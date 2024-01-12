Nottingham has access to the ‘big four’ broadband providers, including Sky, BT, Virgin Media and TalkTalk, among other smaller providers. Check the speeds and prices of each provider in your area to help find the best price.

BT Broadband

While BT Broadband does not serve every postcode in Nottingham, supported households can benefit from ultrafast full fibre broadband deals, with speeds as high as 900Mbps. The company also offers broadband and phone services for those who want to continue using a landline.

Virgin Media

Virgin Media operates across Nottingham, offering top speeds of 1,130Mbps. The majority of packages come with a £0 installation fee, and residents can also sign up for TV and SIM deals alongside their broadband.

TalkTalk

TalkTalk provides broadband only and broadband and TV packages, with selected deals being half-price for the first six months of the contract. Residents can experience speeds up to 944Mbps, with the option to upgrade to a Wifi 6 router for improved connectivity.

Sky Broadband

Not every postcode is eligible for Sky’s ultrafast broadband, but a wide range of households can pick between the superfast packages. Sky also offers broadband and TV deals, which include subscriptions to Netflix and Sky TV.

NOW Broadband

Eligible postcodes can benefit from NOW’s full fibre broadband packages, with optional phone plans also offered. Unlike a majority of its competitors, NOW provides both traditional contracts as well as no-contract broadband deals, which come with a £60 activation fee.

Vodafone

Vodafone offers broadband and landline services to supported households, with speeds capping out at 910Mbps. With Vodafone Xtra, supported households are privy to an Apple TV+ subscription and a Wifi hub.

Plusnet

Plusnet offers a variety of packages, with full fibre broadband only being available in selected postcodes. The company is starting to phase out its landline services, instead offering digital phone alternatives to households reliant on a home phone.

POP Telecom

POP Telecom does not serve every area in Nottingham, so we recommend checking your postcode on the company’s website. The company does not offer phone or TV packages, but does have a range of broadband deals, including ultrafast broadband.

Onestream

Based in Hampshire, Onestream is a smaller provider that operates within specific areas of Nottingham. Supported postcodes can benefit from speeds as high as 900Mbps, with a majority of deals coming with a one-month free trial of McAfee Multi Access.