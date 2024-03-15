Community Fibre broadband deals UK 2024

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
As the fastest broadband provider operating in the UK, Community Fibre offers some of the best broadband deals on the market, with speeds reaching as high as 3,000 megabits per second (Mbps). Community Fibre is a London-based provider, so not everyone can access its services, but it’s a reliable option for those looking for a full-fibre connection in the capital.
Our expert team has gathered all the information you need to know about Community Fibre, including the best deals, highest speeds and monthly costs, so you can decide for yourself whether this broadband provider is the right fit for your household.
Community Fibre is one of the best broadband providers in London, offering the fastest speeds of up to 3 gigabits per second (Gbps). Due to the limited scope of Community Fibre, you’ll only be able to benefit from the provider if you live in the capital; you can check if you’re eligible by using the postcode checker at the top of this page.
|Deal name
|Average speed
|Contract length
|Downloads
|Price*
|Extras (included in cost)
|Setup costs
|Essential 35Mbps Fibre Broadband
|35Mbps
|12 months
|Unlimited
|£12.50
|Dual-Band Mesh wifi router
|£14.95
|150Mbps Fibre Broadband
|150Mbps
|12 months
|Unlimited
|£27/month
|Wifi 6 router
|£14.95
|1Gbps Fibre Broadband
|920Mbps
|12 months
|Unlimited
|£32/month
|Wifi 6 router
|£14.95
|150Mbps Fibre Broadband
|150Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£21/month
|Wifi 6 router
|£14.95
|1Gbps Fibre Broadband
|920Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£26/month
|Wifi 6 router
|£14.95
|1Gbps Premium Wifi
|920Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£32/month
|Wifi 6 router, premium helpline, guaranteed home coverage
|£14.95
|3Gbps Premium Wifi
|3,000Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£56/month
|Wifi 6 router, premium helpline, guaranteed home coverage
|£14.95
You’ll have access to different benefits, download speeds and monthly costs depending on the Community Fibre package you choose.
Types of broadband
Community Fibre exclusively offers full-fibre broadband, meaning that all of its packages offer speeds of at least 150Mbps. The company uses fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) broadband, also known as fibre-to-the-home broadband. This is the fastest type of broadband in the UK and is ideal for busier households with internet-intensive activities and people who work from home and require a stable connection.
Broadband speeds
Community Fibre offers four different broadband speeds: 35Mbps, 150Mbps, 1,000Mbps and 3,000Mbps. The company notes that, while these speeds are not a guarantee, users should expect to experience speeds of between 450-700Mbps with the 1Gbps deals and 500-800Mbps with the 3Gbps deal. Community Fibre offers the fastest speeds in the country by some margin, so it’s one of the best broadband providers to opt for if you want the quickest speeds on the market.
If you want to find out about your current broadband speeds and how to measure them, consult our guide for more information.
Benefits
All Community Fibre deals come with a wifi router included in the price. A wifi 6 router is preferable due to the larger bandwidth and increased speed in certain circumstances and is much more suitable for households with multiple connected devices.
With the company’s Premium broadband packages, residents can benefit from guaranteed home coverage with a minimum of 35Mbps in up to five rooms across a maximum of three floors. If these speeds are not met, the company promises a month of free broadband.
Packages
Community Fibre offers broadband and phone packages for an additional £10 per month. These deals include a Voice over Internet Protocol, which enables your broadband to carry voice calls. The company provides a phone adaptor that converts home phone signals into signals that your router can understand.
It also comes with a free mobile app, Community Fibre Home Phone, which offers unlimited minutes to UK mobile and landlines. This allows residents to use either their home or mobile phone to receive calls. Community Fibre does not provide the landline handset itself; instead, you’re encouraged to use an existing model or purchase one separately.
Community Fibre also offers a broadband and TV service that includes Freeview channels, although they do require an aerial. If you don’t own an aerial, you can still access a wide range of apps, such as Amazon Prime Video; however, Community Fibre does not offer a subscription to the platform.
The Community Fibre TV feature can be added to a 12-month contract for an additional £15 per month, with the 24-month subscription costing slightly less at £10 per month.
Switching to a new broadband provider can come with many new benefits, including faster internet speeds, cheaper monthly fees and new customer perks. If you’re thinking about partnering with Community Fibre, here are some of the benefits you can expect:
Community Fibre offers speeds up to 3,000Mbps, depending on which deal you opt for. Here are the four speeds you can sign up for with Community Fibre:
|Community Fibre broadband package
|Average download speed
|Essential 35Mbps Fibre Broadband
|35Mbps
|150Mbps Fibre Broadband
|150Mbps
|1Gbps Fibre Broadband/1Gbps Premium Wifi
|1Gbps
|3Gbps Premium Wifi
|3Gbps
It’s important to note that the company’s fastest package won’t be available to everyone in London and that day-to-day speeds will fluctuate depending on the time of day, where you place your router and how many devices are connected to the internet at once.
Community Fibre advertises the quickest broadband speeds in the country, so if you’re eligible for the 3Gbps Premium Wifi deal, it’ll be one of the best broadband providers in your area when it comes to speed.
Signing up for Community Fibre is a simple process with just a few steps. Follow our step-by-step guide for a smooth transition:
If you’re unsure about whether Community Fibre broadband deals are right for you, you should consider some key factors to help make your decision easier. You should ask these questions about Community Fibre and the other broadband providers in your area, as you might find that another company suits your needs better.
While Community Fibre is not included in last year’s official Ofcom customer satisfaction report, we can look to Trustpilot for an overview of its services and customer care. Community Fibre has an Excellent rating and an overall score of 4.7 out of five on Trustpilot, making it one of the highest rated broadband providers in the country.
The reviews on Trustpilot reference the skills and professionalism of the Community Fibre engineers, high broadband speeds and infrequent outages.
Community Fibre offers few incentives for new customers. The most notable are new customer exclusive deals and the inclusion of a wifi router in all of its deals, whether its a wifi 6 router or a dual-band mesh router.
There are no perks, so if you’re hoping for a gift card or a discount on your SIM card, you should to look to providers such as Vodafone, BT and Virgin Media.
Generally, all Community Fibre deals come with a £14.95 installation and activation fee, although this charge can be waived during promotion periods.
While you can cancel your Community Fibre broadband plan within the first 14 days of the service for no extra charge, if you want to cancel after that period, you’ll be liable for a cancellation fee. The company does not state what this cost is, but it will likely be impacted by the length of your remaining contract and whether or not you’ve signed up for additional services.