Satellite broadband explained

You’ve probably seen the satellite dishes that satellite broadband customers use. People attach these large, curved transceivers (which are devices made up of transmitters and receivers) to the sides or roofs of homes and apartment buildings.

When the customer uses an internet-connected device, it sends a data request to their router and modem, which pass it on to the satellite dish. The dish notifies an orbiting satellite. The data request bounces from the satellite to a ground station that is connected to the terrestrial internet by fibre.

Then, the process is repeated in reverse. The signal bounces up to the satellite, down to the satellite dish and into the modem and router in the customer’s home.

Older satellite broadband systems use radio waves to transmit data, and newer systems use lasers. Both types of signals travel at the speed of light. With older satellite broadband, the signals take around 600ms, or half a second, to complete a full journey between all the necessary nodes. With laser systems, this journey can take as little as 25ms.

In recent years, companies such as Starlink have started launching satellite constellations that cover a large area of the planet’s surface and orbit slightly closer to the Earth, allowing for reduced latency and improved synchronous communication. These satellite constellations are expected to increase the global availability of internet services.