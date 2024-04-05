Using parental controls to keep your child safe online

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Children spend a considerable amount of time online – watching videos, playing games and using social media apps, all of which can be harmful without adequate safeguarding.
Broadband parental controls allow you to protect your children online. Our guide explains how parental controls can help you and how to set them up. We also list some broadband providers that offer this service.
Broadband parental controls allow you to restrict your child’s access to certain websites or apps. By using parental controls, you’ll have more control over what your children can access online.
The internet can be a dangerous place for children. Without parental controls, there’s a risk they could view harmful websites or content that is deemed inappropriate for children.
Broadband providers that offer parental controls usually allow you to configure them in your broadband settings. Each provider will have its own way of setting up parental controls. You can likely find this information on its website or by contacting its customer service team.
Some broadband providers include parental controls at no extra cost, including:
You can also access parental controls in the settings on your child’s device or the settings of specific apps and websites.
You can set up parental controls on popular streaming platforms, such as:
Most web browsers, including Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge and Mozilla Firefox, have parental control features. These allow you to stop your child from visiting dangerous websites.
Children tend to begin using smartphones from a relatively young age. Your child may not always use their phone in your presence, so setting up parental controls can help you keep them safe online.
You should also consider setting up smartphone parental controls for:
Although the internet is a helpful tool that most of us rely on for day-to-day activities, with the good comes bad aspects.
As children are often exposed to the internet from a very young age, online safety is something parents should be aware of. By teaching your child about online safety, they’ll have a better understanding of how to protect themselves online.
Consider teaching your child about:
Any parental controls set up via your home broadband won’t work if your child’s device is connected to a public wifi or mobile data network. However, any app- or browser-specific controls set up via the platform’s settings, or those set up directly on the device, should work regardless of the network they’re connected to.
You can use parental controls for children of any age if it feels appropriate. If your child is under the age of 5, you may prefer to sit with them and monitor their internet usage that way. As your children grow and begin to use devices without supervision, it’s a good idea to turn on parental controls. Between the ages of six and 10, children begin using apps that you may wish to monitor, and by the time they reach secondary school, most children begin exploring social media apps, which can pose significant risks without parental controls.
Yes, setting up parental controls on streaming platforms is a good idea. Most popular services, including Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video, have parental control features that can be configured within their settings. These controls allow you to restrict access to content that’s not age-appropriate.