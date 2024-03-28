Hyperoptic broadband deals UK 2024

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Are you looking for superfast broadband with an affordable price tag? Hyperoptic broadband offers a variety of full fibre packages with options to bundle phone services and choose from a 12-month, 24-month or rolling monthly contract. Broadband speeds range from 57Mbps up to 900Mbps.
We’ve compared all of Hyperoptic’s broadband deals, whether you’re looking for superfast broadband speeds or sticking to a budget – here are Hyperotic’s best broadband deals.
Hyperoptic is a small broadband provider that caters to a wide range of broadband needs, offering various contract lengths and speeds. Hyperoptic is a relative newcomer to the broadband market, and its services are not yet available in every UK city – the deals available to you will depend on where you live.
|Deal name
|Average speed
|Contract length
|Downloads
|Monthly price per month
|Extras (included in cost)
|Set up fee
|Fast
|57Mbps
|12 months, 24 months or monthly
|Unlimited
|£26, £27 or £30
|No
|£19 or £39
|Superfast
|158Mbps
|12 months, 24 months or monthly
|Unlimited
|£29.99, £33 or £40
|No
|£19 or £39
|Ultrafast
|520Mbps
|12 months, 24 months or monthly
|Unlimited
|£34, £35 or £50
|No
|£19 or £29
|Hyperfast
|900Mbps
|12 months, 24 months or monthly
|Unlimited
|£39, £40 or £60
|No
|£19 or £29
|Fast broadband and phone
|57Mbps
|12 months, 24 months or monthly
|Unlimited
|£29, £28 or £33
|No
|£19 or £39
|Superfast broadband and phone
|158Mbps
|12 months, 24 months or monthly
|Unlimited
|£31.99, £35 or £43
|No
|£19 or £39
|Ultrafast broadband and phone
|520Mbps
|12 months, 24 months or monthly
|Unlimited
|£36, £37 or £53
|No
|£19 or £29
|Hyperfast broadband and phone
|900Mbps
|12 months, 24 months or monthly
|Unlimited
|£41, £42, £63
|No
|£19 or £29
If Hyperoptic broadband is available in your area, you’ll have access to a range of full fibre packages. Its deals also come with add-on options, and contract lengths vary, making it suitable for a wide range of customers.
Hyperoptic broadband only offers full fibre broadband. This means its deals deliver fibre directly into your home (known as Fibre to the Premises or FTTP) and not via old copper telephone wires (Fibre to the Cabinet or FTTC). While full-fibre broadband offers the fastest speeds, it’s not yet available for all UK postcodes.
Hyperoptic’s deals boast superfast broadband speeds thanks to its full fibre network. Its deals’ average download speeds range from 57Mbps to 900Mbps. Compared to the largest broadband providers in the UK, its full fibre deals are on par with the average download speeds offered. Virgin Media’s Gig1 with 1,130Mbps and EE’s 1.6Gigabit deal (1,600Mbps) are currently the fastest broadband deals available in the UK.
There are few bundling options available with Hyperoptic broadband. It does have broadband and phone packages available for all of its deals, and adding a phone plan to your contract only costs £2 more per month. If you’re looking for a broadband and TV deal, Hyperoptic does not offer this service, so you may want to choose a different provider that does, such as Sky, BT or Virgin Media.
For customers looking to boost their wifi signal, Hyperoptic Total Wi-Fi promises to deliver wifi to every room in your house. It boosts speed and wifi coverage and can be added to any Hyperoptic deal at any time.
Switching broadband providers can save you money as well as give you access to faster broadband speeds. Here are all the benefits that come with Hyperoptic broadband:
Before signing any broadband deal you should know the drawbacks. These are what we found to be sticking points for Hyperoptic:
Hyperoptic broadband rivals the likes of Vodafone and TalkTalk, with its Hyperfast deal offering an average download speed of 900Mbps. Here are all the speeds offered by Hyperoptic.
|Hyperoptic broadband package
|Average download speed
|Fast
|57Mbps
|Superfast
|158Mbps
|Ultrafast
|520Mbps
|Hyperfast
|900Mbps
When choosing any broadband deal, you should consider what the best broadband in your area is. Even if you can get Hyperoptic in your area, this doesn’t mean that its Hyperfast deal will be available for your postcode. Also, the broadband speeds you receive can vary depending on where you live, where your router is placed, how many devices are connected to your broadband, and your peak time usage.
Hyperoptic broadband is not on the Openreach network and instead runs on its independent full-fibre network. This means switching broadband providers to Hyperoptic requires you to do a bit more of the work yourself.
To switch to Hyperoptic broadband, follow these steps:
Hyperoptic is Ofcom-regulated but currently doesn’t have an Ofcom scorecard. However, the provider does receive excellent customer reviews on Trustpilot, scoring 4.5 stars out of a possible five. Customer reviews note quick installation, fair prices and good customer service.
Hyperoptic doesn’t offer any incentives such as cash back or gift vouchers. However, it allows customers to switch easily when they’re still in contract. With Hyperoptic’s Switch Now, customers who have nine months or less left on their current contract can receive up to nine months free on their Hyperoptic deal. This means you can see out your current deal and avoid exit fees, but you won’t need to pay for two contracts at once.
All of Hyperoptic’s deals come with a set-up fee. For deals with 12-month or 24-month contracts, the set-up fee will cost £19. If you take out a monthly rolling contract, your set-up fee will be £30 or more, depending on which deal you choose.