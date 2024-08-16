Online gaming statistics 2024

With an estimated 1.1 billion online gamers worldwide, online gaming has become a massive part of digital entertainment. It encompasses various game genres, including massively multiplayer online games (MMOs), online casino games, puzzles, sports games and shooters.

Here’s an in-depth look at everything you need to know about online gaming in 2024, including statistics on topics such as digital vs physical gaming, diversity in the games industry and the move to cloud-based gaming. For the best gaming experience, check out the best broadband for gaming in 2024.

Online gaming stats overview

Around 1.1 billion people play games online worldwide, with China, South Korea and Japan having the most extensive online gaming reach

In the UK, 38 per cent of adults (aged 16+) play games online, as do 57 per cent of children (aged 3-15)

The global games market is valued at around $183.9 billion and is projected to grow to $207 billion by 2026

EA Sports FC 24 was the most popular game in the UK in 2023, selling almost 2.4 million copies

The PlayStation 5 (PS5) is the most popular gaming device, with 71 per cent of owners saying it’s their primary console

How big is the gaming market?

(Independent Advisor)

Gaming continues to be a huge business, with technological advances driving the sector and keeping demand extremely high. Also, the industry isn’t just limited to consoles, as the expansion of mobile gaming is adding to its growth.

Year

Global games revenue[1] Change (22/23) 2021 $192.7bn 2022 $182.9bn -5.1% 2023 $183.9bn 0.5% 2026* $207.0bn 12.6% *Forecast

Over the past few years, the gaming market has experienced fluctuations in global revenue. In 2021, the international games revenue peaked at $192.7 billion and then declined to $182.9 billion in 2022.

In 2023, the market saw a slight recovery, with revenues reaching $183.9 billion. Projections for 2026 suggest a significant increase, with revenues expected to reach $207 billion.

What are the biggest gaming segments?

(Independent Advisor)

Segment Games revenue[2] Change (22/23) Mobile games $89.9bn -2.1% Console games $52.4bn 0.3% Downloaded/boxed PC games $39.6bn 8.4% Browser PC games $1.9bn -16.9%

With the highest revenue among all segments, mobile games dominate the market. However, despite this, the sector has experienced a slight decline of 2.1 per cent compared to the previous year.

The console games segment has seen a marginal increase of 0.3 per cent, maintaining a steady performance. This stability suggests that the console market is mature and has loyal consumer bases that ensure consistent revenue streams. However, the minimal growth also indicates a potential plateau.

Downloaded and boxed PC games have seen significant growth, with an 8.4 per cent increase in revenue. This rise could be due to several factors, including the resurgence of PC gaming, improved distribution channels and the popularity of PC-exclusive titles. The flexibility and customisability of PC gaming might also have contributed to this upward trend.

With a 16.9 per cent drop in revenue, browser PC games have experienced the most substantial decline. The decrease in this segment could be due to the growing preference for the more sophisticated and immersive gaming experiences available on mobile, console, and downloaded/boxed PC platforms. Also, technological advancements may have made browser games less appealing than their counterparts, playing a part in the decline.

Which region has the biggest gaming market?

(Independent Advisor)

Region Games revenue[3] Change (22/23) Asia-Pacific $84.6bn -0.2% North America $49.9bn 4.6% Europe $33.7bn 1.3% Latin America $8.6bn 2.2% Middle East & Africa $7.1bn 0.3%

The largest market for gaming revenue remains the Asia-Pacific region, which boasts an impressive $84.6 billion. However, despite its leading position, the area experienced a slight decline of 0.2 per cent compared to the previous year.

North America is the second-largest market, generating $49.9 billion in revenue and witnessing a healthy growth rate of 4.6 per cent.

Europe’s gaming market generated $33.7 billion, with a modest year-on-year increase of 1.3 per cent. At $8.6 billion, Latin America had less total revenue but showed a solid growth rate of 2.2 per cent. Finally, with $7.1 billion in games revenue, the Middle East and Africa region saw a minimal year-on-year increase of 0.3 per cent.

Which region has the most gamers?

Region Global players[4] Change (22/23) Asia-Pacific 1.73bn 2.4% Middle East & Africa 556.9m 11.3% Europe 446.4m 3.5% Latin America 335m 6% North America 237.3m 2.4%

The Asia-Pacific region has the largest number of players, reflecting its vast population and widespread adoption of gaming.

However, the Middle East & Africa region shows the highest growth rate (11.3 per cent) in the number of gamers. This explosive growth is driven by increased internet penetration and a growing youth demographic eager to engage in digital entertainment.

Latin America also had significant growth in its gaming population, increasing by 6 per cent. This high growth rate could be attributed to improved internet access, affordability of mobile devices and a young, tech-savvy population.

What are the most popular games in the UK?

Rank Title Company Physical units[5] Digital units Combined unit sales 1 EA Sports FC 24 Electronic Arts 785,873 1,610,123 2,395,996 2 Hogwarts Legacy Warner Bros. Interactive 847,040 1,074,103 1,921,143 3 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Activision Blizzard 388,023 850,660 1,283,683 4 FIFA 23 Electronic Arts 286,748 461,154 747,902 5 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Sony Interactive Entertainment 350,773 303,958 654,731 6 Grand Theft Auto V Rockstar Games 178,372 437,305 615,677 7 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Electronic Arts 218,541 334,782 553,323 8 The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom* Nintendo 498,159 0 498,159 9 Diablo IV Activision Blizzard 67,000 375,274 442,874 10 Super Mario Bros. Wonder* Nintendo 429,686 0 429,686 11 Red Dead Redemption 2 Rockstar Games 68,871 342,854 411,725 12 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Activision Blizzard 130,511 248,127 378,638 13 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe* Nintendo 357,889 0 357,889 14 Assassin’s Creed Mirage Ubisoft 171,658 180,570 352,228 15 Resident Evil 4 Capcom 144,675 176,442 321,117 16 God of War Ragnarok Sony Interactive Entertainment 197,823 63,480 261,303 17 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Warner Bros. Interactive 160,985 93,638 254,623 18 F1 23 Electronic Arts 62,045 186,952 248,997 19 NBA 2K23 2K 31,698 214,456 246,164 20 Minecraft Microsoft 195,584 50,329 245,913 *No digital data available

The bestselling game in the UK this year was EA Sports FC 24, which is the first instalment in a new game series after EA’s partnership with FIFA ended with FIFA 23. With just under 2.4 million combined physical and digital sales, the game’s popularity increased from where the FIFA series left off.

Another of the year’s biggest games was Hogwarts Legacy, which sold over 1.9 million copies across physical and digital formats. The Harry Potter series remains immensely popular among its huge fanbase, which can be partly attributed to the game’s rich storytelling, immersive world and global literary following.

For many years, the Call of Duty franchise has been one of the most popular series of games, and that continues with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, which sold over 1.2 million copies.

While most games in the top 20 are new releases, some have been around for years, such as Grand Theft Auto V, Diablo IV and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Who are the most prominent gaming publishers?

Rank Publisher MAU share[6] 1 Epic Games 13.9% 2 EA 13.6% 3 Take-Two 8.9% 4 Activision Blizzard 8.2% 5 Sony 6.6% 6 Microsoft 6.2% 7 Ubisoft 5.7%

Epic Games has the highest MAU (monthly annual user) share. This is likely driven by the massive popularity of their flagship game, Fortnite, which maintains a solid player base and consistent updates that keep players engaged.

A close second to Epic Games, EA has a 13.6 per cent MAU share. EA’s success can be attributed to its diverse portfolio of popular franchises, such as FIFA, Madden NFL and Apex Legends, which consistently attract many active users.

An 8.9 per cent MAU share puts Take-Two in third place. This publisher benefits significantly from the success of games such as Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2, which have maintained their popularity over the years.

Activision Blizzard, which is known for games such as Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Overwatch, has an 8.2 per cent MAU share.

While traditionally seen as console manufacturers, Sony and Microsoft also have significant shares in the gaming market. Their subscription services (PlayStation Network and Xbox Game Pass) are crucial in maintaining active users.

Which gaming publisher earned the most revenue?

(Independent Advisor)

Rank Company Revenue[7] 1 Tencent $7.44bn 2 Apple $3.65bn 3 Sony $3.41bn 4 Microsoft $3.28bn 5 NetEase $2.81bn 6 Google $2.42bn 7 Activision Blizzard $2.09bn 8 Electronic Arts $1.91bn 9 Nintendo $1.26bn 10 Take-Two Interactive $1.13bn

With regard to the gaming revenues of publicly listed companies, Tencent tops the list with a substantial income of $7.44 billion. This Chinese multinational conglomerate has a strong foothold in the gaming industry, primarily through its ownership of Riot Games (creator of League of Legends) and stakes in companies such as Epic Games (creator of Fortnite) and Supercell (creator of Clash of Clans). Tencent’s success is mostly driven by its extensive portfolio and strategic investments.

Thanks to its $2.81 billion in revenue, Net Ease, another Chinese company, comes in at fifth place. NetEase is renowned for its online PC and mobile games, and it has partnered with Blizzard Entertainment to bring games such as World of Warcraft to the Chinese market.

While not traditionally game developers, companies such as Apple and Google also rank highly by leveraging their app stores to capture substantial revenue from the gaming industry.

Interestingly, the two major console manufacturers, Sony and Microsoft, are almost neck and neck, underlining the competitive nature of this market.

What are the most popular gaming consoles and devices in the UK?

Owners who say they use that console the most

Rank Console Responses[8] 1 PS5 71% 2 PS4 54% 3 Xbox One/One S 49% 3 Nintendo Switch 49% 5 Xbox Series X 48% 6 PS5 Digital Edition 43% 7 PS4 Pro 39% 8 Xbox One X 38% 9 Xbox Series S 35%

With its extensive games library, the PS5 is the most popular console in the UK, with 71 per cent of PS5 owners saying it’s their most used console.

In second place, the PlayStation 4 (PS4) still holds significant sway among gamers, with 54 per cent of owners using it the most. This is despite it being released over a decade ago. Possible explanations include its extensive catalogue of games or people being unable to get – or afford – the newer PS5.

The Xbox One/One S and the Nintendo Switch share the third spot, with 49 per cent of users reporting them as their most frequently used consoles. This indicates a solid loyalty to these systems, perhaps due to their unique features, such as the Nintendo Switch’s mobility and the Xbox One’s integration with other Microsoft systems.

What does the digital games market look like?

Rank Segment Market share[9] 1 Mobile 24% 2 Console DLC 20% 3 Console full-game 17% 4 Console subscriptions 14% 5 MMOG (subs and microtransactions) 9% 5 Tablet 9% 7 PC download-to-own 6% 8 Social 1% 9 PC casual/PC pay-to-play 0%

Mobile games hold the largest share of the digital games segment of the market, underscoring their widespread popularity and accessibility as well as the ubiquity of smartphones.

Downloadable content (DLC) for consoles has the second-highest share of the market, highlighting a demand for additional content to extend the life of console games after purchase.

The third-largest segment is full-game purchases for consoles, which suggests there is a strong, slightly smaller consumer base that prefers to own complete games outright.

Digital games sales[10]

Category 2022 2023 Change (22/23) Console DLC £821m £861.5m 4.9% Console full-game £687.5m £722.8m 5.1% Console subscriptions £525.1m £586.9m 11.8% MMOG (subscriptions & microtransactions) £364.3m £387.8m 6.4% PC download-to-own £222.5m £236.6m 6.3% Social £52.8m £47.1m -10.8% PC casual (sales & subscriptions) / PC pay-to-play £15.1m £12.7m -15.9% Total digital & online £2.7bn £2.9bn 6.2% Mobile £1bn £1bn -0.6% Tablet £365.9m £360.5m -1.5% Total mobile & tablet £1.4bn £1.4bn -0.8% Total digital games £4.1bn £4.2bn 3.8%

The digital games market showed positive growth from 2022 to 2023, mainly driven by increases in console-related sales (DLC, full-game and subscriptions) and MMOGs. However, there were notable declines in social games and PC casual/pay-to-play games.

What are the most popular physical games consoles?

Physical game sales[11]

Console 2022 2023 Change Nintendo Switch 7m 6.2m -11.2% Sony PS5 3.2m 4.3m 35.3% Sony PS4 2.6m 1.8m -31.7% Microsoft Xbox Series 0.9m 1.0m 9.4% Microsoft Xbox One 0.7m 0.3m -50.3% Other 0m 0m -3.5% Total home console 14.4m 13.6m -5.2% Nintendo 3DS 0m 0m -37.9% Total handheld console 0m 0m -37% PC 0.2m 0.2m 36.7% Total physical games software 14.6m 13.9m -4.8%

While the market for digital games has been growing, the opposite is true of physical games, where sales have declined by 4.8 per cent, going from 14.6 million units in 2022 to 13.9 million units in 2023.

Having sold 6.2 million units, Nintendo Switch games are the most popular, despite sales dropping by 11.2 per cent compared to 2022.

Meanwhile, PS5 games experienced a significant 35.3 per cent increase in sales. This rise from 3.2 million units to 4.3 million units indicates a solid market presence and growing popularity.

There’s been a clear shift from older generation consoles, such as the PS4 and Xbox One, to newer models, such as the PS5 and Xbox Series. In terms of physical game sales, the handheld console market, represented by the Nintendo 3DS, has effectively ceased to exist.

Rank Console Physical games market share[12] 1 Nintendo Switch 40% 2 Sony PS5 38% 3 Sony PS4 10% 4 Microsoft Xbox Series 9% 5 Microsoft Xbox One 1.5% 6 PC 1% 7 Other 0% 7 Nintendo 3DS 0%

Despite a slight decline in sales, the Nintendo Switch holds the largest share of the physical games market at 40 per cent. The PS5 also has a significant 38 per cent share of the market, reflecting its strong sales growth. Together, these two consoles account for over three-quarters of the market.

Due to a large historical user base, the PS4 still has a significant 10 per cent share, and newer consoles, such as the Xbox Series, are gaining traction, too.

However, other consoles, such as the Xbox One (with a 1.5 per cent share) and the PC (with a 1 per cent share), occupy a niche segment of the market.

Physical hardware sales[13]

Rank Console/category 2022 2023 Change 1 Sony PS5 £361.9m £529m 46.2% 2 Microsoft Xbox Series £253.6m £211.2m -16.7% 3 Nintendo Switch £227.1m £187.7m -17.3% 4 Sony PS4 £0.8m £6.2m 640.7% 5 Microsoft Xbox One £0m £0m -53.3%

The PS5 saw a substantial increase in console sales, jumping from £361.9 million in 2022 to £529 million in 2023. This represents a 46.2 per cent growth, making the PS5 the leading console in terms of sales for 2023. This surge is most likely due to improved supply chains, increased availability and new game releases.

In contrast, the Xbox Series experienced a 16.7 per cent decline in sales, dropping from £253.6 million in 2022 to £211.2 million in 2023. This downturn could be due to increased competition from the PS5 or possible market saturation.

The Nintendo Switch also saw a 17.3 per cent decline in sales, from £227.1 million in 2022 to £187.7 million in 2023. Factors contributing to this decline might include market saturation, fewer new game releases or a shift in consumer interest toward next-generation consoles, such as the PS5.

Interestingly, the PS4 saw a dramatic 640.7 per cent increase in sales, rising from £0.8 million in 2022 to £6.2 million in 2023. This spike is surprising for an older console, and it may be due to continued game support or price drops that make it a more affordable option for budget-conscious consumers.

(Independent Advisor)

Rank Console Physical hardware market share[14] 1 Sony PS5 57% 2 Microsoft Xbox Series 22% 3 Nintendo Switch 20% 4 Sony PS4 1%

The PS5 commands the market with its 57 per cent share. Factors contributing to this dominance likely include the PS5’s advanced technology, exclusive game titles and strong brand loyalty among consumers.

While not as dominant as the PS5, the Xbox Series holds the second-largest market share with 22 per cent. Its strong presence in the market is a result of a solid consumer base that values Microsoft’s gaming ecosystem, Game Pass offerings and exclusive titles.

Following closely behind the Xbox Series, the Nintendo Switch has 20 per cent of the market share. The Switch is a different type of console that focuses more on portability and family-friendly games. Despite this, the Switch has maintained a strong market position because of its appeal to a wide range of age groups and its unique gaming experience.

Software sales by brand

Value of software sales[15]

Rank Brand 2022 2023 Change 22/23 1 Sony £232.9m £237.5m 2% 2 Nintendo £223.5m £199.8m -10.6% 3 Microsoft £56.5m £50.9m -10%

Volume of software sales[16]

Rank Brand 2022 2023 Change 22/23 1 Nintendo 7.0m 6.2m -11.2% 2 Sony 5.8m 6.1m 5% 3 Microsoft 1.6m 1.3m -16.6%

In the battle of the major brands, Sony comes out on top in terms of the value of sales, at £237.5 million, and second for the volume of sales, at 6.1 million. However, it’s the only brand that experienced growth for both metrics.

While Nintendo’s sales volume fell 11.2 per cent, with sales of 6.2 million, it still came out on top for that category. However, its sale value declined by 10.6 per cent to £199.8 million. For both factors, Microsoft also saw sales drop and came last out of the three major brands.

What are the most popular gaming accessories?

Accessory sales[17]

Console 2021 2022 2023 Change (22/23) Total console 10.7m 9.1m 8.7m -3.9% Total PC 2.5m 2.3m 2.1m -6.6% Total 13.2m 11.3m 10.8m -4.5%

Over the past three years, the gaming accessory market has experienced fluctuations, and both console and PC accessories have shown a downward trend. Console accessory sales have seen a steady decline in the last three years.

From 2021 to 2022, there was a significant drop of 1.6 million units, which was a 15 per cent decrease. This trend continued from 2022 to 2023, with a further decrease of 400,000 units, marking a reduction of 3.9 per cent.

The PC accessory market has also experienced a decline. Sales dropped from 2.5 million units in 2021 to 2.3 million units in 2022, which is a reduction of 200,000 units, or 8 per cent. This decline continued into 2023, with another drop of 200,000 units, which represents a 6.6 per cent decrease from the previous year.

When combining console and PC accessory sales, the overall market shows a continuous decline. Total sales fell from 13.2 million units in 2021 to 11.3 million units in 2022, which is a significant drop of 1.9 million, or 14.4 per cent. The trend persisted in 2023, further decreasing to 10.8 million units, indicating a 4.5 per cent drop from 2022.

Rank Accessory Format Variant Manufacturer Unit sales[18] 1 Dualsense Wireless Controller For PS5 – White Controller PS5 Sony Computer Ent. 460,328 2 Dualsense Wireless Controller For PS5 Controller PS5 Sony Computer Ent. 243,746 3 Xbox Wireless Controller – Carbon Black Controller Xbox Series Microsoft 221,133 4 Xbox Wireless Controller – Robot White Controller Xbox Series Microsoft 155,677 5 Far Force Recon 500 Headset Black Voice Access Headset Xbox One/ Series Turtle Beach 146,871 6 Xbox Wireless Controller – Pulse Red Controller Xbox Series Microsoft 139,087 7 Xbox Wireless Controller – Shock Blue Controller Xbox Series Microsoft 129,829 8 Wired Controller For Xbox – Black Controller Xbox Series Acco 128,569 9 Far Force Recon 500 Headset Black Voice Access Headset PS4/PS5 Turtle Beach 116,055 10 Dualsense Wireless Controller For PS5 – Grey Camo Controller PS5 Sony Computer Ent. 111,893 11 Dualsense Wireless Controller For PS5 – Cosmic Red Controller PS5 Sony Computer Ent. 108,349 12 PS4 Dualshock 4 Controller V2 Black Controller PS4 Sony Computer Ent. 102,831 13 Dualsense Charging Station For PS5 White Battery Pack/ Dock PS5 Sony Computer Ent. 96,131 14 Dualsense Wireless Controller For PS5 – Starlight Blue Controller PS5 Sony Computer Ent. 91,686 15 Xbox Series Twin Docking Station – Black Battery Pack/ Dock Xbox Series Venom Products 78,617 16 Far Force Recon 500 Headset Black Voice Access Headset PC Turtle Beach 76,664 17 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset For PS4/ PS5 Voice Access Headset PS4/PS5 Sony Computer Ent. 75,760 18 Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – Black Controller Nintendo Switch Nintendo 66,967 19 Logitech G502 Hero Gaming Mouse Gaming Mice PC Logitech 66,242 20 Xbox One Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Black Controller Xbox One Microsoft 65,064

When considering the most popular gaming accessories, Sony’s PS5 Dualsense Wireless Controllers are dominant, particularly the White variant, which sold 460,328 units. With 243,746 units sold, the standard Dualsense Wireless Controller comes second. Other colour variants, such as Grey Camo, Cosmic Red and Starlight Blue, are also prominent, indicating a strong preference for Sony’s PS5 controllers in multiple colours.

Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Controllers are also highly popular, selling 221,133 units in Carbon Black and 155,677 units in Robot White. Additional colour variants, such as Pulse Red and Shock Blue, also had significant sales.

Turtle Beach’s Far Force Recon 500 Headset in Black ranks highly for both Xbox and PlayStation platforms, with sales of 146,871 units for Xbox One/Series and 116,055 units for PS4/PS5.

With 75,760 units sold, Sony’s Pulse 3D Wireless Headset for PS4/PS5 also performs well, highlighting the importance of high-quality audio accessories in the gaming experience.

As well as controllers and headsets, the list includes a variety of other accessories. For instance, Sony’s Dualsense Charging Station for PS5 sold 96,131 units, and Venom Products’ Xbox Series Twin Docking Station sold 78,617 units. This indicates a market demand for additional accessories that enhance the gaming experience through convenience and extended playtime.

The best-selling PC accessory is the Logitech G502 Hero Gaming Mouse, an essential accessory for PC gamers, which sold 66,242 units.

How popular is virtual reality gaming?

Virtual reality (VR) gaming represents a significant evolution in video games, offering a deeply immersive experience that traditional gaming platforms can’t match. As technology continues to advance, VR gaming expands, drawing more players into increasingly realistic and interactive virtual worlds.

Worldwide shipments[19]

Year AR headsets VR headsets 2022 0.3m 8.6m 2023 0.5m 9.6m 2024 0.9m 13.3m 2025* 1.6m 17.2m 2026* 3.7m 21m 2027* 6.4m 24.7m *Forecast

Shipments of VR headsets have shown a steady increase from 8.6 million units in 2022 to a projected 24.7 million units by 2027. As a nearly threefold increase over five years, this represents a solid expansion in the VR market.

This growth can be attributed to advancements in VR technology, wider adoption of VR in various sectors and reduced costs, which have made VR more accessible to a broader audience.

Although starting from a much smaller base, augmented reality (AR) headset shipments are expected to experience a more dramatic relative growth, from 0.3 million units in 2022 to 6.4 million units by 2027. This is a twentyfold increase, which suggests accelerating interest and investment in AR technology.

AR technology has benefitted from its potential applications beyond gaming, such as in medical, automotive and industrial fields, which may contribute to its faster growth rate compared to VR.

Year Worldwide VR gaming content revenue[20] 2019 $1.37bn 2020 $1.8bn 2025* $6.9bn *Forecast

The revenue from worldwide VR gaming content has shown a significant upward trend, indicating solid growth within the industry. In 2019, the revenue was $1.37 billion, but this figure saw a considerable increase in 2020, reaching $1.80 billion.

According to the forecast for 2025, revenue is expected to soar to $6.90 billion.

What are the most significant cloud gaming subscriptions?

Rather than playing video games on a local gaming console, PC or mobile device, cloud gaming – also known as gaming on demand – is a type of online gaming that allows users to play video games on remote servers.

This innovative approach streams the game directly to a user’s device, which is similar to the way video streaming services operate for TV shows and movies. The idea is to make high-quality gaming accessible to more people, regardless of the hardware they own.

(Independent Advisor)

Service Subscriber[21] PlayStation Plus 47.4m Nintendo Switch Online 36m Xbox Game Pass 25m NVIDIA GeForce Now 20m EA Play 13m

PlayStation Plus comes first with 47.4 million subscribers. This service offers a blend of cloud gaming and traditional subscription benefits, including free monthly games and online multiplayer capabilities. PlayStation’s extensive library and integration with Sony’s popular gaming consoles likely contribute to its leading position.

With 36 million subscribers, Nintendo Switch Online ranks second. Tailored specifically for Nintendo Switch users, this service provides access to a selection of NES and SNES games, online multiplayer and other member-exclusive offers. Its appeal is enhanced by Nintendo’s unique titles and family-friendly options that are attractive to a wide demographic.

Known for providing great value, Xbox Game Pass has 25 million subscribers. It merges cloud gaming with a vast library of games accessible on multiple devices, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices.

Xbox Game Pass is known for offering all new Microsoft Studios games on the day of their release, significantly adding to its appeal.

Service UK brand awareness[22] Xbox Game Pass 68% PlayStation Plus 66% Xbox Live Gold 63% Google Play Pass 58% Nintendo Switch Online 55% Amazon Prime Gaming 50% EA Play 49% Netflix Games 49% PC Game Pass 49% Apple Arcade 47% Ubisoft+ 39% GeForce Now 20% Vortex 16% Humble Choice 15% Utomik 12%

When it comes to brand awareness, Xbox Game Pass leads with 68 per cent, illustrating its effective marketing. This high recognition likely stems from Microsoft’s significant investment in promoting Xbox Game Pass as a comprehensive gaming solution.

PlayStation Plus follows closely with 66 per cent. As one of the critical services Sony offers to PlayStation users, its high brand awareness is expected, given the popularity of PlayStation consoles in the UK.

Another Microsoft service, Xbox Live Gold has a 63 per cent awareness level. This service is essential for online multiplayer gaming on Xbox consoles, which helps maintain its high visibility.

Which areas have the best internet speeds for online gaming?

Download speed is a critical factor when gaming online, as higher speeds typically provide a more seamless gaming experience, less lag and quicker game updates.

Below is an analysis of the top-ranked local authorities in terms of both median and average download speeds:

(Independent Advisor)

Rank Local authority Average download speed (Mbit/s)[23] 1 Eastbourne 780.2 2 Southampton 279.3 3 Stockton-On-Tees 248.6 4 Belfast 218.6 5 Epsom and Ewell 217 6 Bristol, City of 208.3 7 Three Rivers 207.5 8 East Dunbartonshire 205.3 9 Middlesbrough 205 10 Darlington 204.5

With an exceptionally high download speed of 780.2 Mbit/s, Eastbourne is the premier location for online gaming. Gamers in Eastbourne can expect minimal lag and quick download times for game updates and patches.

Another reliable gaming environment is Southampton, with an average speed of 279.3 Mbit/s. The city’s infrastructure supports stable and fast internet connections, making it ideal for competitive gaming.

Stockton-on-Tees completes the top three with an average of 248.6 Mbit/s. It offers robust connectivity, ensuring gamers have a smooth experience with minimal interruptions during online play.

How big is the gaming culture market?

Gaming extends well beyond the consoles and games, filtering into many aspects of broader culture, such as films, TV shows, toys and other merchandise.

Rank Category Revenue[24] 1 Toys & merchandising £207m 2 Film, TV & soundtracks £124m 3 Streaming & game video content £62.8m 4 Books & magazines £14.1m 5 Events & venues £10.3m

Toys and merchandising lead the pack with a substantial revenue of £207 million. The popularity of gaming franchises often extends beyond the virtual world, with fans eager to purchase physical memorabilia, including action figures, clothing, posters and other branded items.

Adaptations of video games into movies and TV shows, as well as the sale of soundtracks, generated £124 million. This segment’s success reflects the multimedia expansion of gaming franchises, with stories and characters being transplanted into different formats, reaching wider audiences and creating additional revenue streams.

With a revenue of £62.8 million, streaming and game video content continues to grow more popular. Platforms such as Twitch, YouTube and other streaming services have become integral to gaming culture, allowing gamers to share their gameplay, watch live streams and engage with gaming communities.

How diverse is the gaming industry?

The gaming industry is a dynamic and rapidly evolving sector that attracts diverse talents from various backgrounds. However, as with any industry, there are still areas for improvement.

Age group Employees[25] 25 or younger 13% 26-30 26% 31-35 22% 36-40 16% 41-45 10% 46-50 8% 51 or older 4%

The age distribution of employees in the gaming industry indicates a predominantly young workforce. Just over a quarter are aged between 26 and 30, while 22 per cent fall within the 31-35 age group. Employees aged 25 or younger make up 13 per cent of the workforce.

As age increases, representation decreases, with 16 per cent aged 36-40, 10 per cent aged 41-45, 8 per cent aged 46-50 and a mere 4 per cent aged 51 or older. This trend suggests a youthful demographic, which is likely driven by the industry’s rapid evolution and the appeal of gaming to younger generations.

Gender Employees[26] Male 67% Female 30% Non-binary/other 3%

Two-thirds of employees identify as male, which is a significant majority in terms of gender distribution within the industry. Females represent 30 per cent of the workforce, while non-binary or other gender identities account for only 3 per cent.

This disparity highlights ongoing gender imbalances in the gaming industry, although the presence of non-binary/other genders indicates some diversity.

Ethnic group Employees[27] White British 66% White other 24% Asian 5% Mixed/multiple 2% Black 2% Other 2%

The ethnic breakdown reveals a predominantly white British workforce (at 66 per cent), with white other ethnicities making up 24 per cent. Asian employees constitute 5 per cent, while mixed/multiple, black and other ethnic groups represent 2 per cent.

This suggests that while there is some ethnic diversity, the industry is still largely homogeneous, with a dominant white British presence.

Sexuality Employees[28] Heterosexual/straight 76% Bisexual 12% Lesbian/gay 5% Queer 3% Asexual 2% Pansexual 1% Other 1%

In terms of sexuality, around three-quarters of employees self-identify as heterosexual/straight. Bisexual individuals make up 12 per cent, while 5 per cent identify as lesbian/gay. Queer employees constitute 3 per cent, asexual 2 per cent and both pansexual and other categories each account for 1 per cent.

These numbers indicate a predominantly heterosexual workforce, though there is a notable representation of diverse sexual orientations.

Neurodiversity Employees[29] A condition affecting concentration (eg ADHD) 10% Learning difficulty (eg dyslexia) 7% Autism 4% A condition affecting coordination (eg dyspraxia) 2%

Neurodiversity within the gaming industry includes 10 per cent of employees with conditions affecting concentration, such as ADHD. Learning difficulties, such as dyslexia, are present in 7 per cent of the workforce, and 4 per cent of employees are on the autism spectrum.

Meanwhile, conditions affecting coordination, such as dyspraxia, are seen in 2 per cent of employees. This data reflects a degree of inclusivity for neurodiverse individuals, though there is still room for further support and representation.

How big are esports?

Short for electronic sports, esports involve competitive video gaming at a professional level. Over the past two decades, this has grown from a niche hobby into a global phenomenon, captivating millions of fans and generating billions of dollars in revenue.

Encompassing a wide range of video games, esports include first-person shooters, real-time strategy games, multiplayer online battle arenas and sports simulation games.

Year Esports market revenue worldwide[30] 2020 $996m 2021 $1.14bn 2022 $1.38bn 2025* $1.87bn *Forecast

The esports industry has experienced significant growth over recent years, with a marked increase in market revenue from $996 million in 2020 to $1.38 billion in 2022. Forecasts suggest this upward trend will continue, projecting substantial growth to $1.87 billion by 2025.

Which games have the biggest esports prizes?

Rank Game Cumulative tournament prize fund[31] 1 Dota 2 $30.82m 2 PUBG Mobile $21.22m 3 Fortnite $19.72m 4 Arena of Valor $19.19m 5 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive $15.15m 6 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege $8.99m 7 Valorant $8.92m 8 Rocket League $8.56m 9 League of Legends $7.7m 10 PUBG: Battlegrounds $7.62m

When it comes to the biggest prize pools in esports, Dota 2 is in the lead with a staggering cumulative prize fund of $30.82 million. Known for its annual tournament, The International, Dota 2 consistently offers the largest prize pools in esports history, funded mainly through its community-driven crowdfunding model.

PUBG Mobile comes second, having amassed $21.22 million in cumulative prize funds. The mobile battle royale game has gained immense popularity, particularly in Southeast and South Asia, contributing to its substantial prize pools.

With a prize fund of $19.72 million, Fortnite holds third place. Epic Games’ battle royale phenomenon has captivated players and audiences worldwide, and this has been bolstered by events such as the Fortnite World Cup, which offers significant payouts.

Who are the highest-earning esports players?

(Independent Advisor)

Rank Player ID Player name Nationality Earnings[32] 1 N0tail Johan Sundstein Denmark $7.2m 2 JerAx Jesse Vainikka Finland $6.5m 3 ana Anathan Pham Australia $6m 4 Ceb Sébastien Debs France $5.9m 5 Topson Topias Taavitsainen Finland $5.8m 6 Miposhka Yaroslav Naidenov Russia $5.7m 7 Yatoro Ilya Mulyarchuk Ukraine $5.5m 7 Collapse Magomed Khalilov Russia $5.5m 7 Mira Miroslaw Kolpakov Ukraine $5.5m 10 KuroKy Kuro Takhasomi Germany $5.3m

Several players on the list, such as N0tail, JerAx, ana, Ceb and Topson, have been part of the same successful team – known as OG – emphasising how important it can be to be affiliated with a major team.

Johan “N0tail” Sundstein from Denmark leads the list with a staggering $7.2 million in earnings. His success can be attributed to his significant achievements in Dota 2, particularly with his team, OG.

Next is Jesse “JerAx” Vainikka of Finland with $6.5 million. JerAx is known for his strategic gameplay and pivotal role in OG’s victories.

Anathan “ana” Pham, hailing from Australia, has earned $6.0 million. Ana is renowned for his exceptional skills and contributions to OG’s triumphs.

The list features players from eight countries, demonstrating the widespread popularity and globally competitive nature of esports. Finland has two representatives, underscoring the country’s strong presence in the gaming community.

What are the highest-earning esports teams?

Rank Team Earnings[33] 1 Team Liquid $49.4m 2 OG $38.4m 3 Team Spirit $30.4m 4 Evil Geniuses $28.6m 5 Natus Vincere $22m 6 Fnatic $20.8m 7 Team Secret $20.5m 8 Virtus.pro $20.1m 9 FaZe Clan $20m 10 Paris Saint-Germain Esports $19.4m

With impressive earnings of $49.4 million, Team Liquid are the biggest earners, and this reflects their success across multiple game titles and their ability to consistently perform at the highest level. OG comes second with $38.4 million, which is largely bolstered by their historic wins at The International in Dota 2.

Until recent years, Team Spirit was not as widely known as Team Liquid or OG, but it has earned $30.4 million, showcasing the potential for rapid earnings growth in the sport. Another stalwart in the esports scene, Evil Geniuses, has earned $28.6 million, demonstrating its long-standing presence.

What are the highest-earning esports countries?

Rank Country Earnings[34] 1 China $297.4m 2 United States $273.9m 3 South Korea $144.3m 4 Russia $83.5m 5 Brazil $61.7m 6 Denmark $59m 7 France $54.3m 8 Sweden $54m 9 Germany $48.7m 10 Canada $47.1m

With a substantial $297.4 million in earnings, China is the leading nation in esports. This dominance can be attributed to the country’s significant investment in esports infrastructure, a large pool of talented players and a solid domestic gaming market.

The United States follows closely with earnings of $273.9 million. Its strong performance in esports is driven by a well-established esports ecosystem that features numerous high-profile tournaments, major sponsorship deals and a culture that is increasingly embracing competitive gaming.

Known for its long-standing history and cultural integration of esports, South Korea ranks third with $144.3 million. South Korea’s influence in esports is vast, and its players are often considered among the best, particularly in games such as StarCraft and League of Legends.

What are the most viewed sports events of all time?

Rank Event Peak viewers[35] 1 League of Legends 2023 World Championship 6.4m 2 Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore 5.4m 3 League of Legends 2022 World Championship 5.2m 4 Mobile Legends M5 World Championship 5.1m 5 Mobile Legends M4 World Championship 4.3m 6 League of Legends 2021 World Championship 4.0m 6 League of Legends 2019 World Championship 4.0m 8 League of Legends 2020 World Championship 3.9m 9 PUBG Mobile Global Championship Season 0 3.8m 10 Mobile Legends MLBB Southeast Asia Cup 2023 3.7m 11 Mobile Legends M3 World Championship 2021 3.2m 12 Mobile Legends M2 World Championship 2021 3.1m 13 Mobile Legends MPL ID Season 9 2.9m 14 Mobile Legends MLBB Southeast Asia Cup 2022 2.8m 14 CS:GO PGL Major Stockholm 2021 2.8m 16 Dota 2 The International 2021 2.7m 17 Free Fire Continental Series 2020 Asia 2.6m 18 Mobile Legends MPL Indonesia Season 10 2.4m 19 Fortnite World Cup 2019 Finals 2.3m 20 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational 2022 2.2m

With 6.4 million peak viewers, the League of Legends 2023 World Championship stands out as the most-watched esports event, demonstrating its immense popularity and global appeal.

League of Legends consistently attracts millions of viewers annually, securing multiple top spots. Meanwhile, Mobile Legends, particularly its world championships and regional cups, also sees significant viewership.

Free Fire and PUBG Mobile also feature prominently, showcasing the growing trend and market for mobile gaming in the esports arena.

The diversity of the esports scene is reflected in the large audience drawn by other games, such as CS:GO, Dota 2 and Fortnite.

Events such as the Mobile Legends MLBB Southeast Asia Cup show that there are also regional influences, with some games being rated top in certain areas, particularly in Southeast Asia.

How much does it cost to run a games console?

During the cost-of-living crisis, we’re increasingly examining our energy use and where we can cut back. So, you might be wondering how much it costs to run a games console.

To estimate this, we’ve examined how much energy each major console uses for an hour of active gaming. We then estimated what this would be across an entire month (assuming that you play for an hour each day) and to complete an 80-hour game.

Energy use (W)[36]

Rank Console One hour One month Average cost per month Estimated cost for an 80-hour game 1 PS5[37] 209.8 6,294 £1.54 £16.78 2 Xbox Series X[38] 153 4,590 £1.12 £12.24 3 PS4 Pro[39] 146.4 4,392 £1.08 £11.71 4 PS4[40] 78.2 2,346 £0.57 £6.26 5 Xbox Series S[41] 74 2,220 £0.54 £5.92 6 Xbox One S[42] 62 1,860 £0.46 £4.96 7 Nintendo Switch[43] 7 210 £0.05 £0.56 8 Nintendo Switch OLED[44] 6 180 £0.04 £0.48

The PS5 is the most power-hungry console, consuming 209.8 W per hour. This translates to a monthly usage of 6,294 W, costing approximately £1.54 per month. To complete an 80-hour game, the estimated cost would be £16.78.

Meanwhile, the Xbox Series X consumes 153 W per hour, costing £1.12 monthly, and the PS4 Pro uses 146.4 W per hour, which costs £1.08 monthly.

The Nintendo Switch models are the most energy efficient. The standard Nintendo Switch uses only 7 W per hour, costing a mere £0.05 monthly. Meanwhile, the OLED version is even more efficient, consuming 6 W per hour and costing £0.04 monthly. These two consoles are ideal for budget-conscious gamers who prefer a more portable gaming experience.

For a balance between performance and cost, both the PS4 and the Xbox Series S have moderate energy consumption and lower operational costs.

