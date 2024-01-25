If you’re looking for broadband deals, Plusnet is one of the UK’s most well-known providers, offering a range of packages that offer different download speeds and various add-ons. With a variety of deals on offer, there’s something for everyone, whether you’re looking for superfast download speeds or low monthly prices.
Plusnet broadband deals available now
As one of the best broadband providers for fast speeds and reliable customer service, Plusnet offers plenty of deals for new customers, including the Full Fibre 300 package, which is Plusnet’s bestselling plan. Below we’ve compiled a list of the plans on offer, but bear in mind that the download speeds available to you will vary depending on where you live. Enter your postcode on the site to see whether you can enjoy these deals.
* These prices reflect the current January sale on broadband from Plusnet, but they may change when the sale ends.
** Including activation fees, but depending on what kind of broadband you have at the moment – for example if you’re switching to a full fibre package from standard broadband – you may need to pay for an engineer to install your new broadband, which usually costs £49.99 with Plusnet.
What do you get with Plusnet broadband?
Types of broadband
If your household can access it and you’re looking for fibre or full fibre broadband, Plusnet has lots of packages available. Fibre plans refer to connections that use both fibre optic and copper cables (also known as Fibre to the Cabinet or FTTC), while full fibre will connect with only fibre optic cables (Fibre to the Premises, or FTTP), and tends to be a more powerful connection. Some of Plusnet’s fibre packages offer similar download speeds as full fibre packages of around the same monthly price – so if your household can access full fibre broadband, it might make more sense to opt for these plans.
Broadband speeds
When it comes to average download speeds, Plusnet doesn’t offer the highest in the UK, but you will find the Full Fibre 900 package which offers 900Mbps (megabytes a second), which is still very fast and more than enough for the average user. The lowest end of Plusnet’s download speeds is an average of 8-16Mbps, which is offered with the Unlimited Broadband package. If you’re thinking of switching to the provider, it’s always worth doing a quick broadband speed test to ascertain the sort of speeds you currently get from your internet.
Increased security and virus protection
One way that Plusnet impresses in comparison to competitors is that every fibre and full fibre package automatically comes with Plusnet SafeGuard and Plusnet Protect, which are powered by security software company Norton and will protect users from malware and viruses. This is something we’ve found to be lacking in other broadband providers, with these add-ons only being bundled with certain premium packages.
Packages
Plusnet is under the Openreach network, which is switching off all landline telephones in the UK in 2025. Due to this, Plusnet is currently phasing out all landlines, meaning if you get a new broadband package with the provider, you’ll be offered a digital-only plan, which includes no landline phone. If you already have a broadband and landline package from Plusnet, you’ll need to upgrade to a new package by 2025 – if full fibre or fibre broadband isn’t available in your area just yet, Plusnet will let you know when it is and you should be able to upgrade to one of these plans without an upfront cost.
Advantages of Plusnet broadband
Different advantages and disadvantages will be more important to some people than others, but some positive factors we think are important here are:
- It’s a well-known and popular provider: Plusnet is one of the largest broadband providers in the UK, so along with having a range of cheap broadband deals, you can be assured that it’s a popular choice for the service.
- There are rewards on offer for new and existing customers: We found a range of incentives for joining Plusnet, including the inclusion of ‘reward cards’, which can be spent at a number of retailers and stores. There’s also the option to refer a friend to Plusnet broadband, so that when your friend signs up, you can save money on your plan.
- Customer satisfaction is high: As per an Ofcom report which looked at broadband providers with the most customer complaints per 100,000 subscribers in 2023, 11 out of 100,000 subscribers complained about Plusnet. Only Sky and EE performed better in this regard.
- Downloads are unlimited: While the download speeds you’ll see are dependent on the broadband in your area and which package you choose, Plusnet do offer unlimited downloads with each of their plans, so you won’t be restricted by how much you can download, just the speed at which you can do it.
What speeds can you get with Plusnet broadband?
The speeds you’ll be able to get with Plusnet will depend on where you live, how many devices in your household are using the internet at the same time, where you place your router, and the time of day you’re using the internet. Plus, all of these download speeds are averages, so there may be times when you can only access lower speeds than the average advertised.
Are Plusnet broadband deals right for me?
Whether or not Plusnet broadband deals are right for you or not is, of course, subjective, but there are some things we think you should consider before switching:
- Is it more important to you to save money or to access fast download speeds? Plusnet deals are some of the best if it’s an inexpensive broadband package you’re after, with no frills and standard download speeds. But if you’re part of a large household who needs mighty download speeds to keep up with a large amount of devices demanding quick speeds, we would recommend looking at other providers who offer better speeds.
- Can your household access the fibre and full fibre packages on offer? As we’ve mentioned, some of the postcodes we put through the site weren’t fruitful when it came to accessing the best packages on offer from Plusnet. If you live in a very remote area, or just somewhere outside of a city, you might not be able to access the better full fibre packages that Plusnet offers.
- Do you need a broadband plan that also offers TV or landline? This is one of the biggest disadvantages from Plusnet, in our opinion. Whereas other providers like EE and TalkTalk have a range of broadband packages that combine TV hubs, streaming service subscriptions or landline deals, Plusnet has either stopped offering this completely or is phasing it out. However, it does remain a great option if all you’re looking for is broadband.