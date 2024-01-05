Menu Close

The best broadband deals in Leeds 2024

Written by Katharine Allison
Updated January 05, 2024
Fact-checked by Molly Dyson

In this guide

  • What broadband options are available in Leeds?
  • Best broadband providers in Leeds
  • How do I find broadband providers in Leeds, and what factors should I consider?
  • What broadband speeds can I expect in Leeds?
  • FAQs

Leeds boasts some of the best broadband deals in the UK, enjoying extensive coverage by BT’s Openreach network and Virgin Media’s infrastructure, offering residents a broad selection of internet providers and packages. This includes the opportunity to access gigabit broadband, with speeds reaching and exceeding 1,000Mbps.

For households yet to receive full fibre coverage, fast fibre broadband is still available. These connections typically offer speeds between 36 and 68Mbps, which is sufficient for the everyday internet usage of most households. This level of speed supports regular online activities, ensuring a reliable internet experience.

However, these services’ specific speed and availability can vary based on your Leeds postcode. This guide allows you to effectively compare and choose from a wide range of broadband providers in this area.

What broadband options are available in Leeds?

In Leeds, the diversity of broadband providers allows you to select from various package options. These include broadband-only, broadband and phone, or broadband and TV packages.

  • Broadband only: A broadband-only deal is designed for households that solely need an internet connection without any additional services
  • Broadband and phone: Broadband and phone packages combine internet connectivity with a landline phone service. In some areas, a landline might be necessary to receive broadband, making this package a requirement even if the landline won’t be actively used
  • Broadband and TV: Broadband and TV deals vary in their offerings, with some providing extensive channel options and others including subscriptions to popular streaming services

Best broadband providers in Leeds

Determining the best internet provider in Leeds depends on various factors, including speed, monthly cost, contract duration, additional features and the services available at your specific postcode.

You have a wide choice when it comes to broadband providers. This includes major players such as Sky, BT, Virgin Media, and TalkTalk, alongside smaller broadband providers. 

Sky

Sky delivers the UK’s most extensive entertainment, movie, and sports channels. It provides a variety of options, including broadband-only and broadband with phone deals. Sky’s Q Hub router is also recognised as one of the best available in the market.

BT Broadband

In Leeds, BT offers a range of broadband deals, including ultrafast fibre options. Alongside broadband, it provides home phone packages and TV services featuring channels such as TNT Sports.

BT enhances its offerings with various extras. These include complimentary cloud storage and antivirus software that can be used on up to 15 devices. Additionally, for an extra monthly fee, customers can opt for BT’s Complete Wi-Fi service, which ensures reliable wireless broadband coverage throughout the home.

Virgin Media

Virgin Media offers the fastest speeds for Leeds, with speeds up to 1,130Mbps. Its services include a variety of packages such as broadband, TV, landline, and SIM options, along with fibre broadband. 

TalkTalk

TalkTalk stands out as one of the UK’s most cost-effective broadband providers, offering a range of options to consumers in Leeds. These options include standard broadband, superfast part-fibre, and ultrafast full fibre services.

Customers have the flexibility to enhance their packages with additional services, such as landline and TV, which can be conveniently added or removed as needed.

A key feature of TalkTalk’s offering is the Fixed Price Guarantee. This guarantee ensures customers’ monthly fees remain constant throughout their contract, providing financial predictability and peace of mind.

EE

EE, now part of the BT Group, has merged to form a combined entity offering a comprehensive range of broadband services. EE’s offerings include various bundles encompassing broadband, phone, and TV. 

Vodafone

Vodafone provides free installation for its full fibre broadband to qualifying customers, while existing Vodafone mobile users can benefit from a monthly discount on their broadband services. The company also offers the flexibility of adding TV and landline packages to their broadband deals.

Plusnet

Plusnet is known for its straightforward broadband packages, catering to standard and fibre broadband users. It’s an ideal choice for those seeking reliable broadband service at a competitive price.

The company is particularly renowned for its award-winning customer service. Plusnet’s UK-based customer support team has received numerous accolades over recent years, earning recognition based on public votes. 

NOW Broadband

NOW Broadband offers a variety of deals, including the flexibility of choosing either a fixed term or a rolling monthly contract that can be cancelled at any time, and for those who love entertainment and prefer not to be tied down by long-term contracts, it also offers no-contract broadband deals

Its broadband offerings range from standard to fibre options, catering to different internet needs. In addition to internet services, NOW also provides a range of TV passes, including Entertainment, Movies, and Sky Sports, making it a go-to choice for those seeking comprehensive entertainment alongside their broadband service.

Hyperoptic

Hyperoptic offers one of the fastest speeds for Leeds residents, thanks to its 100 per cent fibre network. Customers can choose flexible rolling contracts and include a landline in their broadband package.

How do I find broadband providers in Leeds, and what factors should I consider?

To find broadband providers in Leeds and make an informed decision, you should consider several factors:

Speed in Leeds

Broadband providers vary in the types of broadband and coverage they offer in different areas of Leeds. It’s important to ensure that the speed of your chosen broadband deal meets the needs of your household, with larger families or home workers requiring higher speeds. To understand the broadband speeds necessary for your household and learn how to measure your current speeds, use our broadband speed test.

Price of the deal

When selecting a broadband deal, it’s essential to align your choice with your specific broadband needs, which might mean the cheapest deal isn’t always the most suitable option. Broadband deals typically involve a monthly contract, and some may include an initial one-off installation fee. It’s crucial to consider the requirements of your household – such as the number of users, the types of online activities, and the devices used – to determine the appropriate speed.

Provider reputation

If a broadband deal seems exceptionally attractive, it’s wise to approach it cautiously, as it could be from a less reputable provider. It’s crucial to conduct thorough research on any provider before committing to a contract, even if they have been in business for a considerable time. Customer reviews can provide valuable insights into the actual experiences of users, helping you make a more informed decision about whether a provider meets your needs and expectations.

Provider customer service

If you encounter issues with your broadband, having access to efficient customer service is crucial for resolving any problems. It’s important to have options such as a dedicated customer support phone line or an online chat feature. These resources are vital for promptly addressing and managing any concerns or issues that arise during your contract. 

Do you need a wifi booster for your area with that provider?

A wifi booster can enhance your home’s coverage, particularly in areas with weak signals. However, the ideal scenario is to select a broadband package that sufficiently covers your entire home without such additional devices.

What broadband speeds can I expect in Leeds?

In Leeds, broadband speeds vary widely depending on the provider and your specific postcode. 

Using Ofcom’s speed checker, our researchers calculated the average superfast broadband speed for different areas of Leeds. The results will be significantly higher if your property has access to ultrafast broadband.

Area in LeedsAverage broadband speed
LS17 0AA48Mbps
LS7 3DA80Mbps
LS24 8AB74Mbps
LS26 8AA80Mbps
LS27 7AR77Mbps
LS19 6AB79Mbps
LS29 6FE200Mbps
LS21 3HR80Mbps

What are the most common types of broadband available in Leeds?

Leeds, one of the UK’s largest cities, is well-equipped with various broadband types.

  • Standard ADSL broadband: This common broadband type uses copper phone wires to deliver internet, typically offering speeds around 10-11Mbps. It’s a widespread option in Leeds
  • Fibre optic broadband: Fibre optic broadband is also widely available and offers significant advantages over ADSL, including higher speed and reliability. There are two main types of fibre broadband in Leeds:
    • Fibre-to-the-Cabinet (FTTC): This combines fibre optic cables to the street cabinet near your home with copper wires from the cabinet to your house. Speeds typically range between 36-68Mbps. FTTC is more common across the UK, but Leeds enjoys extensive coverage of Openreach’s FTTP network, being one of the first UK cities to receive full fibre services in 2018
    • Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP): This provides a direct fibre connection from the exchange to your home, ensuring faster and more stable internet. Speeds can vary from 100Mbps to 1,000Mbps (1Gbps) and higher.
  • Cable broadband: Another option is cable broadband, which uses a mix of fibre optic and coaxial cables, delivering ultrafast gigabit broadband. Virgin Media is the primary cable broadband operator in the UK, offering the fastest broadband speeds in the market, with potential speeds up to 1,130Mbps. Leeds residents have good access to Virgin Media’s network across the city

Frequently asked questions about broadband deals in Leeds

Katharine Allison

Writer

Katharine Allison is an experienced writer and researcher who has been producing content for over 10 years. She has worked with some of the UK’s leading companies including Federation of Master Builders, Architectural Digest, and Cuvva Car Insurance. During her time at Positive Agency, she worked with Gordon Ramsay, Denon Construction, Transport for Wales, and Northern Rail, among others. Katharine was also integral in establishing Inner Allies UK as a national mental health charity. Katharine is particularly passionate about consumer causes and animal welfare, and has degrees in art, philosophy, and psychology. She lives with her sled dogs in East Sussex.

