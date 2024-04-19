When investing in a new broadband deal, your main priority will likely be finding a good price, a decent speed and a close installation date. While these things are all important, maintaining your router should not be ignored once your broadband is up and running.

Changing your wifi password is an important but often overlooked step; not only does it boost the security of your network, it can also help weed out devices that are connected to your wifi without permission.

In this guide, our expert team explains how to change your wifi password and answers burning questions you may have about your router’s security.

How to change your wifi password in your browser

One of the easiest ways to change your wifi password is via your browser. This can be done by simply typing your IP address into the search bar and following through to the router’s website.

While there are other ways to do this – which we cover further down this page – changing your password in your browser is one of the easiest methods to change your wifi password and works with all major search engines.

How to find your wifi router’s IP address Before you can change your wifi password, you need to know your router’s IP address. Typing your IP address into your preferred search engine will give you access to the configuration page, where you can change your details. Thankfully, there are a couple of simple methods for finding your IP address. Start by checking the sides and bottom of your router for the IP address. If the information is not easily visible, check the user manual that came with your router when it was installed. If you cannot find it there, look up the information on your computer or phone. This will vary depending on what device and operating system you’re using, but generally, you can find it by going into your settings and selecting your current wifi connection. From there, you can find your IP address. If you cannot find your IP address using these methods, you can contact your broadband provider. You can also try using the two most common IP addresses, which are 192.168.1.1 and 192.168.0.1.

Once you have your IP address, you can change your wifi password. For a more in-depth look at this process, follow our step-by-step guide below.

Step 1: Open your browser

Open your preferred browser on a computer or mobile device. This method will work with any search engine, including Firefox, Chrome, Microsoft Edge and Safari.

Step 2: Type in your IP address

Type your IP address into the search bar at the top of the page.

Step 3: Log in to your router

Enter the name and password of your router to log in. You should be able to find this information on the back or the side of your router.

Step 4: Go into the settings

This step will vary depending on what broadband provider and router you’re working with, but look for a settings page on your router’s website. It may also be called WLAN, Wireless or Wireless Security.

Step 5: Edit your password

Once you’ve found the relevant page, click on the “Edit Password” button. Again, this will look slightly different depending on your router. You should always pick a password that is hard to guess – ideally, a selection of random letters and numbers – and never post it online or share it with anyone who doesn’t live in your house.

Step 6: Save your new password

Save your new password. If you have trouble remembering it, consider using a password manager app, or write it down and store it somewhere safe where it cannot be easily found.

Other ways to change your wifi password

There are other ways to change your wifi password if you don’t want to use the method above. You may be able to change your password through your router’s app – an option offered by Linksys, Asus, Ubiquiti and many others.

If you don’t have access to an app, you can also look to the web. Most router manufacturers have a website that allows you to change your wifi password, although, whether you can use it will depend on the make and model of your router.

Otherwise, check the router’s user manual for instructions on changing your wifi password. Contact your broadband provider directly for more information and advice if you can’t find what you’re looking for in your manual.

Should I change my router’s name?

While changing the name of your router may not feel necessary, it comes with a couple of key benefits.

First, if you and your neighbours use the same broadband provider, you’ll likely use the same router model. This means the routers’ names will be very similar, which can make it hard to distinguish them when connecting new devices or inviting friends or family to join your network. Changing the name of your router eliminates this issue, as you can easily pinpoint which router is yours in a long list of names.

Second, and most important, changing the name of your router shows potential hackers that you’ve changed the settings, which can discourage them from trying to attack your network. Changing the name can also make it harder for hackers to know what type of router you’re currently using, which makes it more difficult to access your system.

How to change your router’s name

Now that you know the benefits of changing the name of your router, you can decide on a new name for your device. Follow the simple process below.

Step 1: Log in to your router

Log in to your router to start the process. If you’re unsure of how to log in, consult the steps outlined above to find out the best way to log in and learn your IP address.

Step 2: Go into the settings

Find the settings page on your router’s website. It may also be called Wireless Security or WiFi Settings.

Step 3: Change your router’s name

From the settings page, you should be able to see your router’s name. It may also be under network name, wifi name or SSID name. Once you’ve found your router’s current name, you can enter the new name you’ve chosen. Keep in mind that your router’s name shouldn’t reveal any personal information, such as your name, your address or any other details that can link back to your household.

Step 4: Save your new name

Once you’ve picked a new name for your router, click on the save or apply button.

What should I do if I forget my wifi password?

If you forget your wifi password, fear not, as you have a few options. You can connect devices to your router directly via an Ethernet cable and follow the steps above to reset your password.

However, since not every device comes equipped with an Ethernet port, you may be better off resetting your router completely. Resetting your router will also reset your password, meaning you can easily log back in using the original password displayed on the router.

Some smart devices remember your wifi password if they’ve already logged in, so be sure to check your phone or laptop before resetting your router settings.

As always, if you run into any issues recovering your wifi password, contact your broadband provider for help.

Changing your wifi password FAQs Do I have to change my wifi password when I get a new router? We recommend changing your wifi password each time you get a new router, for improved security and control over your network. It’s not a necessity, but as with all smart devices, it’s wise to change your password every time you get a new model, for peace of mind. Will I have to reconnect all my devices if I change my wifi password? This will depend on your broadband provider and router model. You’ll be informed if you need to reconnect all your devices when resetting your password, which is important to keep in mind if you have multiple devices that need to be connected to the internet. How often should I change my wifi password? Similarly to other smart devices in your home, it’s recommended to change your router password every six to 12 months. Not only does this help limit access to your router, it also helps to deter potential hackers from interfering with your network, by making your password much harder to guess.