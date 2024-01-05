Determining the best internet provider in Leeds depends on various factors, including speed, monthly cost, contract duration, additional features and the services available at your specific postcode.

You have a wide choice when it comes to broadband providers. This includes major players such as Sky, BT, Virgin Media, and TalkTalk, alongside smaller broadband providers.

Sky

Sky delivers the UK’s most extensive entertainment, movie, and sports channels. It provides a variety of options, including broadband-only and broadband with phone deals. Sky’s Q Hub router is also recognised as one of the best available in the market.

BT Broadband

In Leeds, BT offers a range of broadband deals, including ultrafast fibre options. Alongside broadband, it provides home phone packages and TV services featuring channels such as TNT Sports.

BT enhances its offerings with various extras. These include complimentary cloud storage and antivirus software that can be used on up to 15 devices. Additionally, for an extra monthly fee, customers can opt for BT’s Complete Wi-Fi service, which ensures reliable wireless broadband coverage throughout the home.

Virgin Media

Virgin Media offers the fastest speeds for Leeds, with speeds up to 1,130Mbps. Its services include a variety of packages such as broadband, TV, landline, and SIM options, along with fibre broadband.

TalkTalk

TalkTalk stands out as one of the UK’s most cost-effective broadband providers, offering a range of options to consumers in Leeds. These options include standard broadband, superfast part-fibre, and ultrafast full fibre services.

Customers have the flexibility to enhance their packages with additional services, such as landline and TV, which can be conveniently added or removed as needed.

A key feature of TalkTalk’s offering is the Fixed Price Guarantee. This guarantee ensures customers’ monthly fees remain constant throughout their contract, providing financial predictability and peace of mind.

EE

EE, now part of the BT Group, has merged to form a combined entity offering a comprehensive range of broadband services. EE’s offerings include various bundles encompassing broadband, phone, and TV.

Vodafone

Vodafone provides free installation for its full fibre broadband to qualifying customers, while existing Vodafone mobile users can benefit from a monthly discount on their broadband services. The company also offers the flexibility of adding TV and landline packages to their broadband deals.

Plusnet

Plusnet is known for its straightforward broadband packages, catering to standard and fibre broadband users. It’s an ideal choice for those seeking reliable broadband service at a competitive price.

The company is particularly renowned for its award-winning customer service. Plusnet’s UK-based customer support team has received numerous accolades over recent years, earning recognition based on public votes.

NOW Broadband

NOW Broadband offers a variety of deals, including the flexibility of choosing either a fixed term or a rolling monthly contract that can be cancelled at any time, and for those who love entertainment and prefer not to be tied down by long-term contracts, it also offers no-contract broadband deals.

Its broadband offerings range from standard to fibre options, catering to different internet needs. In addition to internet services, NOW also provides a range of TV passes, including Entertainment, Movies, and Sky Sports, making it a go-to choice for those seeking comprehensive entertainment alongside their broadband service.

Hyperoptic

Hyperoptic offers one of the fastest speeds for Leeds residents, thanks to its 100 per cent fibre network. Customers can choose flexible rolling contracts and include a landline in their broadband package.