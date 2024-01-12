Menu Close

What are the best broadband deals in Nottingham 2024?

Written by Gemma Ryles
Updated January 12, 2024
Fact-checked by Molly Dyson

Nottingham has some of the best broadband deals, with four of the largest providers operating in the region. When looking for a broadband package, you must consider some crucial factors; whether you’re looking for a reliable connection for work or an ultrafast full fibre deal for streaming video content, we can help you find the best broadband deal for your household.

What broadband options are available in Nottingham?

Nottingham residents can choose between three broadband options, including broadband only, or packages that bundle phone or TV services with internet. Since not all broadband providers in your area will offer these services, compare multiple companies to find the best deal for your needs. 

  • Broadband only: These packages are best suited for households that only require an internet connection with no additional features
  • Broadband and phone: Broadband and phone deals come with a landline service; these packages will be mandatory for households that require copper lines for a connection, or wish to use a landline service
  • Broadband and TV: Broadband and TV deals come in many shapes and sizes, from the addition of more TV channels to subscriptions to popular streaming services, such as Netflix or NOW TV

Best broadband providers in Nottingham

Nottingham has access to the ‘big four’ broadband providers, including Sky, BT, Virgin Media and TalkTalk, among other smaller providers. Check the speeds and prices of each provider in your area to help find the best price. 

BT Broadband 

While BT Broadband does not serve every postcode in Nottingham, supported households can benefit from ultrafast full fibre broadband deals, with speeds as high as 900Mbps. The company also offers broadband and phone services for those who want to continue using a landline. 

Virgin Media

Virgin Media operates across Nottingham, offering top speeds of 1,130Mbps. The majority of packages come with a £0 installation fee, and residents can also sign up for TV and SIM deals alongside their broadband. 

TalkTalk

TalkTalk provides broadband only and broadband and TV packages, with selected deals being half-price for the first six months of the contract. Residents can experience speeds up to 944Mbps, with the option to upgrade to a Wifi 6 router for improved connectivity. 

Sky Broadband 

Not every postcode is eligible for Sky’s ultrafast broadband, but a wide range of households can pick between the superfast packages. Sky also offers broadband and TV deals, which include subscriptions to Netflix and Sky TV.  

NOW Broadband 

Eligible postcodes can benefit from NOW’s full fibre broadband packages, with optional phone plans also offered. Unlike a majority of its competitors, NOW provides both traditional contracts as well as no-contract broadband deals, which come with a £60 activation fee. 

Vodafone 

Vodafone offers broadband and landline services to supported households, with speeds capping out at 910Mbps. With Vodafone Xtra, supported households are privy to an Apple TV+ subscription and a Wifi hub. 

Plusnet 

Plusnet offers a variety of packages, with full fibre broadband only being available in selected postcodes. The company is starting to phase out its landline services, instead offering digital phone alternatives to households reliant on a home phone.

POP Telecom

POP Telecom does not serve every area in Nottingham, so we recommend checking your postcode on the company’s website. The company does not offer phone or TV packages, but does have a range of broadband deals, including ultrafast broadband. 

Onestream

Based in Hampshire, Onestream is a smaller provider that operates within specific areas of Nottingham. Supported postcodes can benefit from speeds as high as 900Mbps, with a majority of deals coming with a one-month free trial of McAfee Multi Access.

How do I find broadband providers in Nottingham and what factors should I consider?

The best broadband provider for you won’t be the same for everyone, so you must consider some key factors before committing to a company. To help find some of the best broadband deals in your area, use our postcode checker.  

Here are some of the most significant factors to consider when picking a broadband provider in Nottingham. 

Speed for Nottingham areas

Broadband speeds will vary dramatically depending on where you live in Nottingham; households with multiple people who all engage in online activity, especially streaming online content, will require faster broadband speeds than someone living alone who rarely browses the web. Find out what broadband speeds you need, and how to measure your speeds, using our guide. 

Price of the deal 

You may not be able to invest in some of the cheapest broadband deals if you require an ultrafast broadband connection. Most contracts are paid every month, but keep an eye out for one-off charges, such as an installation fee. Consider what package will work best for your household and if it adheres to your budget before committing to a contract.

Contract length 

Most broadband providers offer a service over 12, 24 or 36-month periods. However, some companies offer monthly rollover or no-contract broadband deals, which may be better suited for those who rent in Nottingham and cannot adhere to a lengthy contract.  

Provider reputation 

If a deal looks too good to be true, you may be looking at an unreliable provider. Check recent customer reviews – even from companies that have been operating for a long time – to ensure you are working with a trustworthy provider. 

Provider customer service 

Effective customer service is essential in the unfortunate situation that something does go wrong with your broadband. Customer support lines or online chat features will make contacting your provider a lot easier and less stressful. 

Do I need a wifi booster for your area with that provider? 

A wifi booster is a helpful device that can extend the range of your broadband to low-signal areas of the home. You can avoid investing in additional hardware by checking your postcode with speed checkers, which ensures your broadband provider offers sufficient speeds and coverage for your household.

What broadband speeds can I expect in Nottingham?

Residents in Nottingham will experience different speeds depending on their postcode. Access to ultrafast full fibre broadband will allow for the fastest speeds, with unsupported areas seeing the lowest speeds. 

According to Speedtest.net, the average broadband speed in Nottingham is 123Mbps. 

Using Ofcom’s speed checker, we catalogued the average superfast broadband speeds for various regions in Nottingham. These results will be dramatically lower for households without support for superfast or ultrafast gigabit broadband.

Area in NottinghamAverage broadband speed
Bulwell80Mbps
Bulwell Forest202Mbps
Bestwood76Mbps
Basford80Mbps
Aspley80Mbps
Sherwood81Mbps
Berridge79Mbps
Bilborough55Mbps
Leen Valley69Mbps
Hyson Green80Mbps
Arboretum77Mbps
Mapperley80Mbps
St Ann’s81Mbps
Dales49Mbps
The Castle69Mbps
Meadows70Mbps
Lenton56Mbps
Wollaton West80Mbps
Wollaton East37Mbps
Radford80Mbps
Clifton North155Mbps
Clifton South89Mb

What are the most common types of broadband in Nottingham?

Nottingham residents can take advantage of four different types of broadband, with the fastest being fibre to the premises. Not every household will have access to full fibre, which will be reflected in the packages offered. 

  • Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line (ADSL): ADSL is the most common type of broadband in the UK, delivering a connection via the copper wires that provide a landline service
  • Fibre to the cabinet (FTTC): FTTC delivers superfast broadband to the cabinet in your street and then to your home via copper wires
  • Fibre to the premises (FTTP): Fibre to the premises is one of the fastest internet solutions, offering ultrafast broadband directly to your home
  • Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC): This type of broadband is delivered through fibre optic cables and then delivered into the home via a coaxial cable

Frequently asked questions about broadband deals in Nottingham

