What is TNT Sports?

Following a merger with US media giant Warner Brothers Discovery, BT Sports changed its name to TNT Sports. TNT Sports airs major sporting events such as Premier League and Champions League football matches. The rebrand also saw BT Sports merge with Eurosport UK via BT’s Discovery+ Premium streaming platform, which is included in some BT TV packages.

What’s on TNT Sports?

TNT Sports broadcasts world-class live sporting events including the Premier League, the FA Cup and rugby Champions and Challenge Cups.

Here’s a list of what TNT Sports broadcasts across its four channels:

Exclusive Premier League

UEFA Champions League

UEFA Europa League

FA Community Shield

FA Trophy

FA Cup

Scottish Professional Football League

National League

Serie A

Bundesliga

Ligue 1

Primeira Liga

MotoGP

Aviva Premiership

Rugby Champions and Challenge Cups

UFC matches

NBA games

Major League Baseball

American college sports

X Games

How much is TNT Sports?

TNT is available on both pay-TV packages and Discovery+ Premium. If committing financially long-term doesn’t appeal to you, subscribing to Discovery+ Premium for £29.99 per month on a monthly rolling contract is a good fit. It gives you access to TNT Sports and Eurosport 1 and 2 amongst other entertainment channels.

If you don’t mind a longer-term commitment, EE TV offers two sports packages: Sport, which costs £20 per month and Big Sport at £45 per month (both are subject to price increases), both of which include access to Discovery+ Premium (including TNT Sports and Eurosport channels). EE’s Full Works TV package also grants access to Discovery+ Premium alongside other entertainment channels and subscriptions.

How can I watch TNT Sports?

TNT Sports is available through some broadband and TV packages from BT, EE, Sky and Virgin Media. It’s worth noting that BT recently merged with broadband provider EE, so BT TV has been rebranded to EE TV. BT customers with an EE TV sports package will have access to all TNT Sports channels as well as Eurosport. EE TV packages are flexible and you can swap between them at any time.

TNT Sports on Sky

Sky TV customers can add TNT Sports channels to their existing TV package for an additional £30 per month. The 31-day rolling contract is only available to customers with a TV subscription and a Sky Q box.

TNT Sports on Virgin Media

Virgin Media offers some of the best TV packages on the market, including Sky Sports channels. If you’d like access to TNT sports channels with Virgin Media, you can add on TNT Sports to your existing bundle on a 30-day rolling contract.

How to cancel TNT Sports

The steps to cancel your TNT Sports subscription online are as follows:

Log in to MyBT

Find your Discovery+ Premium subscription

Choose “Cancel subscription”

However, multiple users on the BT Community section of the company’s website claim they were unable to cancel the service online. Instead, they found the best way was to call BT directly and have a customer service member cancel the subscription for them.