Fibrus Broadband deals UK 2024

Fibrus Broadband says it is making fibre broadband more accessible in regional and rural towns and villages across Northern Ireland and Northern England. Fibrus offers only fibre broadband deals with superfast speeds ranging from 106Mbps to 982Mbps.
We’ve outlined all the deals, prices and added extras you can expect from the provider.
Fibrus Broadband is a relatively small broadband provider based in Northern Ireland. Currently, Fibrus offers four fibre broadband packages with superfast speeds available to customers who reside in Northern Ireland and Northern England.
|Deal name
|Average speed
|Contract length
|Downloads
|Monthly price
|TV or phone included
|Set-up fee
|Fibrus Full Fibre 100
|106Mbps
|18-month contract
|Unlimited
|£19.99/m
|No
|£0
|Fibrus Full Fibre 150
|159Mbps
|18-month contract
|Unlimited
|£19.99/m
|No
|£0
|Fibrus Full Fibre 300
|318Mbps
|18-month contract
|Unlimited
|£24.99/m
|No
|£0
|Fibrus Full Fibre 1000
|982Mbps
|18-month contract
|Unlimited
|£39.99/m
|No
|£0
Whether you’re switching broadband providers or signing up for your first broadband contract, there’s a lot to consider. It helps if you know what the best broadband is for you and what features you’ll benefit from. Fibrus Broadband has a small offering of broadband deals, and it only services Northern Ireland and Northern England.
All Fibrus Broadband deals are full-fibre. This means Fibrus uses a fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) connection that doesn’t require a phone line to deliver broadband to your home. While this type of broadband offers the fastest speeds, not all homes have access to fibre broadband, and around half of the UK still requires a phone line to connect to the internet.
Fibrus has four broadband deals with speeds ranging from 100Mbps up to 1,000Mbps. However, the average broadband speed you can expect will depend on the speeds advertised and your home’s location. Use our postcode checker to find out what types of broadband deals are available in your area.
Fibrus doesn’t provide many additional services, and there are no broadband and TV deals available. Though Fibrus broadband doesn’t require a phone line, technically, you can still get a broadband and phone deal by adding Fibrus Talk for an additional £9.99 per month. Fibrus Talk is a digital phone service that allows you to make calls via your broadband connection. The deal includes unlimited calls to UK and Ireland numbers, and you can keep your existing telephone number.
Switching broadband providers can come with benefits such as faster broadband speeds and incentives or freebies. Here’s what we found Fibrus Broadband’s advantages to be:
While Fibrus offers superfast speeds at affordable prices, some sticking points could affect some customers:
Fibrus Broadband might only have a few deals available, but its speeds match up to some of the largest providers in the UK thanks to its full fibre network. These are the average speeds you can expect from Fibrus Broadband:
|Fibrus broadband package
|Average speed
|Fibrus Full Fibre 100
|106Mbps
|Fibrus Full Fibre 150
|159Mbps
|Fibrus Full Fibre 300
|318Mbps
|Fibrus Full Fibre 1000
|982Mbps
Though these are the advertised speeds, you may not necessarily get them. Your broadband speed depends on many factors. The best broadband in your area depends on where you live and what’s available to you. Your speed can also be affected by the number of connected devices, internet usage at peak times of the day and the placement of your router.
Switching broadband providers to Fibrus is a relatively straightforward process. All you need to do is follow these steps:
Before entering into any broadband contract, you should consider various factors. If you’re switching to Fibrus or taking out a new contract, these are the things you should think about:
Fibrus Broadband scored very highly on Trustpilot. Fibrus’s overall rating is 4.2 out of five stars, and 65 per cent of customers rated the provider five stars. Overall, customers noted Fibrus’s quick installation process, responsive customer service and fast broadband speeds.
Fibrus Broadband doesn’t currently offer any incentives or sign-up bonuses. However, it does make it easier for customers to switch mid-contract. Fibrus will buy out your current broadband contract (if you’re still in contract) so you don’t have to worry about exit fees. The provider also promises to never hike prices mid-contract.
All Fibrus broadband deals include a zero set-up fee promise. This means you won’t pay for installation or your new Amazon eero 6 router. If you cancel your Fibrus deal while still in contract, you’ll incur an exit fee. Typically, this will be your monthly contract price multiplied by the remaining months of your minimum commitment period.