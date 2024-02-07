Broadband deals in Leicester 2024

The best broadband providers offer different incentives, add-ons, packages and monthly costs. Of course, whether you’ll be able to access the packages on offer from each provider will depend on your postcode, but we’ve checked the coverage for each of the top UK providers to ensure they have a wide scope for Leicester.

EE

This is the only large broadband provider to currently offer the fastest average download speeds in the UK, so eligible customers can access speeds of up to 1.6Gbps. EE also has a range of full-fibre and fibre broadband packages available in Leicester, with low prices and incentives for current EE mobile customers.

Plusnet

As a reputable UK provider, Plusnet boasts high levels of customer satisfaction, a variety of fibre and full-fibre packages and fast average download speeds. However, it no longer offers broadband and phone plans, as it’s phasing out its landline services.

TalkTalk

If you want a wide range of packages and plenty of available add-ons, such as Netflix and NOW subscriptions, TalkTalk should be on your radar. Average download speeds for the most comprehensive full-fibre packages reach up to 944Mbps, which is more than enough for several devices to stream films, game and more.

Vodafone

If you’re already with Vodafone mobile, taking out a broadband plan is a good idea, as you’ll get money off on your monthly broadband payment. If you or a family member adds an extra monthly mobile plan to the account, you’ll also get 30 per cent off the new plan. There are even more rewards to enjoy with Vodafone, along with a range of fibre and full-fibre plans on offer.

Virgin Media

Virgin broadband reaches average download speeds of 1,130Mbps, which is one of the fastest among the big UK providers. Lots of the fibre and full-fibre broadband plans come with perks, such as a Netflix subscription, and there are plenty of broadband and phone packages, too.

Sky Media

There are lots of packages to choose from with Sky, including fibre and full-fibre broadband and deals for “broadband for broadband” and “broadband for gaming”. You can also opt for packages that offer a mobile service or a TV add-on, including subscriptions such Netflix and, of course, Sky TV.

NOW Broadband

NOW is a good choice if you’re hesitant to commit to a long contract (most providers will offer 24-36 month options), as there are no-contract broadband deals to choose from. Unsurprisingly, you can also add a NOW TV subscription to your package, with options including cinema, sports and entertainment memberships.