which doesn’t sound amazingly inexpensive, but when you compare similar download speeds from other providers, you’ll find you can expect to pay more for the same speeds.
What speeds can you get with EE broadband?
We’ve laid out the different average download speeds available with each of EE’s broadband packages, but the speeds you’ll get will also depend on other factors, such as how many devices in your household are using the internet at the same time, and how far you are from the router. You should also keep in mind that the best broadband in your area will depend on where you live and what type of broadband is available to you, so these download speeds are very much the average.
Is it easy to switch to EE broadband?
Yes, it’s very easy to switch to EE broadband, especially if your current provider is covered by the Openreach network. Openreach covers some of the biggest providers in the UK, such as BT, Vodafone, TalkTalk, Sky and Plusnet, so if you’re currently with one of these providers, the work of switching is done for you, and EE will contact your provider to tell them that you’re switching.
Are EE broadband deals right for me?
There are some things you should consider if you’re considering switching to EE or taking out a new plan with the provider:
- Are you an existing customer of EE mobile? As we’ve explained, EE’s broadband packages can give you some of the best deals if you’re already using its service for your mobile phone, so if this is you, we definitely think it’s worth considering getting EE broadband too.
- Are you in an area that can access EE’s high download speeds? One of EE’s biggest perks is the fact that you won’t find faster average download speeds in the UK than its most expensive package, which offers speeds of 1.6Gbps. However, this fact is irrelevant if your postcode cannot access these speeds, and that will be the case for lots of customers in remote areas of the country.
- How big is your household? EE’s most comprehensive broadband package features a wifi enhancer to ensure whole-home broadband, and it can also connect to up to 190 devices at once. This means the fastest broadband package in the UK can also provide internet to an extremely high number of devices, so if you live in an area that can access these speeds and your household requires this kind of broadband, EE is the best provider for you.
- Are you looking for ultra fast and inexpensive broadband and TV packages? As we’ve noted, EE doesn’t advertise its broadband and TV packages unless you look for the TV package first, but we did find a number of fibre and full fibre plans that allow you to bundle with TV hubs and streaming service subscriptions like Netflix, Apple TV+ and NOW. These bundles are available even with plans that are on the lower end of download speeds, but it does mean that you’ll end up paying quite a bit more for a comprehensive TV and broadband package that gives you plenty of streaming service options but pretty low download speeds.