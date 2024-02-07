Broadband deals in Leicester 2024

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
There are lots of broadband providers to choose from in Leicester, whether you’re looking to switch providers or are just browsing. While plenty of postcodes in Leicester should be able to access a range of broadband packages from different providers, the speeds and cheap broadband deals you can enjoy will depend on your postcode. In this guide, we’ve researched the download speeds available for different parts of Leicester and broken down the best broadband in the area.
We’ve chosen this deal because it offers a balance of speed and affordability for the everyday user, with no upfront cost.
Price could rise by CPI+3.9% next April
There are various options for broadband plans depending on which provider you opt for. Whether you’re looking for a comprehensive package that combines several services or you just need simple, fast internet, it’s important to browse the broadband providers available to see which of the following services each one offers:
The best broadband providers offer different incentives, add-ons, packages and monthly costs. Of course, whether you’ll be able to access the packages on offer from each provider will depend on your postcode, but we’ve checked the coverage for each of the top UK providers to ensure they have a wide scope for Leicester.
This is the only large broadband provider to currently offer the fastest average download speeds in the UK, so eligible customers can access speeds of up to 1.6Gbps. EE also has a range of full-fibre and fibre broadband packages available in Leicester, with low prices and incentives for current EE mobile customers.
As a reputable UK provider, Plusnet boasts high levels of customer satisfaction, a variety of fibre and full-fibre packages and fast average download speeds. However, it no longer offers broadband and phone plans, as it’s phasing out its landline services.
If you want a wide range of packages and plenty of available add-ons, such as Netflix and NOW subscriptions, TalkTalk should be on your radar. Average download speeds for the most comprehensive full-fibre packages reach up to 944Mbps, which is more than enough for several devices to stream films, game and more.
If you’re already with Vodafone mobile, taking out a broadband plan is a good idea, as you’ll get money off on your monthly broadband payment. If you or a family member adds an extra monthly mobile plan to the account, you’ll also get 30 per cent off the new plan. There are even more rewards to enjoy with Vodafone, along with a range of fibre and full-fibre plans on offer.
Virgin broadband reaches average download speeds of 1,130Mbps, which is one of the fastest among the big UK providers. Lots of the fibre and full-fibre broadband plans come with perks, such as a Netflix subscription, and there are plenty of broadband and phone packages, too.
There are lots of packages to choose from with Sky, including fibre and full-fibre broadband and deals for “broadband for broadband” and “broadband for gaming”. You can also opt for packages that offer a mobile service or a TV add-on, including subscriptions such Netflix and, of course, Sky TV.
NOW is a good choice if you’re hesitant to commit to a long contract (most providers will offer 24-36 month options), as there are no-contract broadband deals to choose from. Unsurprisingly, you can also add a NOW TV subscription to your package, with options including cinema, sports and entertainment memberships.
The easiest way to find broadband providers that serve your area is to input your postcode into our checker. This will display the broadband deals available to you.
When choosing the right deal for you, these are the most important aspects to consider:
No matter what broadband provider you choose, the average download speeds you’ll get depend on the speeds available in your area. Fibre broadband, and especially full-fibre broadband, generally achieves the highest download speeds, but some areas of the UK are not eligible for these packages yet because it isn’t available there. If you live in Leicester City or another more populated part of Leicester, you should find that the best packages are available with high download speeds, but if you’re in a more remote area, you might not be so lucky. It’s always worth doing a quick broadband speed test to see what speeds you’re currently getting from your broadband provider.
Many of the top UK providers offer similar monthly prices for the same sort of broadband, and generally, the faster the download speed, the more you pay. Some providers require you to pay a setup or activation fee, so it’s worth shopping around to make sure you’re not only getting the best monthly price but also saving on the upfront cost.
Usually, a larger and more established provider can offer more reliable service, but that’s not always the case. Check the customer reviews and Ofcom reports for your chosen provider, or even better, ask a friend or family member with that provider whether they recommend it.
A provider might offer the “best” broadband or the lowest prices, but you want to feel reassured that if something goes wrong with your internet, you’ll get fast, helpful customer service. Customer service varies among providers, with Ofcom reporting that, of the big UK providers, Sky received the fewest customer complaints and Virgin Media received the most.
Plenty of broadband providers offer a free wifi booster – usually included in the more comprehensive and expensive packages – which can improve your wifi if your internet doesn’t reach all areas of your property. You should consider this before signing up for a plan, as it’ll be frustrating if you have to pay extra after the fact.
The speeds you can access with your broadband will depend on your postcode, so you should always enter it into the site of each provider you’re considering to make sure you know what speeds to expect.
We used Ofcom’s speed checker to find out the average broadband speed in each area of Leicester to give you a rough idea. According to Speedtest.net, the average download speed for Leicester is 137.93Mbps.
|Area
|Average broadband speed
|Leicester City
|80Mbps
|North West Leicestershire
|60Mbps
|Charnwood
|56Mbps
|Hinckley and Bosworth
|68Mbps
|Blaby
|68Mbps
|Harborough
|110Mbps
|Melton
|55Mbps
|Rutland
|73Mbps
Lots of areas in Leicester will be able to enjoy fibre-to-the-cabinet (FTTC) and fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) broadband, which will likely give you the best connections and fastest average download speeds if you can access them. If a broadband provider doesn’t offer these types of broadband yet, they will soon, as FTTC and FTTP are continuing to roll out and will eventually serve the whole of the UK.
To get the most out of your broadband, you should place the router in a neutral position in your home that isn’t too far away from the rooms in which you’ll be connecting to the internet. Keep in mind that if you’re connecting to the wifi in a room with several walls and closed doors between the room and the router, you might struggle to get the best connection. If this is a recurring problem, it’s worth investing in a wifi booster – several broadband providers now include second routers or wifi boosters in their packages.
If you regularly play video games online, you’ll need a slightly faster average download speed than if you mostly stream films and TV shows or simply use the internet to browse. If you want to stream in high-quality 4K, you should look for average speeds of at least 50Mbps.
According to an Ofcom report from September 2023, the average download speed in the UK is 69.4Mbps. The average download speed in Leicester is 137.93Mbps, so broadband users in Leicester can enjoy higher-than-average speeds if their broadband package and postcode allow for it, but the speeds won’t be quite as high as those offered by broadband packages in London.