Types of broadband

If your household can access it and you’re looking for fibre or full fibre broadband, Plusnet has lots of packages available. Fibre plans refer to connections that use both fibre optic and copper cables (also known as Fibre to the Cabinet or FTTC), while full fibre will connect with only fibre optic cables (Fibre to the Premises, or FTTP), and tends to be a more powerful connection. Some of Plusnet’s fibre packages offer similar download speeds as full fibre packages of around the same monthly price – so if your household can access full fibre broadband, it might make more sense to opt for these plans.

Broadband speeds

When it comes to average download speeds, Plusnet doesn’t offer the highest in the UK, but you will find the Full Fibre 900 package which offers 900Mbps (megabytes a second), which is still very fast and more than enough for the average user. The lowest end of Plusnet’s download speeds is an average of 8-16Mbps, which is offered with the Unlimited Broadband package. If you’re thinking of switching to the provider, it’s always worth doing a quick broadband speed test to ascertain the sort of speeds you currently get from your internet.

Increased security and virus protection

One way that Plusnet impresses in comparison to competitors is that every fibre and full fibre package automatically comes with Plusnet SafeGuard and Plusnet Protect, which are powered by security software company Norton and will protect users from malware and viruses. This is something we’ve found to be lacking in other broadband providers, with these add-ons only being bundled with certain premium packages.

Packages

Plusnet is under the Openreach network, which is switching off all landline telephones in the UK in 2025. Due to this, Plusnet is currently phasing out all landlines, meaning if you get a new broadband package with the provider, you’ll be offered a digital-only plan, which includes no landline phone. If you already have a broadband and landline package from Plusnet, you’ll need to upgrade to a new package by 2025 – if full fibre or fibre broadband isn’t available in your area just yet, Plusnet will let you know when it is and you should be able to upgrade to one of these plans without an upfront cost.